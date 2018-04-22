The Lilies of the Field Bloom for A.D. Players at The George

If you’re familiar with The Lilies of the Field, it’s likely because of the 1963 film, which won Sidney Poitier his first Oscar, making him the first African-American man to win Best Actor. Though the film has fallen out of rotation these days, the A.D. Players at The George have brought the play to Houston and, in doing so, is attempting to prove that it’s simple story about faith and the unlikely partnership between a group of Catholic nuns and a black Baptist from South Carolina is still as inspirational and charming as it ever was.

And to start, five Catholic nuns from the wrong Germany are probably the last thing you expect to find while driving through a desert, but that’s exactly what Homer Smith, a former soldier now living life on the open road, finds in The Lilies of the Field. He comes across the nuns’ rundown farm and, willing to do a day’s work in exchange for a little money, stops and agrees to fix their leaky roof. But Mother Maria Marthe (Pamela Vogel) insists that Homer first eat lunch with them, and then stay for dinner, and maybe teach them a little English, and drive them to town for church and – well, you see how this is going. Though Homer sees himself as a ramblin’ man, a rolling stone, Mother Maria Marthe sees him as much more: an honest-to-God-sent miracle not just there to fix a roof, but to help them realize their dream of building a chapel.

Homer resists, but resistance proves futile; he stays, wondering how the heck he’s going to build a church in a desert with nothing but a crowbar and a bucket. It’s a test of faith for both Homer and the nuns, and it drives the story forward.