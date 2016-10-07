Reviews For The Easily Distracted: Middle School: The Worst Years Of My Life

Title: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Describe This Movie In One Simpsons Quote:



Principal Skinner: The only monster on this bus is a lack of proper respect for the rules.



Brief Plot Synopsis: Hell is for children, and systemic aggravation is for pre-adolescents.

Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: Two Roy Stalins out of five.

Tagline: "Rules aren't for everyone."

Better Tagline: "Neither are common sense security measures."

Not So Brief Plot Synopsis: Hills Village Middle School is the last stop for young Rafe Khatchadorian (Griffin Gluck), who's been bounced from other schools for reasons unknown, since all he really wants to do it draw in his notebook. Adding to his misery is HVMS' hard-ass "Principal Dwight" (Andy Daly), who runs the school according to an extensive list of repressive rules. But when Dwight destroys his beloved notebook, Rafe and his friend Leo (Thomas Barbusca) embark on an elaborate campaign to break every one of them.

"Critical" Analysis: As cathartic teen revenge fantasies go, MS:TWYOML isn't horrible. There are the expected messages about being "true to yourself" and questioning authority, both of which are couched in the comfortable black and white of early adolescence. Gluck is unassuming in a Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 10 Things I Hate About You kind of way (also keep an eye on young Alexa Nisenson, as Rafe's little sister Georgia), and there's actually a bit of an emotional curveball that adds some heft to an otherwise gauzy endeavor.

At the same time, the pacing is way off, and there are lengthy pauses after some of the jokes, as if director Steve Carr wanted to leave no doubt about where we're supposed to laugh. It's also incongruously crude in spots, which in and of itself isn't troubling, but the 'almost' f-bombs and are spaced haphazardly enough that they stand out in an otherwise innocuous film. Like, well, turds in a punch bowl.

None of this should be too surprising, coming as it does from the director of Daddy Day Care and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. And while it isn't horrible, Middle Schoolexpialidocious isn't especially good, either. Carr does a poor job integrating Rafe's illustrations into the larger story (see Better Off Dead for a more accomplished example). It's also always a little depressing to see otherwise gifted comic actors relegated to side roles like The Hand-Wringing Mom (Lauren Graham as Mrs. Khatchadorian) or The Surprisingly Hip Teacher (Adam Pally as Mr. Teller).

Then again, Rob Riggle is dead on as the Mrs. Khatchadorian's unctuous suitor, though that might depend on your opinion of BMW drivers.

And admittedly, there are some admirable (if obvious) stances taken. Principal Dwight's entire career is staked on a standardized test (the B.L.A.A.R.), which is widely lambasted by everyone who isn't Principal Dwight. There are also some not-so subtle digs at climate change deniers and those in favor of cutting arts funding to public schools (most of the American south).

But this all leads to a larger question; namely, are these movies in some way damaging? Is it worse to prepare our nation's youth for a life of conformity and disappointment early on, or to tease them with the idea that they can actually rebel against the oppressive figures they'll meet later in life (especially when HVMS is the only school in America without CCTV or security guards)? What's the statue of limitation on youthful optimism? How many poor saps joined the military thinking it would be like Beetle Bailey only to discover, to their horror, it was more like Full Metal Jacket?

Ask A Seven-Year Old:

Me: What part did you like the best?

7YO: When they wiped the dog's butt.

Me: I was afraid you'd say that.