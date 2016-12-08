Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (ALL Free) December 8-14

These Santas didn't need any reindeer to make their holiday rounds. Photo by Abrahán Garza

December is the month you're obsessed with eggnog while simultaneously jotting down your not-so-concrete resolutions list. There are plenty of affordable ways to stick to them or ditch them if you rather, without feeling that beginning of the year guilt. Regardless the goal is to enjoy the city for what it is, an all-inclusive play yard that's going to keep you in line or delightfully distracted. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events the won't cost you anything— all of them are free! Check out the Houston Press Calendar for even more things to do.

EXPAND A glimpse of the Christmas market at Marche de Noel this Thursday. Photo by Carol Streatfield

Marche de Noel Holiday in the Village

Rice Village District

4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Free

As the saying goes "if you haven't worn it in a year- get rid of it." Marche de Noel is the event that will take your up cycled clothing for those in need at this time of year. Use this event to break your clothing hoarding tendencies, that we all have, and give it to someone else to appreciate. After all, once it's taken out of rotation what follows is a replacement from your local boutique in the Rice Village District.

Morozko Movie Showing

Czech Center Museum Houston

6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Free

Want to get more cultured? Well then Houston is the city to help you, Houston has a plethora of cultures waiting to be seen. Get your dose of classic Russian cinematography at the Czech Center Museum Houston. This Friday you'll be able to catch a classic love story in an exotic European landscape. No translation needed to understand forbidden love that overcomes.

These Santas didn't need any reindeer to make their holiday rounds. Photo by Abrahán Garza

2016 Rusty Riders Christmas Light Ride

Meetup at Market Square Park

7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Free

Although you have a preconceived idea of what is going on your 2017 resolutions list you cannot get there without going through the holidays first. With that reminder, Rusty Riders has medium to modestly prepare you for the fitness part of your resolutions tip. The annual Christmas Lights Ride is a way to become reacquainted with the city and the magic we tend to overlook. Costumes and bike decorations are encouraged to keep you feeling jolly during the magical tour as well. So remember to charge your phone and your camera for proof that all the whimsy really did exist.

EXPAND Santa Claus shows us how he keeps busy until Christmas duties. Photo by Mike Baxter

Christmas on Commerce

Downtown Tomball

11 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Free

This event is for the family oriented resolution to "spend more time with the kids." Santa Claus and his Tomball crew lay down the foundation for Christmas fun by offering up games, small rides, and your favorite festival foods. Saturday is meant to be a beautifully sunny crisp day so don't sleep on the opportunity to get festive for free.

The open space at Discovery Green creates a welcoming environment for all yogis attending. Photo by Katya Horner

Hatha Yoga

Discovery Green

9 a.m Saturday, Free

Discovery Green carries out it's initiative to keep us going back for more with an agenda full of events. This time around it's giving us a free outdoor yoga class, fitting for the season of giving. Take your own mat of course, water bottle and let the Texans 6-6 record go for the week. They'll do better and you'll feel better after practicing your cat-cow in the cool morning breeze.