Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Seven Free), November 10-16

Inspire us but make it snappy. Photo courtesy of Ignite Houston via Facebook

With the outdoor temperatures ranging between the 50s and 70s, it's finally time to get outside and enjoy one of the best seasons the Bayou City has to offer. We've got a nature hike in Huntsville, a flow workout with the Hustletown Hoopers (they're bringing extra hoops), an outdoor screening of Grease, and a look at Houston's tallest Christmas tree over at Memorial City. And if you haven't checked out all the cool new murals painted during last month's HUE Mural Festival, then hop on your bike for a graffiti ride. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — and seven of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

Ignite Houston at Intersections 2016

University of Houston - Downtown

6 to 9 p.m. Friday, $5 advance, $7 at the event

Ignite Houston offers an evening of inspirational ideas. Eight speakers are on the lineup for five-minute, high energy talks meant to enlighten the audience. The event is part of the Intersections 2016 conference presented by Houston Tomorrow at UHD. Look here for a list of speakers and topics to be presented in fast-paced talks enhanced with slideshows. As your mind is filled with great ideas, fill your stomach with great local beer, food and ice cream from Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Oddball Eats and Fat Cat Creamery. Tickets are limited so in the theme of the event, purchase quickly.

Enjoy some scenic beauty in the woods around Raven Lake at Huntsville State Park. Photo courtesy of HTXoutdoors

HTXoutdoors Hiking - Huntsville State Park

Huntsville State Park

9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, $5

If the weather forecaster's predictions are correct, Saturday should be a beautiful, partly cloudy, 70 something degree day. It would be a shame to not get out and enjoy it. HTXoutdoors Hiking is planning a 6.5 mile hike on the Chinquapin Trail in Huntsville State Park. If you don't have a State Park pass, you'll have to pay a $5 entry fee. With the recent time change, you should be up early anyway so lace up those hiking shoes, put some water and snacks in your backpack and get out and enjoy the great outdoors with fellow hiking enthusiasts.

EXPAND Flow artists in action. Photo courtesy of Hustletown Hoopers via Facebook

HTX Flow Meet Up

Love Park

6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Free

Meet up with local flow artists on Friday for an evening of moving meditation. If you want to join in, bring your hoops, slacklines, yoga mats, silks or any other flow prop. It's a great way to unwind, get a little exercise and express yourself through playful movement. Can you come out to play?

The grand entryway to the George Memorial Library. Photo courtesy of Fort Bend County Libraries

MEGA-Fest at Your Library 2016

Fort Bend County Libraries - George Memorial Library

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Free

The mega-list of activities on tap for this mega-celebration is too mega to list here, but you can view the list on their Facebook event page. Some highlights include A Wii™ gaming tournament, biotechnology exhibits, 3-D printer demonstrations, free poems on demand and animal adoptions. And it wouldn't be a festival without food, music and art. There really is something for everyone and the first 500 attendees get a special surprise. (No, we don't know what it is. It's a surprise.)