Stages at the Gordy Breaks Ground and Sally Edmundson Exhales

Stages at The Gordy moved a huge step forward Tuesday when official groundbreaking ceremonies began on the new home for Stages Repertory Theatre. On display were hopes and aspirations that this will mean not only a vast improvement for the theater but an accompanying revitalization of the entire neighborhood.

A number of people showed up for the tented ceremony which began at 9:30 a.m. with addresses from city council member and Mayor Pro Tem Ellen R. Cohen, the managing and artistic directors of Stages, the chairman and president of Stages, Chelsea Ryan McCurdy who got her acting start at Stages and has gone on to co-found Rogue Productions, as well as the jumpstarter of the hour: Russell Gordy who with his wife, Glenda, last year offered to put up $5 million in matching funds in the Stages fund-raising drive for a new theater.

Co-chair of the Capital Campaign Committee, actor/director Sally Edmunson (Ann, Hello Dolly) said after the ceremony: "I've been dreaming of this for almost 40 years. I can finally exhale because I've been holding my breath.