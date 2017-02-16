Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Nine Free), February 16-22

EXPAND Thedra Cullar-Ledford joins three other artists for a group exhibition, "St. Valentine," at Zoya Tommy Gallery. Wear red at this Friday's opener and, even if you didn't get lucky on Valentine's Day, you might luck out and win some art. Photo courtesy of the artist and Zoya Tommy Gallery

Valentine's Day has come and gone, which means there's been a mad dash through Walgreen's and CVS for marked-down candy and hearts. But that's not the only way to have budget-friendly fun in the Bayou City: The tiny house craze is coming to HCCC, we've got a look at big data compiled from insane asylums, and a UHD prof has been burning the midnight oil as a filmmaker. And, for those keeping an eye on the headlines, be sure to check out Wednesday's book signing (hint: it mentions border and race relations). Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — and nine of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

EXPAND This Thursday marks the first ever Craft Social, but it won't be the last. Come back the third Thursday of each month for creative crafting with craft beer. Photo courtesy of Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

Craft Social

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, free

For its inaugural "let's make crafts while drinking craft beer" event, Houston Center for Contemporary Craft is drawing inspiration from the itty, bitty, tiny works of art on view in its "Pocket Museum" exhibit. Come hang out with friends both old and new, enjoy the best from Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. and build your own miniature house with resident artist Amber Marie Smith. Props to Art Supply on Main Street for providing the materials and for the students of the Rice Architectural Society for lending their models as inspiration.

Curator of Collections Paul R. Davis says that Dolo's works on view at The Menil Collection include "wonderful masks that will really capture people's attention." Photo courtesy of Amahigueré Dolo

Of the World: In Conversation with Artist Amahigueré Dolo

The Menil Collection

7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, free

While The Menil Collection is offering up a fresh look at 80 objects created by the Dogon peoples in the '50s and '60s, the Menil is also adding context by exhibiting work by artists in present-day Mali. Amahigueré Dolo is internationally-recognized for his expressive wood forms and drawings on crumpled cement paper, and the "ReCollecting Dogon" exhibit includes Dolo's 2007 installation, Components of the World (Adouron Bew) — the first time it has been viewed in an American museum. In this public program, presented in both French and English, learn about Dolo's installation as well as other works with Curator of Collections Paul R. Davis and art historian Jessica Hurd.

EXPAND Books by Theodore M. Porter include The Rise of Statistical Thinking, 1820-1900, Trust in Numbers: The Pursuit of Objectivity in Science and Public Life and Karl Pearson: The Scientific Life in a Statistical Age. Photo courtesy of Professor Theodore M. Porter

Insane Asylums and Genetics: How Human Heredity Became a Data Science

University of Houston, 232 Philip G. Hoffman Hall

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, free

From the dark recesses of 19th and 20th century insane asylums – a horrific time in caregiver history that sometimes included skull drills, straight jackets and inhumane treatments – emerged a new hope to seek out and eliminate the causes of insanity. Learn how the meticulous record-keeping of asylum doctors, the tracing of family trees and the calculating of odds led to a new data science. This UH Ethics in Science lecture is presented by Theodore M. Porter, professor of history at UCLA, who is about to release his latest book, tentatively titled The Unknown History of Human Heredity.

EXPAND While not busy with his day job as UHD's interim senior vice president for academic affairs and provost, Ed Hugetz has also co-directed, produced and edited numerous films that have been screened and broadcast around the globe. Photo courtesy of University of Houston-Downtown

The Alligator-Horses Ed Hugetz Film Festival

University of Houston-Downtown

5:30 p.m. Friday, free

Who knew? Buttoned up administrator by day, avant garde filmmaker by night. Come view clips from five of Ed Hugetz's flicks: Alligator-Horses, an exploration of 1830s America; The De La Peña Diary, featuring the journal of a soldier serving under General Santa Anna; and To Put Away the Gods, about the Lacondan Maya Indians. Also scheduled are two films very near and dear to H-Town: Who Killed The Fourth Ward? and Who Will Stand With The Fourth Ward? A reception begins at 5:30 p.m., with refreshments and dinner at 6:00. The screening follows in the O’Kane Theatre and includes discussions led by UHD faculty and Hugetz. RSVP to Julie Norton at nortonj@uhd.edu.

EXPAND Come wear red to the opening reception Friday night for a chance to win a work of art. Shown: Mouth No. 34 (detail), by Lisa Krannichfeld, on view in the "St. Valentine" group exhibition at Zoya Tommy Gallery. Photo by Lisa Krannichfeld

"St. Valentine" Group Exhibition

Zoya Tommy Gallery

6 to 9 p.m. Friday, free

In honor of the annual holiday that celebrates romantic love in the secular form, while still tracing its roots to the early Christian martyr Saint Valentine, come view works by three artists (Clara Grace Hoag, Thedra Cullar-Ledford and Lisa Krannichfeld) who have explored femininity through different – and sometimes controversial – perspectives. Forrest Prince also is showing assemblages that convey God's infinite love for His vulnerable children on earth. Be sure to wear red at this opening night reception for a chance to have your name added to the lottery and, even if you didn't get lucky on Valentine's Day, you might score a work of art.