From Bank to Bar: Brews and Boos in Burton, Texas

For seven years Melissa Russell and her late husband, Stephen, hosted house concerts in the Houston Heights and Round Top. They finally decided to live the dream, purchasing historic buildings in Burton and remodeling them into the Burton Roadhouse.

Retirement plans come in all shapes and sizes. Some folks plan to travel, others decide to take up playing bridge, but for Stephen and Melissa Russell — who must have been the coolest couple around — they decided to take their popular house concerts one step further by opening up a roadhouse.

Having lived in both Houston and Round Top the couple was already familiar with the area — along Highway 290 halfway between Houston and Austin — and settled on a trio of connected historic buildings in Burton, Texas. But life isn't always fair and, right around the time they began remodeling the structures, Stephen was diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer and given months to live.

They wavered in their plans, but only for an instant, and Stephen said that he'd like to see the dream come true. Although he died early in January 2017, Melissa has followed through on their vision. She's struggled against all sorts of odds, found a sense of community after her husband's death and, quite possibly, has entertained a ghost or two.