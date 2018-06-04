Catch This Mrs. Robinson in Dirt Dogs Theatre Co.'s Production of The Graduate

If you ever need a tutorial about how to act drunk (trust me, there will be a time) then turn your gimlet gaze toward Malinda L. Beckham, who gracefully stumbles, shambles, and all but traipses the light fantastic, as cougar Mrs. Robinson, through Terry Johnson's adaptation of The Graduate, via Dirt Dogs Theatre Co.

Watch as she maneuvers around the bed as she goes after her prey like some heat-seeking missile, avoiding the inevitable collision at the last moment, while still retaining the drink in her hand. That glass is not going anywhere, you can be sure. See how she torpedoes toward the bar cart, knowing exactly where it is and how far away. The trolley may be out of focus, but she can smell it. She hones in, always within striking distance, and makes a deft pour. See how she wobbles into the bathroom to change into something more comfortable. She's much too classy to walk into the wall. Anyway, the wall wouldn't stand a chance. Talons out, she keeps her liquor close, close to her heart.

The thing is, Mrs. Robinson isn't out for blood, she just wants sex, and knows exactly how to get it. Alcohol doesn't dull her pursuit, it heightens it. And we're well aware that this isn't the first time she has set her bleary eyes upon some young stud and had her way with him. As the play begins, she has zeroed in on recent college graduate Benjamin, son of her husband's business partner. Poor sweet Benjamin doesn't stand a chance against this sex-charged older woman who wears tiger stripes as if trophies. She could eat him alive, but why bother. Just spit him out and move on to the next boy toy after she's had her way.