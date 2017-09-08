Houston's Best Bets This Weekend: Tacos & Champagne

Pick up your chiflada mug and be sure to use the #chifladasofinstagram. Photo courtesy of Miradela

We'll admit the past few weeks have been a bit rocky, and that's putting it gently we know, but Houston isn't going to stop moving and neither should you. When the time comes for that mental break that we'll all need, we've got you covered. Stop by Campesino Coffee House for a Tacos & Champagne Pop-Up that will help collect school supplies, serve up some tacos and host local vendors with your favorite goods. Keep reading to check out this weekend's best bets.

This girl gang is doing their part to help local students get the school supplies they need. Graphic courtesy of Cochinita Co.

Tacos & Champagne Pop-Up at Campesino Coffee House

Friday, 6 p.m.

2602 Waugh

The rain has come and gone and Houston is moving forward full speed ahead. As the weather the beginning of the new school year collided it left many without school supplies, but local vendors will unite this Friday night to satisfy that need. Join them at Campesino Coffee House for tacos and shopping, all are encouraged to bring school supplies that will be directly donated to locals schools and students affected. For information, visit facebook.com/events/109517186438426/. Free.

He's got the right idea. Photo by Bryan Williams

Dog Yoga at Under The Radar Brewery with Houston Pets Alive

Friday, 6:30 p.m.

1506 Truxillo

This one's for the dogs. If you're looking to help those animals affected by Hurricane Harvey you're welcomed to to choose from the list of supplies needed and use Under The Radar as a the donation drop-off point. Bring along your own pooch for the yoga class that begins at 6:30 and stick out for the brews after. It's been a long week Houston, so we know yoga, beer and dogs will do just the trick. For information, call 832-512-237 or visit facebook.com/events/106715830000137/?acontext=%7B"action_history"%3A"null"%7D. $10 to $28.

Prince is the legend that will live beyond all realms, but currently in this realm will be on screen at the River Oaks Theatre. Photo by Sound Opinions via CC

Purple Rain at River Oaks Theatre

Friday, 11:59 p.m.

2009 W Gray

We still can’t get enough of Prince, so River Oaks Theatre is bringing him back for one of its ever-popular midnight showings with Purple Rain. Released in 1984, the semi-autobiographical musical drama follows “The Kid” as he is torn between romance and his love for music and his rocky home life. The movie won the Academy Award for Best Original Song Score — the last time the award was given — and forever left an imprint on a generation of adoring fans. For information, call 713-524-2175 or visit landmarktheatres.com/houston/river-oaks-theatre. $8 to $11.

Choose between five handcrafted drinks this Saturday at El Big Bad. Photo by Alan Levine

Margarita Fest at El Big Bad

Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m.

419 Travis

El Big Bad is known for margaritas, tacos and competitive bartenders. This weekend you get to help settle the debate by voting who has crafted the biggest, baddest margarita. Striking while the iron and demand are hot, El Big Bad will also be working to collect for Houston PetSet with a portion of the events proceeds going directly to PetSet. For information, call 713-229-8181 or visit elbigbad.com. $10 to $15.

EXPAND Whether it's pro- or anti- the current administration art will always be the way o convey the thoughts for everyone involved, even when cars are the medium of choice. Photo by T.Mitchell Jones

12th Annual Open Call Exhibition, "Trump THIS!" at the Art Car Museum

Saturday, 7 p.m.

140 Heights

On the heels of Sean Spicer, Michael Dubke and The Mooch, we’ve got a new candidate just in case Hope Hicks doesn’t work out as President Trump’s latest communications director. It seems that Alicia Duplan, assistant director over at the Art Car Museum, has tact down pat. When we asked her about the 100 works that made it into this year’s unjuried Open Call Exhibition Duplan said organizers were keeping things neutral and simply providing a venue for artists to express their personal opinions. “I have a feeling I’m going to be saying a lot of ‘no comments,’” says Duplan, when asked if she saw a trend either for or against Trump, though she did say it wasn’t a 50-50 split. For information, call 713-861-5526 or visit artcarmuseum.com. Free.