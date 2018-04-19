Shadow Puppets Tell the Story of Ancient Persia in Feathers of Fire

Self-described cultural activist Hamid Rahmanian readily admits that he comes from a world of filmmaking and graphic design, but after spending more than 10,000 hours on an illustrated adaptation of a 10th-century Persian epic, he saw an opportunity to share something with the West through one of the oldest forms of storytelling: shadow puppetry.

“I felt that the place where graphic design and movies meet [is] probably in the shadows, so I thought it would make sense to create a cinematic shadow theater,” says Rahmanian.

Feathers of Fire: A Persian Epic, based on Iranian poet Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh (The Book of Kings), tells the story of star-crossed lovers Zaul and Rudabeh using 160 specially crafted puppets, 15 masks and costumes, and more than 137 animated backgrounds. Rahmanian describes the show’s two years in production as both labor intensive and financially complicated.