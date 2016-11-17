Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Eight Free), November 17-23

EXPAND Bow ties and bourbon: how old-fashioned. Image courtesy of Disegno Studios

Art and shopping go hand-in-hand, and we've got a trio of cultural events lined up for this week. Shop local at Bourbon & Bowties, check out the vintage wares at Fort Bend County Fairgrounds and put on your ugliest sweater for Winter Street's Winter Holiday Art Market. Mix in a little improv, some free music and dance concerts, and ogle a Pop Art-inspired art opening. We're rounding out the list with a brisk hike through Memorial Park and some eye-popping public art installations over at Discovery Green. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — and eight of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

Disegno Holiday Edition: Bourbon & Bowties

The Silos at Sawyer Yards #203

5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Free

Bourbon & Bowties is a shop local art exhibit featuring about a dozen artists. The event will feature boutique bow ties by Trish Motolinia of CrookedTies. Shop and peruse the art as you sip on bourbon or wine, and sample small bites. To top off your enjoyment there will be a special acoustic performance by Steve Straker. RSVP to natalie@disegno.studio.

EXPAND Old is modern at Vintage Market Days. Photo courtesy of Vintage Market Days of SW Houston via Facebook

Vintage Market Days

Fort Bend County Fairgrounds

10:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday, Saturday & Sunday, $5

The Vintage Market is a three-day juried event featuring upscale vintage inspired wares. $5 admission allows entry for Saturday and Sunday or $10 gets you in all three days. Vintage Market Days was included in Country Living's "7 Flea Markets and Barn Sales Not To Miss”. Vendors will offer, art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, home decor and more. Shop to your heart's content while listening to live music and sampling from food trucks on site.

Andy Warhol pops up again. Photo courtesy of Cindy Lisica Gallery via Facebook

Opening Reception: Pop Presence

Cindy Lisica Gallery

6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Free

The "Pop Presence" exhibit, opening Friday at Cindy Lisica Gallery, is an homage to the legacy of Pop. The exhibit highlights current artists whose works are deliberate progenies of the Pop Art lineage. Cindy Lisica's presentation of Warhol's "Time Capsules" and traveling exhibitions will take place at the opening reception. Lisica has a wealth of knowledge about the collection drawn from serving for ten years at Tate Modern in London and The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh. The gallery will host a retail gift shop, the perfect place to find a holiday gift for that hip, but hard to buy for, person on your list.

EXPAND Don't know what to do Friday night? Let's improvise. Photo by Alex Zaharia

Free Intro to Improv Class

Station Theater

7:30 p.m. Friday, Free

Intro to Improv is an ongoing free event happening every Friday at Station Theater. If you have what it takes, teachers will help you release your improvisational soul as you meet friends and have some fun. Please register online so organizers know how many to expect. Take the class and you get in to the subsequent Supernova Armando show for free, your non-participating friends can get in for $6 if purchased in advance, or $8 at the door. If you think you've learned enough and are extremely brave, you can get on stage for the Station’s Lotería show that night.

Dancers of Houston City Dance. Photo courtesy of Houston City Dance via Facebook

Piece by Piece Dance Concert

Houston City Dance Studio

7:30 p.m. Friday, $10

Houston City Dance presents a dance concert on Friday night showcasing dancers from three of its apprentice companies. Dances range from jazz to contemporary to Greek cultural, and the choreography is by three of City Dance’s in-house choreographers: Jaimee Vilela Navarrete, Stephanie Sermas, and Corrine Miller. Buy your $10 ticket here, it will be $15 at the door.