The Exonerated Gets a Thrillingly Relevant Staging

But what if the issue persists? And persists so strongly that it’s almost impossible to tell that the play wasn’t written just yesterday? Such is the case with Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen’s, The Exonerated, a simple yet powerful play concerned with vindicated death row inmates. Six of them to be exact.
Blank and Jensen spent two years interviewing hundreds of men and women who had been wrongly accused and sentenced to death, some of them incarcerated for 20-plus years. The result is a 2002 award-winning docu-play that recounts the unfathomable experiences of Delbert Tibbs, Kerry Max Cook, Gary Gauger, David Keaton, Robert Earl Hayes and Sunny Jacobs in their own words gleaned from interviews, court transcripts and letters.
The thing is, 16 years later, the issues raised in the play are disturbingly still prevalent.
Three of the incarcerated characters are black men accused of murderous crimes against white men and women. Crimes where the accused weren’t present at the scene and had no motive or evidence against them. Yet, because of the color of their skin and the racist views of the arresting officers, they were deemed
The three white inmates, two male, and one
Living in Houston, this play has an even greater personal resonance. Texas still holds the record of the most executions in the country, putting to death nearly five times more individuals than any other state since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. Currently, there are approximately 230 inmates on Texas' death row and the state accounted for 30 percent of the nation’s 23 executions in 2017.
So, yes, the play is still painfully relevant, if somewhat reductive in its characterizations. Any trace of character tic is washed away from these six inmates to hit home the point of their absolute and unquestionable innocence while legal and justice systems members are all painted as corrupt or inept. But relevance
The set (Malinda L. Beckham, Scenic Designer and also the show’s director) is minimal. On a smoky,
Directed
In addition to the six, we also meet three wives (often seated on stage with their respective husbands to give witness to the experience) and a rotating ensemble of cops, judges
Together, this cast also operates as part of the sound design of the play. A helicopter is mentioned by one character in
But what really makes this show thrum with must-see energy is the outstanding performance by each and every member of the cast. It’s not unusual in a six-person individual narrative to feel less drawn to one character than another, but not in this case. Sure their stories are equally tragic and demanding of our sympathy, and yes Blank and Jensen wisely throw in some well-earned humor to break up the bleakness, but it’s thanks to the performances that we
You’ll notice that those stories, the particulars about the supposed crimes, aren’t detailed in this review, and that’s on purpose. Much of the reward of this show is learning what these folks were accused of, how they dealt with it, and how even after their freedom, their prison experiences haunt. How they are forever changed and not for the better. But watching the exonerated, Dave Osbie Shepard, John Patterson, Todd Thigpen, Travis Ammons,
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Also outstanding are the ensemble players, Niesha Bentley, Bill Giffen Jimmy Vollman, Katrina Ellsworth Ammons, Melissa J. Mayo and Michael Pickett who encircle the core cast and bring their narratives to life as supporting characters.
If there is one quibble with the production, it’s the close of the show, which could have ended on a perfectly gut-punching moment, a glimmer of not quite hope, but a small victory amidst all the sadness. It would have been the perfect ending. Instead, Beckham douses this spell and assembles her cast (looking uncomfortably apologetic in this shift of tone) to the front of the stage for a musical number, erasing the power of what came before.
After everything we’ve seen, the last thing we need is actors smiling and singing a closing song. Or even not smiling and singing as was the case for some. Let the emotions sit there. Unadorned. We can take it. We need to take it. Trust your audience.
The Exonerated continues to March 24 at The MATCH, 3400 Main. For information, call 713-561-5113 or 713-521-4533 or visit dirtdogstheatre.org or matchouston.org. $5 to $50 (pay what you can).
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!