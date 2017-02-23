Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Nine Free), February 23-March 1

EXPAND What would you do if you purchased some land on eBay but the deed never arrived? Aurora Picture Show screens the Houston premiere of eteam's Space Delay this Friday, about the hunt for a shadowy landowner and a piece of the American dream. Still from Space Delay by eteam

Roll out the red carpet because Houston is celebrating the grand opening of two venues this weekend: the Moody Center for the Arts and Upper Kirby's Levy Park, which is unveiling $15 million in upgrades. That makes for a great start for a staycation in the Bayou City, plus we've got a jam with Jawwaad, pin-up inspired art in the East End and even a pet parade in Galveston. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — and nine of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

The Contemporary Arts Museum Houston presents a lecture and performance by Jawwaad Taylor, in conjunction with CAMH's music-based lecture series 20HERTZ. Photo by Ronald L. Jones

20HERTZ with Jawwaad Taylor

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

6:30 p.m. Thursday, free

Houston-born trumpet player and rapper Jawwaad Taylor isn't content to play in just one sandbox. For CAMH's next 20HERTZ lecture, the multi-disciplinary artist will discuss his many spheres of influence (hip hop, jazz, improv, visual arts) and also treat audience members to a mini concert of his signature electronic and trumpet music. He's ready to chat about everything: his musical projects, his collaborations with visual artists and how visual aesthetics can change the way listeners interact with music.

View works by Valyntina Grenier and hear excerpts from her timely poetry at Gspot Contemporary Art Space. Shown: Cloud Party at the Rainbow Photo courtesy of Valyntina Grenier

Art + Poetry Artist Talk

Gspot Contemporary Art Space

5:30 p.m. Thursday, free

Artist Valyntina Grenier asks visitors to look beyond the colorful surfaces of her paintings, installations and encaustics to see that they offer reflections on this moment in our nation's history, a time when ruin, bigotry, evil, violence and fear threaten to take hold. Stop by for this intimate gathering in the Heights as Grenier reads from her poetry and shares the works in her solo exhibition.

Laff Town Comedy returns to Saint Dane's Bar & Grille for an evening of open mike comedy. Photo by Steven Padilla

Laff Town

Saint Dane's Bar & Grille

9 to 11:55 p.m. Thursday, free admission

It's time for H-Town's comics to step into the spotlight and see if they've got what it takes to bring the laughs, because Laff Town Comedy has returned to this laid-back Midtown eatery. Host Bryan Biggio will kick things off with a mini-set, then we'll hear from almost a dozen funny men (and women) before featured comedian Ku Egenti takes the mike. Be sure to belly up to the bar for the super-tasty burgers and drink specials.

Aurora Picture Show screens the Houston premiere of eteam's Space Delay this Friday. Still from Space Delay by eteam

eteam: Space Delay

Aurora Picture Show

7:30 p.m. Friday, free to $10

If a film's success hinges on the plot, we might just have a winner here. The premise is that the New York-based art collective eteam purchased a plot of land on eBay but, when the deed didn't show up in the mail, they headed west to track down the shadowy landowner and claim their piece of the American dream. The artists (Franziska Lamprecht and Hajoe Moderegger) will be in attendance for this Houston premiere, and also will screen their recent short, Track One. Aurora Picture show members are invited to a reception at 6:30 p.m.; a Q&A follows the screening of Space Delay.

View "Pin-up" inspired art in this group exhibition at East End Studio Gallery. Shown is work by Lizbeth Ortiz. Photo by Alex Barber

"Pin-up" Art Group Show

East End Studio Gallery

6 to 9 p.m. Friday, free

In the late-19th century, burlesque performers and Hollywood actresses created photographic promo cards to drum up business and build their fan bases. These inexpensive adverts were often tucked into mirrors or pinned-up on the wall, and we can't wait to see their vintage beauty echoed in contemporary drawings, paintings and photographs in the new "Pin-up" Art Group Show at East End Studio Gallery. Can't make it opening night with the crowds, food trucks and vendors? Then be sure to come back for closing night, scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. March 3.