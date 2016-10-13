Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Nine Free), October 13-19

Lovely, by artist Matt Duffin is on view at koelsch gallery. Photo courtesy of Almac Camera

Now that the weather is changing it's time to usher in all the goodness of fall, including scarecrows and pre-Halloween horror flicks. We've also got several art openings, a Día de los Muertos class and even a pop culture expo. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — and nine of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

Matt Duffin Opening Reception

koelsch gallery

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Free

Houston native Matt Duffin will be present for the opening reception of his "new works" collection. Duffin holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Architecture from the University of Houston, and his architectural talent and training is evidenced in his unique art. Join in for music, drinks, great art and fun.

See Peter Jackson's Dead Alive at Misfit Toys. Photo courtesy of IMDb via VHSlaughter Fest

VHSlaughter Fest Presents: Dead Alive on VHS

Misfit Toys

8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Free

If gore is your thing, you'll enjoy Dead Alive, perhaps one of the goriest movies of all time. The bizarre Peter Jackson film is not just a gorefest, but actually quite hilarious. Start your Halloween celebrating with VHSlaughter Fest, it's sure to get your blood flowing. Along with the movie, the organizers promise a contest, drinks, snacks, plenty of prizes and fun.

Works by artist Terry Boyd are on view in "I Can't Say That I Don't Know That I'm Alive" at Cindy Lisica Gallery. Photo courtesy of Cindy Lisica Gallery

Terry Boyd: I Can't Say That I Don't know That I'm Alive, Opening Reception

Cindy Lisica Gallery

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Free

Terry Boyd will be present for the opening reception of his solo exhibition. His multi-platform work has been shown in cities across America including a showing at the Smithsonian. Don't miss an opportunity to meet the artist and enjoy his unconventional techniques.

Galveston's ARToberFEST features more than 100 artists. Photo courtesy of The Grand 1894 Opera House

ARToberFEST

Historic Downtown Galveston

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, $5

The Grand 1894 Opera House presents the 19th annual juried fine art festival. The event will feature over 100 artists in Galveston's beautiful downtown historical district. Only five dollars for a day of art, food and fun, not to mention a great place to purchase unique art.

Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery presents a class on traditions and personal altars. Photo by Casa Ramirez

Día de los Muertos Traditions & Personal Altars class

Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Free

Join this 90-minute class and learn how to make your own ofrenda (altar) to honor your ancestors and departed loved ones. Macario Ramirez will explain the traditions of Day of the Dead, Día de los Muertos, and offer demonstrations, handouts and diagrams.