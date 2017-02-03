Texas Premiere of Rock Musical Passing Strange Defends The Artist's Struggle

The cast of Passing Strange Photo by Nicole Nesson

Sex, drugs and politics are all part of the journey of self-discovery in Passing Strange, the Tony and Drama Desk award-winning musical that rocked Broadway's world.

Penned by Stew (L.A. musician Mark Stewart) and making its Texas premiere courtesy of Obsidian

Theater and in association with SRO Productions, the story follows a young black man, Youth, as he leaves the City of Angels for Europe to follow in the footsteps of his heroes, Josephine Baker and James Baldwin. “It’s about his journey through self-discovery,” David Allen III says of his character Youth, a

struggling musician from a middle-class background. “The show follows his timeline, as he grows and matures trying to find his real self.”

A rock band performs live during this production, delivering the score by Stew and Heidi Rodewald, and David Allen III plays the young man searching for something real.

“The music is the driving force, the heartbeat of this production,” says Allen. “Its beautifully woven through the tapestry of this story, and the music accelerates us through this poetic movement. The lyrics are amazing, but the music itself is another level – even now, it gives me chills when I’m on stage performing.”

Luckily for Allen and the Houston company, there’s a unique record of Passing Strange’s origins:

the 2009 documentary of the same name, directed by Spike Lee, which captures not only the show’s final night on Broadway, but also offers interviews with the cast and creative departments in candid reflections.

“As an actor, having a good example to look to with Daniel Breaker [the actor who earned a Tony-nomination for Youth in 2008] is an inspiration,” Allen says. “But part of the fun certainly is learning to make your own discoveries, as well. I think every actor filters their character through themselves, to an extent. Connecting moment from the show with personal experiences is a very special opportunity.”

As arts funding continues to be threatened, Passing Strange offers a perspective on the life of the artist in desperately short-supply at the moment. Allen say, the show also offers an interesting take on what it

means to be African-American as well. “I often joke with the cast, saying ‘You don’t know me, I’m from the streets!’ … and of course, I’m not at all. But it’s funny how that part of the show resonates with me, because there is an assumption a lot of people make when they first meet you where they already

paint a picture of what they think you are. Just because of, I guess you could call it stereotypes, or media-driven assumptions of what being a black man in America looks like, but then when people meet me for the first time and hear me speak, there’s always that “Oh!” – and I do think that resonates.”



Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays from February 9 through

March 4 at Obsidian Theater, 3522 White Oak. For information, call 713-300-2358 or visit obsidiantheater.org.