Reviews For The Easily Distracted: Deepwater Horizon

Title: Deepwater Horizon

Describe This Movie In One Simpsons Quote:



Mr. Burns: Soon, that mighty apparatus will burst forth with its precious fluid. Almost sexual, isn't it, Smithers?



Brief Plot Synopsis: America's worst marine disaster is surprisinglyb watchable.

Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: Four Unclwe Bobs out of five.

Tagline: "When faced with our darkest hour, hope is not a tactic."

Better Tagline: "Never trust a company man."

Not So Brief Plot Synopsis: The offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon is 43 days overdue in drilling an exploratory well on the Macondo Prospect, and the big shots from British Petroleum are getting a little antsy. BP rig supervisor Donald Vidrine (John Malkovich) especially, and he pressures Transocean rig manager “Mr. Jimmy” Harrell (Kurt Russell), who insists on performing tests on the line. When the test results are ambiguous, the Transocean crew, including chief electrician Mike Williams (Mark Wahlberg), reluctantly proceeds, not realizing pressure from is building beneath them that is about to have catastrophic results for everyone aboard.

"Critical" Analysis: Deepwater Horizon isn’t “entertaining,” per se. Director Peter Berg has crafted a gripping, emotionally compelling movie that will certainly keep your ass in its seat, but like films like United 93 and Berg’s own Lone Survivor, the knowledge you’re watching real events unfold is always at the forefront.

Even taking away the “true events” aspect, Deepwater Horizon is one hell of an action movie. When the inevitably finally happens and the rig starts going up, the explosions are like a punch in the solar plexus. The carnage is terrifying, all the more so because we know not all the crew we meet are going to make it.

Berg and company have a fairly easy job, getting us to sympathize with characters we know are about to go through hell. He and his Lone Survivor star Wahlberg also have a nice side business going, taking American tragedies and fashioning action movies out of them. Wahlberg is refreshingly understated as Williams, necessarily so when you’re playing someone not tasked with fighting alongside giant robots. Williams is a heroic figure, to be sure, but his feats are grounded in actual physics and gravity. Wahlberg’s good enough for us to forgive his on again/off again Louisiana accent, or the fact he once told us he would have saved United #93.

Russell and Gina Rodriguez (playing rig pilot Andrea Freytas) also tally in the “good guy” column, as does Kate Hudson in n (necessarily?) underutilized role as Williams’ wife Felicia. Decidedly not is Malkovich’s Vidrine, all creepy Cajun patois and rich guy menace. Her's a cutter of both corners and lifeboat lines, and his melodramatic villainy is Deepwater Horizon’s biggest weakness.

Berg also sets the events up well, using Williams' daughter to walk the layperson through what a dynamically positioned, semi-submersible offshore drilling rig actually does, then setting up the operational logistics with a rapid-fire walkthrough of the rig in the film's second act.

For better or worse, Berg ends the story here, before venturing into the stickier aftermath. The blowout resulted in 210 million barrels of oil pouring into the Gulf of Mexico over the course of 87 days — most of which is still unaccounted for — and years of lawsuits.

This will likely be especially true for residents of the Gulf Coast, who remember not only the rig’s explosion, but the 87-day spill that dumped 210 million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico and the subsequent lawsuits. 2010 wasn’t that long ago, which heightens the intensity of the events on screen.

If you live on the Gulf Coast, you may find it questionable or even distasteful to make an action movie out of the Deepwater Horizon tragedy, but Berg reigns in his frequently jingoistic impulses to tell a story of ordinary men and women engaging performing extraordinarily brave acts. He does right by their memories.

