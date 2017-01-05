Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Eight Free) January 5-11

New York City's Time Square Photo by Matt Wade via Creative Commons

Week one of 2017 is off to a running start and Houston is not slowing down. You can begin the year on the right foot by joining a free running group where at the end of an eight-week series you"ll race and prove who took his or her fitness resolution most seriously. You've also got the opportunity to meet some soldiers who can tell the tales from overseas in exchange for a light of their cigar and a cold brew. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 - and eight of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

The revival of vinyl records is proven true every first Thursday at Axelrad. There's no need to play DJ yourself and dust off you own records when all they leg work is done for you here. Guest DJ's cover a variety of genres so that every listener in the audience can feel satisfied. Across the courtyard stands Luigi's Pizza- a Houston favorite. Spend a few dollars on a slice of pepperoni-cheesy heaven and listen to the tunes for free.

The CN4V motto is never "You are never alone," and they mean it. Photo courtesy of Cigar Night for Vets.

Vets getting together having a glass of whiskey and chopping up their cigars, that's a manly good time at Little J's Bar on Washington. This is Houston's largest veteran social, has been around since 2013 and was founded here in by Carlos Garcia. It's a cigar night not a dip night, leave the Skoal at home and pack your favorite stogie-lighter combo to meet your military comrades.

Catherine Colangelo, Forget-Me-Not Shield on view at the CIndy Lisica Gallery through February 4. Photo courtesy of the Cindy Lisica Gallery.

Catherine Colangelo's 2017 exhibition at the Cindy Lisica Gallery will host it's opening reception where artist Catherine will be on hand to discuss her multimedia works of art. At the cost of free you'll be able to go into the gallery and view the works that are intended to remind us of the talismans, as the exhibition is titled Talismanic, and charms that are meant to serve dual-duty, ward off evil and bring good fortune. Colangelo's pieces also heavily convey the values of motherhood through the shielding use of talismans. Some of those values being protection, guardianship and strong devotion. Come to the Cindy Lisica Gallery to let your eyes read the illuminated manuscripts and evoke your inner shield.

Memorial Park, December 2014. (Screenshot from Street View in Google Maps.) Courtesy of Street View in Google Maps and Houston Parks Board

This Friday is January the 6, that means we are six days into 2017 and there's time to avoid resolution guilt if you get up and start running. Your new running group awaits, it's an eight-week group series that meets every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:30 p.m. At the end of the the training runs will be a group 5K run to celebrate. No signup fee is needed, just yourself, a pair of running shoes and a quick stretch right before.

EXPAND Crockett the award winning Maine Coon will be on display at the Houston Cat Club Show. Photo by Helmi.

To those outside of the cat show circuit the Houston Cat Club Show is the "su-purr-bowl"of cat competitions. And for those who live for it- feline agility is back: that includes running, leaping, not stopping to lay down for a nap and cones. It's not just for the pedigreed feline, household pets get to join in as well, they will have their own competition as well for size, grooming and walk. Tell your neighbor, your friend and your cat groomer at PetCo where you'll be this Saturday at 10 a.m.