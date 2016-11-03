Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (All Free), November 3-9

Ignore the consequences and laugh a little. Photo courtesy of Pandora Theatre

As we limp to the finish line in this presidential election, and while we're waiting to see if our battered and bruised country will be helmed by President Trump or President Clinton, let's pass these last few days of indecision with some fabulous free events in the Bayou City. Creativity is key, with workshops on clay, home brewing and filmmaking, plus we've got a healthy dose of outdoor activities: Midtown Mistletoe Market, a night festival with lanterns, a pop-up at Axelrad and a free concert at the James Turrell Skyspace. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events, and this week all of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

Vox Feminina VII, Laugh Lines

Fort Bend County Libraries - George Memorial Library

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Free

Pandora Theatre, a Houston-area community theater group featuring local artists, directors and actors, will present an original theater production of Vox Feminina VII, Laugh Lines as part of their annual celebration of the feminine spirit. It is performed in an outdoor amphitheater which should be perfect for our cooler fall evenings. The seating is concrete so bring cushions for comfort or lawn chairs on a limited first-come, first-served basis. Refreshments will be available for purchase to enhance your enjoyment of the cast’s portrayals of life’s moments that have contributed to our crows feet and wrinkles laugh lines. The performance is not recommended for children under the age of 16.

Octopi by artist Eric Dyer is a 17 foot crank-activated animated optical toy. Photo courtesy of Aurora Picture Show

Eric Dyer: Real-Time Zoetrope

Aurora Picture Show

7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Free

Zoetrope is an early form of a motion picture projector using rotating, slit windowed cylinders with pictures inside. Eric Dyer, the Baltimore artist responsible for the installation at Aurora Picture Show, will offer an artist talk and screening of some of his additional works at 8 p.m.. Participants will see Dyer's Octopi come to animated life with the turn of a tiny crank.

Coordinated by the Midtown Cultural Arts and Entertainment Committee of the Midtown Management District Photo courtesy of Midtown Mistletoe Market

Midtown Mistletoe Market

Bagby Park

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Free

Halloween is barely behind us and we don't really want to think about Christmas shopping, but a boutique-style outdoor market with great food, fine arts and works crafted by talented artisans sounds like a pleasant (and possibly productive) way to spend a Saturday. Join in for the first annual Midtown Mistletoe Market.

EXPAND A visceral moment with a ball of clay. Photo by Carol Von Canon via Flickr

Hands-On Houston Family Festival: A Celebration of Clay

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Free

The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft is hosting its sixth annual Hands-On Houston Family Festival. Local artists will conduct hands-on polymer and clay demonstrations for participants of all ages. Pendants, figurines and bisque-fired ornaments are just some of the items that will be molded from clay. Before or after crafting you can view the fall exhibitions in the galleries. Local food trucks will be on site providing food and refreshments. Get your hands around some wet clay and mold some fun.

EXPAND A celebration of culture at an open-air night market. Photo courtesy of Kollaboration Houston - Solida Chem

EastXWest Night Market Festival

Sun's Club, Inc.

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Free

EastXWest organizers are bringing an open-air night market, a prominent part of life in many Asian countries, to Viet Hoa Plaza. This event was created to exhibit the cultures and bring together the Asian American communities of Greater Houston. Booths will be filled with games, hands-on activities, food and shopping. Both traditional and modern live performances will take place on stages throughout the festival. Don’t miss the sky lantern release at 9 p.m.