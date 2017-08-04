Houston's Best Bets This Weekend: Free Yoga in The Park, Perfect For Beginners

EXPAND Stretch out your back with a forward facing fold. Photo by Morris Malakoff

It wasn't long ago Levy Park had its grand re-opening, showing Houston its newly redone landscape, playgrounds and the Joy Yoga Center, where they host daily free yoga classes outdoors. Catch your free class this Saturday morning when the air is crisp and the spots are still available. Now keep reading for more of this weekend's best bets.

EXPAND 14 of the best films from The Golden Age of Mexican Cinema have been curated for Houston to see at the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Film still courtesy of Museum of FIne Arts, Houston

Mexican Modernism: The Golden Age of Mexican Cinema at The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Friday, 2 p.m.

1001 Bissonnet

Art lovers and film buffs dying to get more from “Paint the Revolution,” MFAH’s outstanding exhibit of early 20th-century paintings from south of the border, are in luck, as Mexican Modernism: The Golden Age of Mexican Cinema features 14 Spanish-language films that showcase our neighbor’s best cinematic musings. “These films were all restored by Mexico’s film archive, the Cineteca Nacional,” explains MFAH film and video curator Marian Luntz. For information, call 713-369-7300 or visit mfah.org/films. $2 to $10.

EXPAND Houston agrees that Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell has earned his title. Photo courtesy of Houston Astros

Jeff Bagwell Hall of Fame Weekend at Minute Maid Park

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

501 Crawford

It was a smashing success for Craig Biggio. Now it’s time for another Houston Astros legend, who finally made it into the National Baseball Hall of Fame — in his seventh year of eligibility — to step up to the honorary plate. Jeff Bagwell Hall of Fame Weekend will give props to the first baseman and 2017 inductee into Cooperstown during the Astros’ weekend tussle with the Toronto Blue Jays. The first 10,000 fans attending the opener of the three-game tilt can snatch a 1997 Bagwell replica jersey, while folks who stick around until after the final out will be treated to post-game fireworks. For information, call 713-529-8000 or visit astros.com. $16 to $150.

We're betting you'll know more than "This Land Is Your Land." and you'll be singing along to them too. Photo by Amitava Sarkar

Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie at Stages Repertory Theatre

Friday, 8 p.m.

3201 Allen Parkway

He was a womanizer, drank too much and, as a result of Huntington’s disease (inherited from his mother), was a person who had a hard time controlling his temper in his later years. He was also an American icon, probably our greatest folk-song writer. He was Woody Guthrie, most famously known for “This Land Is Your Land” and his chronicles of Dust Bowl life. Now coming to Stages Repertory Theatre in a regional premiere is Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie, a musical covering many of the points of the singer-songwriter’s life along with close to 40 of his songs. For information, call 713-527-0123 or visit stagestheatre.com $21 to $56.

Brandon Boyd is known to bring the funk, catch it this Saturday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Photos by Jack Gorman

Incubus at Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion

Friday, 8:45 p.m.

2005 Lake Robbins

The math of summer tours can make for strange bedfellows. If you want to sell a venue like The Pavilion, you need a bill that will pull in enough people to justify the space while still making some sort of musical sense. Incubus and Jimmy Eat World do not immediately come to mind as natural tour-mates, but as survivors of early-’00s rock radio, it makes a kind of sense. Both have buckets of hits while also having new records to support, both leaned closer to the softer side of rock radio and both know how to put on winning performances. Hell, “Drive” and “The Middle” are cut from the same “Don’t Stop Believin’” cloth. The bill gets an energy boost from newcomers Judah and the Lion, who, like their music or not, leave it all on the stage every time they perform. For information, call 281-363-3300 and visit incubushq.com. $29.50 to $99.50.

EXPAND Stretch out your back with a forward facing fold. Photo by Morris Malakoff

Morning Yoga at Levy Park

Saturday, 10 a.m.

3801 Eastside

Begin with sun salutation and end with namaste, it's free morning yoga at Levy Park. Put your coffee on hold for the free hour-long outdoor class offered at the freshly restored park just re-opened earlier this year. Yoga will be held at the Joy Yoga Center where you are encouraged to bring your own mat, props if you need them like a balancing block and water, don't forget the water. Classes run daily, but use this one to start your weekend off warmed up and ready to go. For information, call 832-395-7000 or visit levyparkhouston.org. Free.