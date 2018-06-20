Houston Offices Are Going to the Dogs on June 22, and That's a Good Thing

There's nothing worse than looking into the soulful eyes of your dog as you're headed out to work in the morning. Your pup certainly knows how to push those buttons and make you feel guilty for so cruelly abandoning him or her (even though they'll probably end up napping most of the day). That all changes come June 22 because folks all over Houston are leashing up their besties and bringing them to the workplace for one glorious, tail-wagging day.



PSI’s Take Your Dog To Work Day®

You might do a double-take while clothes shopping at Nordstrom or catching Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema this Friday. Instead of enduring that pitiful "please don't leave me" look from their pets, some staffers will be bringing their dogs to work on June 22.

Take Your Dog To Work Day® is sort of like Christmas is for kids — that one pawtastic day of the year where everything is magical and anything can happen. This is the 20th year that Pet Sitters International has organized this event, designed to let non pet-owners witness the amazing bond that forms between humans and pets and, hopefully, decide to adopt. In this climate of inclusion we want to point out that Take Your Cat To Work Day™ was on June 18.

A few local businesses (like Nordstrom and Alamo Drafthouse) are kicking it up a notch, donating at least $10 for each participating dog to the local nonprofit Rescued Pets Movement. It's a creative fundraiser that furthers RPM's mission of providing homeless dogs and cats a chance for rehabilitation and transport to permanent homes.

"The money goes to rehoming animals on the euthanasia list. We pull them from BARC; sometimes from Harris County," says Darren Tompkins, RPM's vice president of development. He says they've already saved more than 5,000 dogs and more than 1,000 cats this year alone, and have saved more than 27,000 animals since the group's inception.

Also participating in this partnership with RPM are Susan G. Komen Houston, Dress for Success Houston, BYOD Houston, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Pomp & Circumstance Boutique and Integrate Agency, among others. Hint: Be sure to sign up on RPM's website because your office might receive a "Willy Wonka" type surprise before the day is over.

Friday's #takeyourdogtoworkday all ends with a pet-friendly happy hour at Boheme on their 6,000 square foot garden patio. Tompkins says that representatives from Pet Sitters International and RPM will be on hand, plus they've got a doggie costume contest, gift certificates to local eateries, wine giveaways and RPM swag.

For information about Rescued Pets Movement, or to sign up as a partner for PSI's Take Your Dog to Work Day® on June 22, visit rescuedpetsmovement.org.

The happy hour runs from 5-8 p.m. at Boheme, 307 Fairview, 713-529-1099, barboheme.com.

BYOD Houston (Bring Your Own Dog) connects dog lovers in the greater Houston area. For information visit byodhouston.com.

For information about Pet Sitters International's Take Your Dog to Work Day®, visit petsit.com/takeyourdog.

Is it five o'clock yet? Photo by Getty Images

Turn Up With Your Pup Day

But that's not all folks. Mayor Sylvester Turner thinks it's such a great idea that he's weighed in on the subject and has officially proclaimed June 22 as Houston's Turn Up With Your Pup Day. In his proclamation Mayor Turner writes, "This day also celebrates the great companions dogs make and promotes adoptions from local shelters, rescue groups and humane societies."

High five, Mayor Turner. We'll shake on that.

The folks at EaDo Workspaces are celebrating the day with a Turn Up With Your Pup party that benefits the Houston SPCA. They've turned it into a party with doggie swimming pools, a photo booth, puppy networking and games. The two-legged set will enjoy barbecue, food trucks, craft beer from 8th Wonder Brewery, music and a silent auction. Best of all, dogs from the Houston SPCA will be on hand in hopes of finding their forever family.

Mayor Turner has high praise for the Houston SPCA, pointing out that they are "Houston's first and largest animal protection organization and shelter," and recognizes their work intervening on behalf of more than 50,000 animals annually while also providing adoptions, shelter, rescue and rehabilitation in the Gulf Coast area.

"WHEREAS, the City of Houston commends all involved in Turn Up With Your Pup, and Houston SPCA for its tireless work in ensuring safer environments for dogs, and extends best wishes to all for a successful event," writes Mayor Turner in his proclamation.



Turn Up With Your Pup Day is scheduled for 3-8 p.m. June 22, EaDo Workspaces, 3420 Rusk, turnupwithyourpup.com.

The Houston SPCA is at 900 Portway, 713-869-7722, houstonspca.org.