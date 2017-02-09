Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Six Free), February 9-15

EXPAND Since 2011, Rice University Art Gallery has commissioned Walley Films (husband and wife duo Mark and Angela Walley), to create short videos of the gallery's site-specific installations. Shown: Mark Walley filming Dinh Q. Lê: Crossing the Farther Shore, 2014. Photo by Walley Films

Hosting Super Bowl LI was a blast, but now that all the looky loos have gone home the price-gouging can come to an end. Food truck fare for $12.50, Uber's surge pricing and $30 to park at "Discovery Green-adjacent" just won't work for those on a budget. What does work is this week's eclectic line-up of film, dance, visual arts and music. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — and six of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

Walley Films: Watching Artists Work

Rice University Art Gallery

5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, free

For more than 20 years we've enjoyed the temporary, site-specific installations at the soon-to-close Rice University Art Gallery (don't feel too bad; the new Moody Center for the Arts is amaze-balls), but what really kicked things up a notch was when Walley Films began documenting these installations. Come view six years of short videos and remember some of our favorite exhibits (Anila Quayyum Agha's Intersections, Ben Butler's Unbounded and Thorsten Brinkmann's The Great Cape Rinderhorn).

EXPAND The art will be different during Musiqa's next LOFT Series concert at CAMH; this Thursday we'll hear music by Puerto Rico-born composers. Photo by Max Fields

LOFT Series @ CAMH: Angel Otero: Everything and Nothing

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

6:30 p.m. Thursday, free

Puerto Rican artist Angel Otero's show opened at CAMH in December, and we can still catch his "skin and transfer" paintings and sculptures through March 19, but why not stop by this Thursday when Musiqa serves up a free concert of, you guessed it, works by Puerto Rico-born composers. Hear Roberto Sierra's Tres Pensamientos, Carlos Carrillo-Cotto's Como si fuera la primavera and William Ortiz Alvarado's Soneo de la 22.

After a free screening of Pushing the Elephant, local refugee students and a volunteer from PAIR's programs will share a few words. Photo courtesy of Women Make Movies, www.wmm.com

Pushing the Elephant

The MATCH

7 p.m. Thursday, free

President Trump seems to have kicked the hornet's nest; his executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries for the next three months has led to protests, unused plane tickets and lots of questions about how to implement the order. Learn more about issues important to refugees with PAIR Houston, a nonprofit that helps resettled youth learn how to navigate American society. They're offering a free screening of a film by Beth Davenport and Elizabeth Mandel; Pushing the Elephant tells the story of a mother and daughter separated for a decade by civil war. Speakers will offer closing remarks after the film. Seating is limited and reservations are required.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Mason Park, Katy

10 p.m. Saturday, $9

Their relationship turned so sour that Clementine (Kate Winslet) had her memories erased. Boyfriend Joel Barish (Jim Carrey) decided it was payback time and did the same, but soon realizes he still loves her. With script by Charlie Kaufman and direction by Michel Gondry, this 2004 film stands the test of time, and Alamo is dishing it up this Saturday night.

Bruce Conner's 16mm film, Breakaway, will be screened this Saturday and Sunday at Aurora Picture Show. Film still courtesy of Aurora Picture Show

Bruce Conner: An Assemblage of Films

Aurora Picture Show

7 p.m. Saturday, free

3:30 p.m. Sunday, free

While The Menil Collection is still celebrating California hipsters in "Holy Barbarians: Beat Culture on the West Coast," the museum is also partnering with Aurora to present a free screening of 16mm films by San Francisco Beat scene sculptor/painter Bruce Conner. His found footage assemblages drew heavily from pop culture (there's a poignant shot of Jackie Kennedy and JFK moments before he was assassinated). Come view films made by Conner between the 1950s and 1980s, including A Movie, Breakaway, Report and America is Waiting.