Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Seven Free), October 20-26

EXPAND Play Loteria under the Chandeliers at The Dunlavy. Photo courtesy of The Dunlavy via Facebook

Now, we're not saying it's time for turtlenecks and hot toddies, but we are saying that this is the perfect time of year to get out of the house and really explore all that the Bayou City has to offer. As we ramp up for Halloween, we've got some happy hours, a costumed fun run (hint: it ends in beer) and a Tuesday trivia contest that will test your knowledge of witchcraft and wizardry. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — and seven of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

Día De Los Muertos Halloween Happy Hour

The Dunlavy

2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Free

Loteria and a raffle benefiting The Women's Home will be part of a themed Happy Hour at The Dunlavy. The games are complimentary with prizes provided by Clark Cooper Concepts. Start your Día De Los Muertos celebrating in the glass tree house overlooking the banks of Buffalo Bayou with some fun and philanthropy.

Meet up with fellow Anime enthusiasts. Photo by Bryan Williams

Anime Halloween Party

Ooples Anime Houston

Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Free

Anime, Halloween and Party, three things combined for what is destined to be a great time. The party starts at noon and goes all day but from 2 to 6 p.m. you'll have a chance to meet the voice of Hoenheim from Fullmetal Alchemist. His other roles include Undertaker from Black Butler, Lord Death from Soul Eater and Sir Crocodile from One Piece.

Yepez Vineyard hosts a grape stomp festival this Saturday. Photo courtesy of Yepez Vineyard

Yepez Vineyard Grape Stomp

Yepez Vineyard

Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Free

Have you ever wanted to stomp grapes? Saturday is your chance. Yepez Vineyard is having a grape stomp festival with music, vendors and a wine tasting. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the outdoor activities on what is looking to be a gorgeous fall day. Cheers.



Video still from CWTV Presents: Pleasure Vision Ultr-Feature Deluxe Edition by JooYoung Choi, 2015. Image courtesy of the artist

Round 45 Opening + Community Market

Project Row Houses

2:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Free

Come out for the opening reception of "Round 45: Local Impact" at the art houses on Holman. "Round 45," curated by Public Art Director Ryan N. Dennis, will include artists Regina Agu, JooYoung Choi, Sally Glass, Jesse Lott, Ann Harithas, Tierney Malone, Harold Mendez and Patrick Renner. Artist talks will be held on the porches of the art houses at 2:30 p.m. and a community market will follow from 4 to 7 p.m. Catch a glimpse of the personal insights these local artists bring to the Houston community.

Photo by Karen Rust

Houston Comedy Film Festival: Fall 2016

14 Pews

6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, $8 (with Groupon)

If you take advantage of this Groupon, the film festival qualifies as an event under $10, but hurry because organizers say they are 75 percent sold. The festival includes feature-length and short comedy films from independent filmmakers around the world. Give your funny bone a little exercise and enjoy some laughs.