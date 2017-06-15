Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (All Free), June 15-21

EXPAND The search continues at William Reaves | Sarah Foltz Fine Art for what makes Texas art "Texan." Photo courtesy of Robert McCoy and William Reaves | Sarah Foltz Fine Art

If a Father’s Day gift put a dent in your wallet, we’ve got you covered. This week, we’ve got everything from new films to an ‘80s classic, Latin funk to a Beatles tribute show, and festivals (for World Refugee Day, Cajun culture and hip-hop, so take your pick), not to mention a couple of good books. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — in fact, all ten of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

An Evening of New Films from Israel includes two shorts from Barak Ravitz, including Barak Ravits Shar LeTan (Sings to a Jackal), pictured above. Barak Ravitz

An Evening of New Films from Israel

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

6:30 p.m Thursday, free

CAMH Director Bill Arning curated the nine short films from Tel Aviv-based artists that make up the evening’s program, including an excerpt from Dor Guez’s five-part series, The Sick Man of Europe, which examines the military history of the Middle East and the effects of war through a Turkish architecture student recruited to serve at the outset of World War II; Tamir Zadok’s Gaza Canal, a parody of a visitor center video about the construction of a canal between Israel and the Gaza Strip; and the music video for "TYP D.I.S.C.O." by electro-pop duo the Young Professionals, featuring gender-bending Israeli dancer Uriel Yekutiel.

EXPAND Crawfish (but not only crawfish) abounds at the Galveston Cajun Festival. Courtesy of Galveston Cajun Festival

Second Annual Galveston Cajun Festival

Kempner Park

5 p.m. Friday, free

What better way to spend Father’s Day weekend than with a mouthful of crawfish at the Galveston Cajun Festival? Returning for its second year to celebrate the food and culture of the Gulf Coast, the rain-or-shine festival promises a crawfish-eating contest, crawfish racing, a Cajun gumbo cookoff and live music of the zydeco, country, blues, and Tejano variety. If crawfish isn’t your thing, barbecue and fair food (like funnel cakes) will be available too (as well as adult beverages), and there will be a kids’ zone and plenty of vendors for your shopping needs. The festival runs all weekend, and feel free to bring your own chairs, blankets or umbrellas to protect against the sun.

EXPAND The search for "Texas" continues at William Reaves | Sarah Foltz Fine Art. Photo courtesy of Mary Baxter and William Reaves | Sarah Foltz Fine Art

"The Texas Aesthetic XI: The Search for 'Texas' in Contemporary Arts and Culture” Summer Soiree Series William Reaves | Sarah Foltz Fine Art

11 a.m. Saturday, free

The annual search for what makes Texas art tick continues Saturday at 11 a.m. with "The Lone Star Lens: Texas Photography Today," featuring photographers David K. Langford, Michael H. Marvins and E. Dan Klepper. The panel is followed at 1 p.m. by a look at Klepper’s book, Why the Raven Calls the Canyon: Off the Grid in Big Bend Country, about his seven years spent repairing and restoring an abandoned horse and mule operation along the Rio Grande, before the program closes with “The Tejano Spirit,” a curated mix of music arranged by KTRU’s Joey McKeel at 2:30 p.m. The “Texas Aesthetic” exhibit is on view until July 31.

EXPAND Expect music, dance, a resource/artisan fair and food at the World Refugee Day festivities. dabfoto

World Refugee Day

Levy Park

4 p.m. Saturday, free

In 2001, June 17 was designated by the U.N. as World Refugee Day. Here in Houston, we’ve been taking the opportunity since 2003 to raise awareness about the contributions of refugees to the city, to honor the strength they’ve shown and to thank the locals that have welcomed those men, women and children into the Houston community. The rain-or-shine celebration will take over the six acres of Levy Park for an afternoon of entertainment, including music, dance, a resource/artisan fair and, of course, food from refugee and immigrant-owned restaurants, with Coreanos, Nom Mi Streets, Waffle Bus, Steel City Pops and Abu Omar set to be there.

The Fab 40 return to Discovery Green to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Katya Horner

Sgt. Pepper’s at 50

Discovery Green

8 p.m. Saturday, free

Generally regarded as one of the [insert your descriptor here – best, greatest, most influential, etc.] album of all time, The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band turns the big five-oh this year and to celebrate, the Fab 40, a collective of over 40 local musicians, return to Discovery Green to recreate the album note for note. The diversity of the group, including rock, classical and ethnic musicians, is a benefit; the classic album utilized a 40-piece orchestra and a variety of instruments to bring classics like “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” “A Day in the Life,” and "Within You Without You" to life.