What Ever Happened to StarTropics?

Here’s an unpopular opinion: In the classic NES era, StarTropics was a better game than The Legend of Zelda.

For those who might need a reminder, StarTropics was a first-party title released by Nintendo in 1990. It followed a boy named Mike Jones who was on a quest to find his missing scientist uncle by looking for him across various tropical islands. The gameplay was split between overworld segments where Mike navigates the island and talks to villagers, and dungeon segments where he battled monsters and solved puzzles. These days it’s mostly remembered for having one of the most frustrating puzzles in video game history (to find the code for a submarine you have to dip a letter that came in the game box in water, something it took me a call to the Nintendo Hotline as a kid to figure out).

That nonsense aside, the game is phenomenal. There’s some legitimate criticism about the awkward, jerky movements of Mike in the dungeons, but once you get the hang of it it has an almost Arkham Batman-rhythmic feel that is incredibly addicting. The monster designs are top-notch, with a wide variety of enemies requiring different skills to defeat. Unlike something like the classic Zeldas there’s also a fairly involved plot that spans across the tropics and into space. It can get a little hokey at times, but I’d argue it’s one of the most narrative-heavy games of the 8-bit era outside of Ninja Gaiden. It’s an anime-meets-Margaritaville narrative, but that’s more than Metroid got.