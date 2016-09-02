Sassy Mamas at Ensemble Turns the Tables on Expected May-December Roles

The cast of Sassy Mamas Photo by David Bray

In 2014 Detria Ward was a finalist in the Best Actress category of that year's Houston Theater Awards for her role in The Old Settler, the World War II era story of woman a few years past 40 who has remained unmarried and takes in a young male boarder so that she and her sister can pay their bills.

In Sassy Mamas, the upcoming production at The Ensemble Theatre, Ward again portrays an older woman in a relationship with a younger man. But this time she's a cougar in a modern relationship and in a romantic comedy making its regional premiere.

Three strong, intelligent and accomplished women decide it's time for some fun and they should look into the youth market. Ward says she and her co-stars are “having a blast” rehearsing together.

“These are older women who embark on an opportunity to go back and disregard the old rules about how men have more opportunities to date younger. Women of substance, they decide to flip the script on gender stereotyping,” she says.

Directed by Eileen Morris (named Best Director in the 2016 Houston Theater Awards), the two-act romantic comedy is the season opener for Ensemble and a regional premiere to boot. Ward says this should attract audience members of all ages

“There will be some people out there [in the audience] who have walked this walk,” she said laughing.

Performances are scheduled for September 23 through October 16 at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays at 3535 Main. For information call 713-520-0055 or visit ensemblehouston.com. $33-$50.