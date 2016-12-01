Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Eight Free), December 1-7

EXPAND Take a moment for yourself at the Rothko Chapel this Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Rothko Chapel

December is the final stretch for 2016 and thank goodness it is. Don't let this tumultuous year leave a bitter taste in your mouth though; sweeten it with all the decadence the season has to offer. To end the year on a delightful note check out all the affordable activities the city has to offer. Houston has you covered with cosplay contests and comic book fandom. If you're looking for an evening picnic worthy of your Snapchat story, Midtown Wine Down has you covered, live music included. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more then $10 – and eight are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

Designing an ornament at the National Museum of Funeral History is a kid-friendly event that runs through December 31. Photo courtesy of National Museum of Funeral History

Community Memorial Tree

National Museum of Funeral History

10 a.m. Thursday, $10

The season that's filled with red bows, glittered trees and sparkling snowflakes is also filled with memories of those loved ones who are no longer with us. We remember the ones we lost and the holidays spent together, but that doesn't necessarily mean it has to be all tears and Kleenex tissues. Celebrate their memories on a day other then Día de Los Muertos. Take the time Thursday afternoon to visit the National Museum of Funeral History and design an ornament that embodies who they were to you and place it on the Community Christmas Tree for others to appreciate as well.

Performances in front of City Hall begin at 6 p.m. Local acts include former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams. Photo courtesy of City of Houston

97th Annual Mayor's Holiday Celebration &Tree Lighting Presented by Reliant

City Hall in Herman Square

6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Free

Fireworks? Check. Christmas spirit? Check. Grammy-nominated artist Michelle Williams? Check. Free? Check! This annual celebration is led by Mayor Sylvester Turner to officially welcome the season in the appropriate holiday fashion, complete with Christmas carols, nutcrackers galore and twinkling lights aplenty.

EXPAND A crowd filled room ready to listen to each poet deliver their heartfelt lines this Friday. Photo by Robert Clark

Thirteen Poets

Inprint!

8:30 p.m. Friday, Free

Thirteen Poets has history to it – not only has the group been in the Houston game for more than 40 years now but it remains a strong staple in the First Friday series. Inprint! is hosting the event this Friday and it's free for everyone to come and see what the non-profit provides for the literary community in Houston.

The After Party will perform while Rico's Morning Noon Night pours the drinks. Graphic courtesy of Midtown Houston

Midtown Wine Down

Bagby Park

5-8 p.m. Friday, Free

Midtown Wine Down is a free event open to all who want to get out and feel the December air. Take in the musical performances by DJ Mav and the After Party, but don't forget to bring your lawn chairs and blankets because seating is limited. It's a mild evening that lets you unwind from the work week while still getting you pumped for the weekend. It's just the intermission you need before you get up on Saturday morning with your list of things-to-do.

Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy will have game demos and a cosplay contest at their grand opening this Saturday Photo courtesy of Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy

Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy® Houston Grand Opening

Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy® Houston

10 a.m. Saturday, Free

Harley Quinn. Batwoman. Supergirl. All in the face-off only made in dreams. Well, not really, but the potential is there. This Saturday Houston is flocking to the newest comic-book and gaming hub, Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy, for the grand opening that has it all. Live gaming demos, cosplay contests, giveaways and cake. You can't have a party without cake. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. and costumes are encouraged.