Reviews For The Easily Distracted: The Accountant

Title: The Accountant

Describe This Movie In One Simpsons Quote:



Bill: Krusty, as your accountant, I must warn you...

Krusty: Did you send those thousand roses to Bea Arthur's grave?



Brief Plot Synopsis: Savant supplies solvency, savate.

Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: Two Finns (the Human) out of five.

Tagline: "Calculate your choices."

Better Tagline: "1 in 68 children in this country have a chance to become a superhuman assassin."

Not So Brief Plot Synopsis: Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is a many of many talents...well, two anyway: accounting and violence. He's made a good living as financial fixer to the biggest scumbags around, but in order to lower his profile he's taken on a legitimate client, a robotics company with an accounting glitch detected by a new employee (Anna Kendrick). It still might not be enough to throw off a dogged Treasury director (J.K. Simmons) or a mysterious mercenary (Jon Bernthal).

"Critical" Analysis: If you could remove The Accountant from its off-putting central conceit — that certain high-functioning autistic individuals could perhaps channel their obsessive nature into becoming perfect killing machines — then you might find it fairly entertaining as a gritty actioner with elements of financial mystery. The Bourne Short, maybe. Or Margin Call (of Duty).

It's even understandable, to an extent, that a movie like this would come along now. It's been nearly 30 years since Dustin Hoffman counted cards in Rain Main, after all, and the autism epidemic of the last few decades has seen an uptick in the number of movie and TV characters on the spectrum. It was inevitable that we'd get an autistic action hero like Christian Wolff.

Which would be cause to celebrate, except autism isn't a superpower.

Because Wolff essentially is a superhero: not only is he one of the top mathematical minds on the planet (a la Mr. Fantastic or Hank "Beast" McCoy), he's also a master of hand-to-hand combat, small arms, and is a master sniper to boot. He also has a superfortress of sorts: a "Camper of Solitude" where he keeps his armory, stash of liquid currency and passports, and — no shit — a Renoit, a Jackson Pollock, and a copy of Action Comics #1.

He even has an origin story. After his diagnosis, young Christian's mom runs out and his military dad decides a good way to get him to learn how to cope with the real world is to teach him Indonesian pencak silat and beat the shit out of would-be tormentors and no human fingers should ever have to type that.

It's not all bad. Gavin O'Connor (Warrior) knows his way around a fight scene, and you've got J.K. Simmons, Anna Kendrick, and John Lithgow classing up the joint (plus Jon Bernthal keeping it unbalanced). There are a handful of laughs (as well as, judging by the preview screening, quite a few more inappropriate ones), keeping things lighter than Affleck's other 2016 foray into superheroics (Batman v Superman).

Unfortunately, Affleck isn't a good enough actor to pull this off. His taciturn style would seem to be a decent fit for a character who has difficulty with emotion, but he lets the façade slip too much, especially in the scenes with Kendrick. We only intermittently buy into his portrayal, which is more OCD than ASD. This is even more apparent when compared to the performance of Seth Lee, who plays "Young Chris" with more authenticity.

You may enjoy The Accountant. You may even be able to do so in spite of the stupidity of its assertions. Maybe you'll get lucky and this movie will spark a new trend in shows featuring debilitating neurological disorders. Enjoy Law & Order: ALS, premiering on NBC in 2017.

