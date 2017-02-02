Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Nine Free), February 2-8

EXPAND Game City Showcase is happening all over town, but we're excited about Menil Neighborhood Night (at The Menil Collection) and Beer Science and Body Art (at The Health Museum). Photo of The Menil Collection by J. Griffis Smith / TxDOT

According to StubHub, prices for Super Bowl tickets have risen as high as $15,432. For the other 99 percent, we've got a hefty line-up of cheap and free events this week in Houston, many with a Super Bowl theme, including an appearance by former Houston Oiler Billy "White Shoes" Johnson, a mini-lecture about the health benefits of beer (we knew it) and the collaborative, multi-district Game City Showcase. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — and nine of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

Menil Neighborhood Night

The Menil Collection

5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, free

Holy Barbarians, Batman! The Menil Collection is always a cool oasis of culture and class, but something magical happens after dark. They're keeping the doors open late this Thursday for the swanky public program, Menil Neighborhood Night, giving us a chance at art, music and food trucks courtesy of Oddball Eats and Good Dog. The HSPVA Jazz Combo is offering an hour-long set at 5:30 p.m., then we can head inside to see what all the buzz is about with the Bohemian exhibit, "Holy Barbarians: Beat Culture on the West Coast." Sounds like a great way to kick off a weekend of football, and it's presented in conjunction with Game City Showcase and the Houston Museum District Association.



Beer Science and Body Art

The Health Museum

6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, free

Explore beer in new and unexpected ways with Beer Science and Body Art. Chad Pilbeam, author of Beer Logic® “Everything I ever needed to know, I learned from beer”™, is giving a couple of 20-minute presentations about the health benefits of beer at 7 and 8 p.m. You can test that theory, too, because Southern Star Brewing Company, No Label Brewing Company and Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company will be on hand with samples, or at least while the supply lasts. Be sure to check out the amazing new exhibit, 'BODY WOLDS RX: Prescriptions for Healthy Living," participate in a scavenger hunt and meet former San Francisco 49er and Jacksonville Jaguar Joe Wesley; he's made it all the way to the top and now serves as president of the NFL Former Player Association.

Groundhog Day

Alamo Drafthouse Mason Park

7:30 p.m. Thursday, $9

Yes folks, it's groundhog day, and whether it's cloudy or sunny outside, it's a great time to re-watch Harold Ramis's ultimate do-over flick. Bill Murray plays self-involved Pittsburgh weatherman Phil Connors, grumbling over his latest assignment to cover the annual festival in nearby Punxsutawney. Each morning he awakens a bit more enlightened, and his ironic insults soon give way to a sweet fable about humanity.

EXPAND David Parsons co-edited Far Out: Poems of the ‘60s, along with Wendy Barker. The book includes poetry by more than 80 poets, though their individual memories of this tumultuous decade differ. Author photo by Dave Clements

Far Out: Poems of the ‘60s

Brazos Bookstore

7 p.m. Thursday, free

Ask 80 people what it was like to live through the '60s, and you likely will receive almost as many answers. Some fought in the Vietnam War while others protested against it, some tuned in to watch the funerals of Medgar Evars, John F. Kennedy, Jr. and Malcolm X while others tuned out. It was an era of change that included the emergence of the Black Power Movement, the rise of Second-Wave Feminism and the Apollo 11 moon landing. About seven years ago David Parsons and Wendy Barker were discussing how their respective poetry collections elicited such positive responses from audience members, and the idea for Far Out: Poems of the '60s came about. Tonight's book signing includes readings from Michael Anania, Roberto Bonazzi, Sybil Estess, Dede Fox, Janet Lowery, Bryce Milligan, Dave Parsons, Robert Phillips, Martha Serpas and Randall Watson.

The libretto for The Barber of Seville is based on Pierre Beaumarchais's French comedy Le Barbier de Séville from 1775. Design by Pattima Singhalaka, Houston Grand Opera

The Barber of Seville

Heinen Theatre

9:30 and 11:15 a.m. Friday, free

9:30 and 11:15 a.m. Saturday, free

HGOco and Opera to Go! are rolling out the red carpet and inviting Houstonians to Rossini's hilarious masterpiece, The Barber of Seville, in a new, bite-sized adaptation. This classic retelling of threatened young lovers, a meddling and stubborn uncle and Figaro the barber/translator is just 45 minutes in length and is sung in both English and Spanish.

EXPAND (L) 12 Warm Hands (detail) by Althea Crome and (R) Ball Peen Hammer (1/10 scale) by Marco Terenzi, both on view in the "Pocket Museum" exhibit at Houston Center for Contemporary Craft. (L) Photo by Althea Crome and (R) photo by Marco Terenzi

Opening Reception for "Pocket Museum"

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

5:50 to 8 p.m. Friday, free

Hello! Cuteness alert. When we heard about the new "Pocket Museum" exhibit, we had no idea that meant itty, bitty, tiny, little objects and tools. Working with ceramic, fiber, glass, metal and wood, the five contributing artists give us a contemporary look at this timeless art form. The reception also celebrates the opening of two other exhibits: "United by Hand: Work and Service by Drew Cameron, Alicia Dietz, and Ehren Tool," which pays tribute to U.S. Veterans; and "Future Tradition: Melissa Cody," an exploration of Navajo art by a fourth-generation weaver.