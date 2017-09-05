menu

#TexasArtistsStrong Come Together for Exhibition and Fundraiser

The Menil's "Thirty Works For Thirty Years" Is a True Treasure Hunt


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

#TexasArtistsStrong Come Together for Exhibition and Fundraiser

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Natalie de la Garza
Spring Street Studios will host #TexasArtistsStrong, a pop-up exhibition and fundraiser to benefit artists affected by Hurricane Harvey.EXPAND
Spring Street Studios will host #TexasArtistsStrong, a pop-up exhibition and fundraiser to benefit artists affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Courtesy of Spring Street Studios
A A

Fresh Arts executive director Marci Dallas admits she had no idea what Harvey had in store for Houston, let alone the city’s arts community, but to her recovery is a certainty because, well, #TexasArtistsStrong.

So, Dallas says the organization will turn its previously scheduled September 9 event at Spring Street Studios – the last of a summer series at Sawyer Yards – into a "#TexasArtistsStrong" disaster relief exhibition and fundraiser with proceeds going directly into an immediate relief fund. The goal, she adds, is to get the money out to artists in need as quickly as possible to rebuild studios, preserve work, buy supplies and continue creating art.

“[The idea] really came from the community who said we want to figure out a way to help, which is one of the great stories that I think so many people around the country are seeing about Houston this week,” says Dallas. “That happened in the arts community too. The arts community was saying, ‘How can we help each other, what can we do – those of us who weren’t affected – how we can help?’”

Though Houstonians can help by enjoying light bites, drinks and an artists’ talk at 3 p.m. Saturday, the arts community isn’t stopping here. Dallas points to all the artists of Sawyer Yards donating ten percent of sales during Second Saturday to different relief charities; Lawndale opening their doors to artists in need of a place to store their work; and the Emergency Resources for Artists spreadsheet, with everything from information on emergency funding to volunteer opportunities (which she credits to Fresh Arts’ Angela Carranza, Galveston Arts Center’s Dennis Nance and their many colleagues) as examples of the ways the arts community is coming together to help.

Related Stories

“With the small arts organizations, who sometimes are struggling financially, a disaster like this is the kind of thing that can put somebody out of business,” says Dallas. “A lot of the small organizations are run by artists, so most of the small organizations that we work with are a musician who also runs a chamber group or something like that. They’re both an artist and also an arts administrator."

Dallas says they have just started hearing from those who have been directly affected within the last few days, but they are actively compiling a list of artists, from Corpus Christi and Rockport to Galveston and Houston, that need support.

“All of the information is still coming in about how many artists were affected and what their needs are,” she says. “We’re still in the middle of that, and I think we still haven’t heard from quite a few people who have been affected because they’re busy dealing with [immediate needs].”

Though information is only now coming in, Dallas says the network of service organizations, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs and many other arts institutions are already working together to find ways to address the ongoing needs of the arts community. She adds that she is “so inspired” and “blown away” by the efforts that have already been made.

“I have no doubt that we will all recover from this and we’ll be an even tighter unit than we were before.”

#TexasArtistsStrong” shows from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 9 at Spring Street Studios, 1824 Spring. The call to artists is open until Wednesday, September 6. For information, call 713-868-1839 or visit fresharts.org. Free.

Natalie de la Garza
Natalie is a contributing writer who adores all things pop culture and longs to know everything there is to know about the Houston arts and culture scene.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Spring Street Studios
More Info
More Info

1824 Spring St.
Houston, TX 77007

713-862-0082

springstreetstudios.info

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >