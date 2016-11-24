Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Seven Free), November 24-30

EXPAND The 31st Annual Uptown Houston Holiday Lighting is this Thursday. Photo by Julian Harris

Holiday season is in full swing but that doesn't mean you have to go down a carb-filled rabbit hole with no end in sight. Stay active this week by heading to Discovery Green for Cheap Skate Night go for a couple of laps around the rink if you know you were generous with the gravy. Another way to fight off post-Thanksgiving fatigue is by getting down to music from local artists like the Rosewood Thievz; they've got enough funk to keep you going this season but the right rhythm to usher you into December with ease. Houston has plenty of ways to keep you from falling off the Allen Parkway jogging map and we're going to show you how. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events, and this week seven are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

Uptown Houston Holiday Lighting

Uptown Park

4 p.m. Thursday, Free

The Galleria area sparkles and shines each year, kicking off a season of shopping with the annual Uptown Houston Holiday Lighting event. Come early at 4 p.m. and listen to music while chowing down on funnel cakes, cotton candy and kettle corn from the concession stands. At 5 p.m. the Hilton Houston Post Oak has its balcony decorating contest while local performers sing during the Merry Holiday Stage Show. At 7 p.m. Santa and his reindeer turn on the lights for 80 Christmas trees along the boulevard while fireworks explode in the night sky.

EXPAND Jay DeFeo, After Image, is on view in the "Holy Barbarians: Beat Culture on the West Coast" exhibit at The Menil Collection. © Estate of Jay DeFeo / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York, Gift of Glenn Fukushima in honor of the artist

"Holy Barbarians: Beat Culture on the West Coast"

The Menil Collection

Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Free

View works on paper and assemblages made by California artists between 1955 and 1970, known as the "Beat" generation, including John Altoon, Wallace Berman, Bruce Conner, Jay DeFeo, George Herms and Edward Kienholz. These artists shunned the mainstream, preferring to work outside of gallery and museum environments and instead drawing inspiration from jazz, poetry and pop culture.

EXPAND Wes Wallace turning out original remixes for your listening pleasure. Photo by Becky Plexco for Enigma Arts Photography

DJ Wes Wallace

Numbers

9 p.m. Friday, $7

Numbers is the spot where everyone knows your name, but might call you out of it actually, in an endearing way though because that's the bit it's known for. Every Friday DJ Wes Wallace is here guaranteeing that Numbers is packing a punch. It's the place where you take the out-of-towners that want a real Houston vibe when all they brought were sneakers but all you own is glam. So go as you please and DJ Wes Wallace will do his part to re-energize us for the second half of the holiday season.

The Third Ward trio known as the Rosewood Thievz comes to Satellite Bar this Friday. Photo courtesy of the Rosewood Thievz

Rosewood Thievz + Funksgiving Allstars

Satellite Bar

8 p.m. Friday, $10

The Rosewood Thievz are delivering their smooth Third Ward funk as needed at Satellite Bar this Friday. The Thievz are also giving us a taste of what the world will see when they perform as Official Houston Super Bowl Live Performers. As a local band from our very own backyard their lyrics are meant to resonate and motivate us to keep doing our part for the city and we can always give thanks for a band having a mission like that.

EXPAND Join local author Tonia for a book signing event for Punishment is Due this Saturday at Bisong Art Gallery. Author photo by Meredith Foley / This Lavender Life Photography

Punishment is Due book signing

Bisong Art Gallery

6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Free

Local wordsmith Tonia, author of Fashionably Deceptive, is out with a new book and is celebrating with a book signing for Punishment is Due at Bisong Art Gallery. Main characters Diana (a high-paying PR exec) and Jay (a top Houston attorney) are forced to face their deepest desires of the heart. Cocktail attire is recommended for this one, and book lovers can nosh on small bites from Sweet Cayenne Catering and refreshments while purchasing the new book at a discounted rate of $8.