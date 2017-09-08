Alley Theatre Shuffles Its Schedule, Has to Drop The Santaland Diaries For This Year

No Todd Waite as Crumpet the Elf in The Santaland Diaries this year. Photo by Jann Whaley

In a letter sent out to subscribers Friday, Alley Theatre Artistic Director Gregory Boyd announced that because of flood damage to the building and props from Hurricane Harvey floodwaters, the resident company theater will not be able to proceed with its 2017-18 season as planned.

As he outlined in a press release, it's not only the building's basement level Neuhaus Theatre that was damaged but props, dressing rooms and electrical systems.

As a result, the premiere of Cleo which was to run in late September through most of October has been moved to the Spring and will now run April 6 through April 29. Boyd also wrote:

"Sadly, the flood damage to our smaller Neuhaus Theatre forces us to cancel The Santaland Diaries this season, but we are pleased to be able to keep to our original schedule for our world premiere of Lover, Beloved by and with Suzanne Vega, opening on Valentine’s Day, 2018 in the Neuhaus Theatre at the Alley."



The Alley is proceeding with its world premiere of Describe the Night by Rajiv Joseph, although it will be at the Quintero Theatre on the University of Houston which runs September 15 through October 15.

UPDATED 2017-2018 SEASON SCHEDULE

Describe the Night

By Rajiv Joseph

Directed by Giovanna Sardelli

Alley @ UH

Quintero Theatre, University of Houston

September 15 - October 15

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Michael Wilson

Directed by James Black

Hubbard Theatre at Alley Theatre

November 17 - December 30

The Great Society

By Robert Schenkkan

Directed by Kevin Moriarty

Co-production with Dallas Theater Center

Hubbard Theatre at Alley Theatre

January 26 - February 18

Lover, Beloved: An Evening with Carson McCullers

Based on the works of Carson McCullers

Written and Performed by Suzanne Vega

Songs by Duncan Sheik and Suzanne Vega

Directed by Jackson Gay

Neuhaus Theatre at Alley Theatre

February 9 - March 11

Satchmo at the Waldorf

By Terry Teachout

Directed by Gordon Edelstein

Hubbard Theatre at Alley Theatre

February 23 - March 18

Cleo

By Lawrence Wright

Directed by Bob Balaban

Hubbard Theatre at Alley Theatre

April 6 - 29

Picasso at the Lapin Agile

By Steve Martin

Directed by Gregory Boyd

Hubbard Theatre at Alley Theatre

May 11 - June 3

The Cake

By Bekah Brunstetter

Neuhaus Theatre at Alley Theatre

June 1 - July 1

Holmes and Watson

By Jeffrey Hatcher

Directed by Mark Shanahan

Hubbard Theatre at Alley Theatre

June 22 - July 22

