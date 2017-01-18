Right Now: Flash Sale for Artopia Tickets

Black Kite Photo by Amy Monroe

The Houston Press 9th Annual Artopia is around the corner.Join us on Saturday, January 28 at Winter Street Studios for a sensory overload full of culture, fashion, visual arts, performing arts and so much more.

The evening will showcase Visual Art from Reece Carnley, Ashley Henry, and Cliff Franks. A Fashion Show featuring local designers, Damsel White Label, DEMARTINI, KYRA, and VICREN. Guests will also enjoy live musical performances from The Beans, Camera Cult, Black Kite, B.R.U.C.E W.A.I.N.E, and DJ Ceeplus Bad Knives.

The 2017 MasterMind Award winners will receive their $2,000 checks during an awards presentation starting at 8:50 p.m. that day.



January is National Creativity Month and we’re celebrating with a Flash Sale. Get GA tickets for only $25, while supplies last.

Offer Ends: 1/19 @ 11:59 p.m.

