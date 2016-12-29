Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Seven Free) December 29 - January 4

Solidad Arias, you are here, on view in Luminous at the Sonja Roesch Gallery through December 31. Photo courtesy of Sonja Roesch Gallery

It is last call for 2016; time to leave behind the Harambe memoriams and any other sad animal headline. Leave behind the ordeal of an emotionally scarring election year; and let your Vine account finally rest in peace — you weren't using it anyway. Party, prep and repeat for the new year coming with this week's lineup. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — and seven of them are free! Check out the Houston Press Calendar for even more things to do.

Luminous

Gallery Sonja Roesch

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Free

The chic gallery that was founded by Sonja Roesch in 1991 maintains its minimalist aesthetic while hosting five artists presenting original works. The clean gallery works as a large scale canvas that the glowing luminescent lights flood with layers of color. Wear your favorite monochromatic ensemble so that you too become part of the modest light show and ambiance.

Margaret Ann Withers, "I have to see a man about a dog." on view at the Gspot Contemporary Art Space through January 3. Photo courtesy of Margaret Ann Withers

Margaret Ann Withers: Adrift Wine Recption and Artist Talk

Gspot Contemporary Art Space

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Free

Every person is curious to know where artists find their inspiration: where Dr. Seuss came up with a thneed, where J.K. Rowling thought up the word muggle or how Picasso thought up cubism (his inspiration may have come from the bottom of a bottle however). At last we have the opportunity to pick the brain of an artist whose whimsical pieces tell more then one story at a time. Put yourself in the sophisticated setting at the Gspot, have a glass of wine and feel free to have artistic conversation with Margaret Ann Withers.

Fingers are crossed and ears are ready to hear "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" from Beetle. Photo courtesy of Beetle.

Beetle (Beatles Tribute)

Continental Club

7 p.m. Thursday, Free

The Continental Club is the self-referred to "grand-daddy of live music events." The Continental Club has several venues throughout Texas, each as good as the next. Their lineup is a wide range of Texas soul to urban and hip, but this Friday the band Beetle is on the ticket to do their duty on stage by giving us a live taste of the Beatles. John Lennon won't be there, but maybe his ghostly blessing will be upon them while they perform your favorite Beatles hits.

Michael, Bryce, Brandon, Joseph and Jake will perform their new EP "Better Days" at Scout Bar. Photo courtesy of An Author, A Poet via Facebook

An Author, A Poet

Scout Bar

9 p.m. Friday, $7

Rock n' roll clearly is not dead. Not for An Author, A Poet, they make for an argument that our younger generation may be on the brink of bringing back an old sound to real rock. Not the soft beach rock of The Neighborhood, but hard, loud pounding rock and roll that you whip your head forwards and backwards to. Rock and roll ain't easy or gentle, so make sure you put the ice pack in the freezer before checking out this performance and grabbing one of Scout Bar's $6 pitchers.

New Years Eve with D. Kosmo

Rudyards

9 p.m. Saturday, $8

Aside from the mouthwatering burger that Rudyard's is known for, it's also the low-key venue for top local performers. This New Year's Eve use your Uber to get you to and from Rudyard's while D. Kosmo soundtracks your night. Make your last night in 2016 a memorable one, bring your date, but don't forget your mints.