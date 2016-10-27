Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Seven Free), October 27- November 3

Enjoy pizza and a lovestruck vampire, drive-in style. Photo courtesy of University of Houston Downtown

We've got a hefty dose of Halloween flicks this week, including the camp Blacula from the '70s, the silent-but-deadly classic Phantom of the Opera, the animated Hotel Transylvania and, of course, The Rocky Horror Picture Show. But it's also a great week for ghost stories, a costumed beer crawl and a Halloween-themed latte throwdown. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — and seven of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

6th Annual UHD Outdoor Halloween Film Screening

University of Houston Downtown - North Deck

7 p.m. Thursday, Free

The North Deck at sundown already sounds scary. UHD’s Sixth Annual Halloween Outdoor Film Screening features Blacula (1972), the first vampire film with an African-American director and an African-American actor in the title role. Pizza will be served but you'll need to bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Costumes are encouraged. 18 and over only.

EXPAND Take a second look at this animated comedy. Image courtesy of Houston Museum of Natural Science

Take Two: Hotel Transylvania (2012)

The Houston Museum of Natural Science

7:15 p.m. Friday, $5

Revisit the 2012 animated film Hotel Transylvania in The Houston Museum of Natural Science's Wortham Giant Screen Theatre. Grab the nearest hand and head to the Museum District to fall in love again with Jonathan and Mavis. Tickets are available here.

Is that a ghost in my latte? Photo by Katharine Shilcutt

Halloween Throwdown

Inversion Coffee & Art

7 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, $5 to $8 (or free)

Inversion Coffee and Art is hosting a $300, winner take all, Halloween latte art throwdown. They'll waive the buy-in fee if you come dressed in costume. Calling artistic baristas to come out and see if you've got the stuff to bring home the win in this caffeinated competition.

Bring your mat and clear your mind. Photo by Bryan Williams

Yoga on the Green

CityCentre Plaza

8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Free

Suit up Halloween style and bring your mat to enjoy 45 minutes of yoga on the CityCentre plaza. Yoga instructors from Revolution Studio will lead you through the flow. Stick around afterwards for the CityCentre block party including food, shopping and costume prizes. Namaste.

Take a musical road trip down Route 66. Photo courtesy of Miller Outdoor Theatre

Pops at the Park: Route 66

Miller Outdoor Theatre

7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Free

If Halloween parties aren't your kind of fun, come get your kicks with the Houston Chamber Choir singing metaphorically along Route 66. The free concert is a commemorative celebration of America's famous highway of days gone by.