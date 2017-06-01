Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Nine Free), June 1-7

EXPAND Karen Lederer’s Magic Frisbee is on display in the three-person art exhibit "Unspeakably human or unimaginably bestial?" at Anya Tish Gallery. Courtesy of Karen Lederer

Following the long Memorial Day weekend, you may find yourself a little strapped for cash, but don’t fret – there is still plenty to do around Houston this week that won’t break what’s left of your wallet. A Texas Country staple in Conroe, acrobats on the Plaza and a celebration of tea bowls are just a few of the things that can keep you busy this week. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — and nine of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

EXPAND Mike and the Moonpies bring honky tonk to Conroe’s Heritage Place for the First Thursday Free Concert Series. Dave Creaney

Mike and the Moonpies with Randall King

Heritage Place

6:30 p.m. Thursday, free

Just last month Mike and the Moonpies was named one of the Houston Press’s 10 Best Texas Country Live Acts, and now you have the opportunity to catch them as they grace the City of Conroe’s First Thursday Free Concert Series stage. Following the December release of their live album, Live at WinStar World Casino & Resort, and only two years removed from arguably their best album to date, Mockingbird, the Austin-based six-piece and opener Randall King will bring their signature honky-tonk dancehall feel to Heritage Place. King goes on at 6:30 p.m. with Mike and the Moonpies following at 8 p.m. Bring your own chairs, blankets, food and non-alcoholic drinks (and don’t be put off – beer and concessions will be available onsite too).

EXPAND Karen Lederer’s Snake Tank features one of her preferred subjects – reptiles – in "Unspeakably human or unimaginably bestial?" at Anya Tish Gallery. Courtesy of Karen Lederer

"Unspeakably human or unimaginably bestial?" Opening Artist Reception

Anya Tish Gallery

6 p.m. Friday, free

The three-person exhibit at Anya Tish Gallery, presented in conjunction with PrintHouston, takes its name from Yahia Lababidi’s poem What do animals dream? and like the creatures Lababidi seeks to understand, the artists – JooYoung Choi, Gao Hang and Karen Lederer – seek to bring them to life, through the lens of pop culture and today's digital aesthetics. Choi, whose work is also currently displayed at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, contributes sculpture influenced by children’s television shows like Pee-wee’s Playhouse and Sesame Street. Gao paints his fluorescent-hued predators in portrait, more reminiscent of human than wild animal, and Lederer’s bold, Instagram-cropped monoprints favor patterns, consumer products, art history references and, of course, fish and reptiles. The exhibit runs through July 15.

EXPAND Agnieszka Smoczyska’s cannibal mermaid flick, The Lure, is both a musical and a comedy-horror film. Courtesy of Janus FIlms

The Lure

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

7 p.m. Friday, $9

Both an interpretation of her own youth and a spin on Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale The Little Mermaid, Agnieszka Smoczyska’s fantasy/horror/musical with vampiric mermaids is as vivid in ideas as it is in color. The coming-of-age story follows two sisters, Gold and Silver, as they settle on land, become popular nightclub singers, and struggle through some serious issues – one her bloodlust and the other her desire for human love – to the beat of an ‘80s New Wave soundtrack. If you can’t make it out Friday, The Lure screens a second time on June 9.

EXPAND Two new world premieres headline the conclusion of Metdance's 21st season, Sizzling Summer Dance. Photo by Ben Doyle, Courtesy of METdance

Sizzling Summer Dance

Miller Outdoor Theatre

8:30 p.m. Friday, free

Metdance brings its 21st season, “United in Dance,” to a close yet again at Miller Outdoor Theatre with Sizzling Summer Dance. This year’s concert features two world premieres; one, from New York-based choreographer Emily Schoen, and the other from Hattie Haggard, recipient of their 2017 Emerging Choreographer commission. Like the season, the evening will showcase works representing different styles, cultural backgrounds and inspirations to celebrate the diversity of METdance, and will also include a performance from the MET too Youth Company. Though the entertainment is completely free, for a $20 donation (tax deductible), METdance will reserve seats for you.

EXPAND David Scanavino's new site-specific work Repeater will be unveiled at Moody Center's Summer Jam on Saturday. David Scanavino

Summer Jam at the Moody

Moody Center for the Arts

12 p.m. Saturday, free

DJ Flash Gordon Parks kicks off a day of family-friendly programming at Rice’s Moody Center for the Arts, where New York-based artist David Scanavino will unveil his new site-specific sculpture Repeater. The immersive, Rubik’s Cube-like maze of multi-colored industrial tiles spans the floor and travels up the walls 24 feet high, playfully skewing the shape of the room. Following Scanavino’s presentation, spoken word artist Outspoken Bean will perform with poets from Meta-Four Houston and Houston V.I.P. Poetry Slam before the Aurora Picture Show takes over the Lois Chiles Studio Theater at 4:30 p.m. to screen a selection from the Punto y Raya (Dot & Line) Festival.