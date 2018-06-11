Solve a Murder like Sherlock at HMNS

The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes at the Houston Museum of Natural Science is a whimsical, if deeply macabre interactive exhibit now open to the public. Visitors are invited to try and solve a grisly murder just like the famed literary hero.

If you’re wondering how many artifacts you can showcase from a fictional character the answer is not many. The exhibition is pretty short on such things. At the entrance are a few stage props from the last three major adaptations including a car from the Guy Ritchie films and a blouse worn by Lucy Liu in Elementary. Beyond that, much of what is seen in the exhibit are facsimiles produced from others collections dedicated to Arthur Conan Doyle and associated subjects.

Photo by Jef Rouner

What the exhibition is more interested in is the recreation of the living idea of Sherlock Holmes, and there it succeeds in spades. Visitors are given a notebook that they are supposed to use throughout the exhibition in order to solve a crime. Along the way they are introduced to multiple points of history from the time of Holmes.