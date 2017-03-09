Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Eight Free), March 9-15

EXPAND David Joy (Where All Light Tends to Go) returns with his second “Appalachian noir,” this time delivering a dark tale of drugs, murder and consequences in The Weight of This World. He'll discuss his book and sign copies on March 15 at Murder by The Book. © Author photo by Ashley T. Evans

Some of us (mostly type A folks who were busy filing tax returns instead of embracing the Super Bowl frenzy) are starting to see IRS refunds deposited in accounts this week. For the rest of us, we're still on the lookout for cool ways to have fun in the Bayou City without breaking the bank. We've got readings at the Alley and Rec Room, some outdoor fun at Discovery Green and the new Avenida Houston district and, sure and begorrah, a couple of Saint Patrick's parades this weekend. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — and eight of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

André de Korvin, Ph.D. is out with a new book of poetry titled The Day Clocks Spoke Russian. Photo by Glynn Monroe Irby

The Day Clocks Spoke Russian book signing

Brazos Bookstore

7 p.m. Thursday, free

Longtime UHD professor (computer and applied mathematical sciences) André de Korvin, Ph.D. has a poet's heart; his own father, Vladimir Korvin-Piotrowsky, was a significant poet in Russia. Now the Berlin-born, Paris-raised expert in fuzzy logic (he has published more than 200 scholarly articles) is out with a new book of poems that offers a unique perspective on war, terror, displacement and loss. Dr. de Korvin will discuss his anthology, published by Transcendent Zero Press, and also sign copies at Brazos Bookstore.

Each year the Cultural Service of the French Embassy in Houston coordinates the tri-state French Cultures Festival. Events are scheduled March 1-31, but don't miss the free festival kick-off at Discovery Green on March 10. Photo by Katya Horner

French Cultures Festival Kick-Off concert

Discovery Green

6 to 10 p.m. Friday, free

Laure Briard and her band are flying in from Toulouse, France, so there's literally no excuse for us not to head down to the Green to soak in the kick-off concert for the monthlong cultures festival. Headliners include Austin-based The Bluebonnets and They Call Me Rico, a one-man band originally from Québec, Canada, and now calling Lyon maison. The Friday night soiree is free, so come out and partake in cuisine from vendors and Francophone countries. Oui, oui.

Listen Around Your Way is a collaborative sound performance that uses the architecture of The MATCH building as a site and stage for solo and collective sounds. Photo by Rebecca Novak

Listen Around Your Way

DiverseWorks

6 p.m. Saturday, free

If you haven't yet checked out The MATCH, the super-awesome event space that comes alive in the evenings with music, dance, theater and art, then make this your scouting mission. Organizers Sandy Ewen and Rebecca Nowak are using people as instruments, placing them at key spots where they will perform and sing individually and collectively in the lobby of The MATCH building, where DiverseWorks hangs its hat. Some of the performers (Nowak and Ewen along with Andrew Durham, Megan Easley, Danny Kamins, Austin Lewellen, Mlee Mains and Emmy Tisdel) will travel along colorful taped lines, though this looks much more fun than navigating hospital corridors.

EXPAND Which famous Texas Ranger lived and died in Burton, Texas? Find out at this Saturday's Texas Ranger Day celebration. Photo by Heidi Jaster

Texas Ranger Day

Burton Railroad Depot

Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, free

Step back in time and celebrate the legacy of the fighting Texas Rangers, who, under Captain John Coffee "Jack " Hays, helped repel the Mexican invasions of 1842 when Mexico refused to recognize our state's independence. This annual extravaganza replicates camp life (circa 1880) with demonstrations and crafts, offers tours of the Railroad Depot and Cotton Gin, and turns the whole shebang into a party with a DJ and all-you-can-eat fajitas and beans for $5 to $10.

EXPAND Car clubs, marching bands and those celebrating their Irish ancestry find their place in the annual St. Patrick's Parade in downtown Houston. Photo courtesy of Houston Miata Club

58th Annual Houston Saint Patrick's Parade

Minute Maid Park

Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, free

We're celebrating Saint Patrick's Day with two awesome parades this year. Everybody's Irish come Saturday when the annual Saint Patrick's Parade kicks off at the clock tower at the Juice Box, with plenty of car clubs and bands showing their stuff for the judges at the reviewing stand. A tip o' the leprechaun's hat to this year's grand marshal, Ginger Simon, who has her work cut out for her. The theme for this year is "Living Green in Seventeen," and don't miss the after-party and awards ceremony at Lucky's Pub, where the lucky winners make everybody else green with envy.

EXPAND The hiatus is over, and the Budweiser Clydesdales are returning to the annual FM 1960 Saint Patrick’s Parade. This year’s grand marshal is Scott McClelland, president of H-E-B's Houston division. Photo by Richard Salazar

39th Annual FM 1960 Saint Patrick's Parade

FM 1960 / Cypress Creek Parkway (from Champion Forest to Kuykendahl)

1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, free

The Budweiser Clydesdales are back, joining more than 100 floats, fire trucks, Irish dancers and performing groups as they parade down FM 1960, all vying for top honors in originality, creativity, appearance, craftsmanship and crowd appeal. Find respite at the Home Depot (4159 FM 1960 West), where they'll have vendors, food, drink and "relief stations," then hit up MaK's Place Sports Bar and Grill at 6 p.m. when they hand out the awards for best floats in youth, adult and spirit categories.