Reviews For The Easily Distracted: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Title: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Describe This Movie In One Simpsons Quote:



Ned Flanders: Dear Lord, please make tonight's production better than Othello with Peter Marshall.



Brief Plot Synopsis: It is a period of civil war...

Rating Using Random Objects Related To The Film: Four-and-a-half Darth "Vadar" Lives buttons out of five.

Tagline: "A rebellion built on hope."

Better Tagline: "GET IT? HOPE? BECAUSE A NEW HOPE? HELLO? IS THIS THING ON?"

Not So Brief Plot Synopsis: The Galactic Empire is on the cusp of completing a new weapon that promises to tip the balance of the war against the Rebellion in their favor. However, a defecting Imperial pilot threatens the Death Star weapons director Krennic's (Ben Mendelsohn) triumph, especially when he's linked to Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen), whom Krennic especially kidnapped for the project. And it's for this reason the Rebellion recruits Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), who is — you guess it — Galen's criminal daughter. The Rebellion want Jyn to connect with Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), a Rebel extremist and friend of Galen's, to ascertain the extent of the threat and what, if anything, can be done to stop it.

"Critical" Analysis: Just in case you were wondering, reviewing a Star Wars movie is a thankless task. Go too easy on it, and your critical objectivity is called into question (especially if your childhood obsession with the franchise is common knowledge. *cough*). Take the opposite tack, and you run the risk of aggravating a species of fan not widely known for their levelheaded attitudes about a galaxy far, far away.

It's almost not worth the hundreds of thousands of dollars freelance writers earn each year.

So the hell with it. In for a credit, in for a wupiupi, as they say: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (to distinguish it from the seven other Rogue Ones released this month, apparently) is easily the strongest entry in the series since The Empire Strikes Back. Last year's The Force Awakens — while a delight — was also an unabashed retread (albiet a better one than Return of the Jedi). With Rogue One, director Gareth Edwards succeeds at a daunting task: creating new characters and settings and putting together a meaningful story.

All this while constrained by what's quickly (and counterintuitively) becoming one of the more constrained properties in film. But we'll come back to that.

Edwards starts off by bouncing us around more than in an average Bond film, setting down in Lah'mu, Jedha (home of Gerrera's separatists), Scarif (Imperial data archive), as well as some more familiar locales. Between that and the plethora of new characters, you almost suspect you're being distracted from details, until you realize how faithful Edwards and writers Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy are being to the Star Wars timeline, and how much of a relative slow burn Rogue One starts off with, compated to TFA.

Rogue One is a much more ruthless film than its predecessors. Gerrera's faction are viewed as too extreme for the Rebellion, depicted here as divided between those advocating caution and those favoring more direct action (Edwards mercifully avoids the tediousness of the prequels' Senate scenes). The movie is much more combat-oriented than TFA, and in much more brutal fashion than we've seen before. And it's a credit to everyone conncered that the ending is as suspenseful as it is, given that everybody knows the ending (spoiler: the Rebels get the plans and eventually destroy the Death Star).

Which isn't to say there's no humor. Reprogrammed Imperial droid K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) steals just about every scene he's in, like a combination of Marvin the Paranoid Android and Knights of the Old Republic's HK-47. And the Easter eggs are as plentiful as flies on a gundark.

Jones carries the film well, supported ably by Diego Luna (Rebel operative Cassian Andor), Whitaker (Gerrera is another Star Wars man-machine, albeit on a DIY budget), Riz Ahmed (the defecting pilot), Donnie Yen (Chirrut Îmwe, a Force-sensitive monk), and Jiang Wen (Baze Malbus, Chirrut's hetero(?) lifemate). Mendelsohn is probably the most impressive, portraying Krennic as a true believer, and almost sympathetic.

Well, compared to Darth Vader, and one other Original Trilogy villain, at least.

Having said all that, and acknowledging that this is a more gushing review than normal; it's time to start moving away from the holy trilogy. The Force Awakens was, in many ways, A New EXTREME Hope, while Rogue One — though described by producer Kathleen Kennedy as a stand-alone film compared to the larger saga — necessarily leans heavily on the mythology. One character from the prequel makes an appearance, in addition to several from the OT (the aging/death of the actual actors notwitshsanding, in some cases).

But we don't need Vader in *every* movie. Edwards and company do such a great job introducing us to a wealth of new locales and characters, all in the space of a couple hours, that you find yourself wishing the franchise would linger a bit longer with them. Of course, with The Force Awakens grossing $2 billion-with-a-b dollars, Disney is under no pressure to upset the apple cart.

Random Thoughts: +There's probably a veery interesting story behind how much Gilroy (the Bourne trilogy, Michael Clayton), who came in to steer the film's notorious reshoots, had to do with the finished product.

+You never knew Donnie Yen whomping stormtroopers was something you needed in your life until you saw it happening.

+It's almost like no one growing up under the Empire had a happy childhood.

