Spooky Texas - Visiting The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Film Locations

Photo b Chris Lane

In 1974, Texas was put on the scare film culture map with the release of what is acknowledged to be one of the most important modern American horror films. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was directed by Tobe Hooper, a director who'd spent a few years making documentaries and experimental films, along with a small band of talented (mostly) unknown actors and crew members.

The film that resulted had a gritty and brutal realism that shocked audiences, despite containing very little gore, and it's almost definitely THE horror movie most associated with the Lone Star State. It's not uncommon to find people who still believe that the tale of Leatherface and his murderous clan is a true story (It's not, unless you look to Ed Gein and other distant non-Texan true crime inspirations), and that kind of folkloric power is rare, speaking to the film's continuing resonance with viewers.

Fortunately for especially devoted fans, a couple of the film's most notable locations are still standing, and are open to visitors willing to make a short road trip to experience them.

Photo by Chris Lane

First, is "The Gas Station", which was an actual old-school gas station featured prominently in the film. Visitors will be out of luck if they stop there looking to fuel up their car, but the horror landmark, which is located in Bastrop, will let them feel a connection to the film, and is one of the coolest horror themed gift shops they're likely to find anywhere.

The horror themed gift shop has a huge selection of items available Photo by Chris Lane

The Gas Station had a grand opening last weekend, which featured autograph signings by cast members and other cool stuff, but it's now open for business, and the crowds have subsided enough to make visiting more low key and relaxed.

Leatherface entertains the crowd at The Gas Station's grand opening Photo by Chris Lane

For those who really want to spend some time around the film location, the current owner has built several guest cabins on the grounds, available for rental . In the near future, The Gas Station will also feature its own on-site BBQ joint, which sounds scary considering the movie that made the place famous, but also yummy.