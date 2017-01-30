Syncing Ink Comes Back to Houston, Making its World Premiere
|
Playwright NSangou Njikam
Photo by Christopher Diaz
Kara Young began her acting career at the 92nd Street Y in New York City as a mime when she was 5 years old and in an after school program. She did that for six years, continued with theater and dance and eventually went into musical theater.
The next part of the story is that one day as a grownup, she went in for an audition, reading for one play, and ended up getting a role in another. That's how she came to be involved in Syncing Ink, playwright Nsangou Njikam’s journey of discovery through the rhythms of hip-hop soon to return to the Alley Theatre.
Last year Syncing Ink was part of the Alley's first annual All New Festival where it was workshopped. This year it will be presented in its world premiere.
Young plays Sweet Tea, who she describes as fiery, bold and strong. Her small size has never gotten in the way of living her life Young says of Sweet Tea. "She is smart and has incredible intuition of following her gut. She listens to herself and she is very sure of herself."
As Njikam said last year. The play is semi-autobiographical, reflecting the self-discovery that came from his love of rhyming and hip-hop. As for Young: “To me it’s a very universal story for the underdog, for the trials and tribulations of what you go through in life and try to find your inner voice. It’s definitely a theatrical musical experience through hip-hop, through song, through dance.”
With hopes of taking the work to New York City, Young says the play will especially appeal to young people of any color. Anyone who'd like to know more about her can do so through her Instagram handle @karaakter.
Performances are scheduled for February 8 through March 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Alley Theatre, 615 Texas. For information call 713-220-5700 or visit alleytheatre.org. $45-$72.
