Ten Things to do in Houston for $10 or Less (Eight Free) January 12-18

The MATCH has you covered this Sunday with countless free activities for you and your family. Photo courtesy of the MATCH

It's not exactly Christmas in July, seeing as Christmas has passed, but it is summer-ish in January. Seeing as the weather is giving us a break from frostbite, allow us to take advantage of the nearly 80 degree weather to get out and view what Houston has to offer. Early in the lineup you have a meet and greet with a veteran and an author, Brad Taylor, and to celebrate the Texans' miraculous win into the the next playoff round head to the Super Bowl Touchdown Tour this Saturday at Alief Park. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10- and eight of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

Brad Taylor will discuss his latest novel Ring of Fire at Murder By The Book Courtesy of Penguin Random House

Author Brad Taylor Meet and Greet

Murder By The Book

6:30 p.m. Friday, Free

Brad Taylor will sign and discuss his latest novel Ring of Fire (Dutton; $27). Born in Okinawa, Japan, but raised in Texas, Brad graduated from University of Texas. Brad served over 20 years in the U.S. Army. Making his return back to Texas this Friday, pick up your own hardback copy by author Brad Taylor and enjoy an evening of literary talk and book signing.

Friday the 13th

Notsuoh

9 p.m. Friday, $5

Avoid walking under ladders, avoid crossing a black cat and definitely do not break any mirrors this Friday. Not because of superstition, but because they're all distractions from the lineup that gets your weekend started. On the set list Notsuoh has two of your favorite local DJs, Houston music scene veterans John Plus and Carlos Pozo, as well as Sandy Ewen (a visual artist and experimental guitar player). All playing: IDM, modern bass music, hip hop, electro, britpop and plenty more sounds this Friday.

Artist Sandy Ewen creates rhythm and sounds on the electric guitar. Photo by Mario Hernandez

Next stop on the Super Bowl Touchdown Tour will be at Alief Community Park this Saturday. Photo courtesy of Touchdown Tour

Super Bowl Touchdown Tour

Alief Community Park

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Free

The Touchdown Tour is making its next stop at Alief Community Park this Saturday and you're invited to come and enjoy for free. After several visits around the city it's winding down before the big game next month on February 4. Come out and get into the NFL spirit with free games, exhibits, food and fun for the whole family.

EXPAND Grab art pieces from local artists and vendors this Saturday at Sawyer Yards. Photo by Scott McCombs

The Market at Sawyer Yards

Sawyer Yards

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Free

The Market at Sawyer Yards debuted just last year and has since become a recurring event the second Saturday of every month. The curated local artisans markets offers a variety of goods to be picked up and taken home for a lovely addition to your own gallery wall. Attend this market and grab your own original piece of artwork or local specialty foods.

Floyd Newsum's the Five Handed Kite on display at the Nicole Longnecker Gallery. Photo courtesy of Nicole Longnecker Gallery

Floyd Newsum - Opening Reception

Nicole Longnecker Gallery

5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Free

His work is on view at Washington's National Museum of African American History and Culture, but save yourself a trip and come see it at the Nicole Longnecker Gallery. The artist's self described style is heavily hued by black, white, with specific hints of gray and color. Come view his whimsical works now on view through February 18.