Documentary About Ruth Bader Ginsberg RBG Is Heaven-(Dis)sent

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a remarkable woman in so many different ways that chronicling her life seems almost impossible, though directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West certainly give it the best shot anyone could in RBG. It is a conventional documentary about a very unconventional subject.

The film follows Ginsburg from her early days as a pioneering lawyer representing the in-roads women were making into the professional world up until the present-day where she has become a pop culture icon. What sets the film apart, though, is the incredible heart of Ginsburg herself and the sobering reminder of just how far as a country we both have and have not come.

To chart Ginsburg as Cohen and West do is to chart the role of gender in society. She has always been in the minority as both lawyer and judge, and many of the cases that she took reflect that. The film touches on highlights such as her battle against discrimination of women in the U.S. Air Force and men in social security survivor benefits. All of it is delivered in the same reserved tone that the Notorious One is known for despite her mockingjay status.