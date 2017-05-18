Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Six Free), May 18-24

EXPAND JooYoung Choi, current darling of more than one Houston art gallery and museum, presents the video installation CWTV Presents: Pleasure Vision Ultra-Feature Deluxe Edition at the CAMH. Video still courtesy of the artist and Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

There's so much going on this week in Houston that we're not sure where to look first. Film is on tap with a David Lynch documentary and a screening of Cameron Crowe's Say Anything, there's the belt buckle-loosening food at the Houston Greek Fest, and summer officially kicks off in Galveston with the vintage swimwear bathing beauties contest. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — and six of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

EXPAND In the documentary Vincent Who?, two Detroit autoworkers angry about layoffs bludgeoned Vincent Chin with a baseball bat, thinking he was Japanese. Photo courtesy of VincentWhoFilm.com

Vincent Who? - Birth of the Asian American Civil Rights Movement

Center for the Healing of Racism

7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, free

With the clarity of 20/20 hindsight, we can actually pinpoint the moment in time that gave birth to the Asian-American civil rights movement. It was the beating and subsequent death of 27-year-old Vincent Chin, a Chinese American who lost his life in 1982, though the two white autoworkers got off with a probationary hand-slap and $3,000 fine. It's Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which means it's a good time to revisit the documentary, Vincent Who?, and discuss the broadening of federal civil rights protection. RSVP to cfhr1@juno.com or 713-520-8226. Donations are encouraged.

EXPAND She won playing Blanket Bingo last spring; maybe you'll do the same this Thursday. Photo by Ray Kuglar

Blanket Bingo

Historic Market Square Park

6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, $10

Winning is great – there are cash prizes, gift certificates and other giveaways – but really everybody wins with this popular monthly event. Come early (on sale at 6 p.m., tickets sometimes sell out within 30 minutes), spread out your blanket or lawn chair, and grab a cold one from Niko Niko's. Feeling extroverted? They’re always looking for volunteers to hold up letters and numbers. A sawbuck gets you one bingo packet (usually nine games), and they begin calling out numbers and letters at 7 p.m. Street parking is free after 6 p.m., so no more excuses.

EXPAND Sometimes home is just a memory, as seen in this short flick by Turkish filmmaker Ramadan Kilic. Still by Ramadan Kilic, photo courtesy of Aurora Picture Show

Extremely Shorts Film Festival 2017

Aurora Picture Show

7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Free to $10

2 p.m. Saturday, Free to $10

It's a banner year for the Extremely Shorts Film Festival, celebrating its 20th year of three-minutes-or-less filmmaking. Don't miss Turkish filmmaker Ramadan Kilic's Penaber (Refugee), as a displaced mother tries to share memories of home with her daughter the only way she knows how. This year's guest jurors are M.M. Serra of Film-Maker's Cooperative and Marian Luntz of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Audience members have the honor of picking the winners at Friday's screenings, and again on Saturday during the Extremely Young youth program.

EXPAND JooYoung Choi's Paracosmic Viewing Station & Pleasure Vision Transmission Receiver [Gen. 1] RED, 2016. Photo by Sarah Ansell, courtesy of the artist and Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

"A Better Yesterday"

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, free

We can't rewrite history, but some creative souls have found a way to fashion alternative realities for their own personal origin stories. JooYoung Choi – the current darling of Houston galleries and museums – acts, composes music and composites digital films that call on audience members to save the day. Also on view are life-sized pillow sculptures and a multimedia installation by Jack Early, as well as large-scale wall paintings by Lily van der Stokker. Can't make it to opening night? The exhibit stays up through September 3.

The performers of eVenti Verticali will have you looking at the George R. Brown Convention Center in a whole new way. Photo by Claudia Muresu

eVenti Verticali (The Vertical Theater)

Avenida Houston

9 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, free

Gravity is for the birds, and the performers of eVenti Verticali have taken the laws of physics into their own hands, choosing to dance, run, jump and perform against the vertical spaces in front of George R. Brown Convention Center, supported only by harnesses and ropes. Music and lighting technology turn it into a spectacle, so don't miss this two-night-only run as The Vertical Theater performs "Wanted."