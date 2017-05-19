Texas Renaissance Festival Declines to Invite Middlelands Back Next Year

The castle is closed, EDM fans. Photo by Jack Gorman

Beset by its neighbors' noise, traffic and other complaints (as predicted), the Texas Renaissance Festival has declined to invite the Middlelands electronic-music festival, which drew more than 60,000 fans to its grounds earlier this month, back next year. According to KHOU, the festival’s GM, Terre Albert, released the following statement earlier Friday:

TRF is always looking for new ways to bring fun and magic to the Houston area, which is why we partnered with Insomniac, C3 Events and Live Nation, to create the Middlelands music festival on our grounds. Middlelands was a great success and brought over 60,000 people to the area from all over the country and the world. However, after a meeting with executive leadership and based on Texas Renaissance Festival’s overall mission, we’ve have made the decision to not move forward in hosting the event again.



Wednesday, the City of Magnolia was scheduled to host a Town Hall meeting for residents of the community to air their grievances about the festival. That meeting was canceled but residents showed up anyway and refused to leave, KHOU reported. Representatives of Insomniac was supposed to attend the meeting but did not show up, the station added.

While those who attended Middlelands (including our reviewer) said overall the event ran remarkably smoothly, especially for a first-year festival, neighbors complained about nonstop loud music from Thursday night through Monday morning – loud enough that it shook the ground at her house, one said – public drug use and intoxication, and unresponsive law-enforcement officials.

“Ren Faire shuts off at a certain time. This was from 4 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Monday. You could physically feel the noise,” one resident, Charla Ward, told the Houston Press last week.

In other, happier RenFest-related news, adult tickets will be on sale for $10.95, 65 percent off the regular price, during its annual “Sale of the Century” from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. tomorrow. Find tickets at this link.

