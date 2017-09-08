Alley Theatre Shuffles Its Schedule, Has to Drop The Santaland Diaries For This Year
|
No Todd Waite as Crumpet the Elf in The Santaland Diaries this year.
Photo by Jann Whaley
In a letter sent out to subscribers Friday, Alley Theatre Artistic Director Gregory Boyd announced that because of flood damage to the building and props from Hurricane Harvey floodwaters, the resident company theater will not be able to proceed with its 2017-18 season as planned.
As he outlined in a press release, it's not only the building's basement level Neuhaus Theatre that was damaged but props, dressing rooms and electrical systems.
As a result, the premiere of Cleo which was to run in late September through most of October has been moved to the Spring and will now run April 6 through April 29. Boyd also wrote:
"Sadly, the flood damage to our smaller Neuhaus Theatre forces us to cancel The Santaland Diaries this season, but we are pleased to be able to keep to our original schedule for our world premiere of Lover, Beloved by and with Suzanne Vega, opening on Valentine’s Day, 2018 in the Neuhaus Theatre at the Alley."
The Alley is proceeding with its world premiere of Describe the Night by Rajiv Joseph, although it will be at the Quintero Theatre on the University of Houston which runs September 15 through October 15.
UPDATED 2017-2018 SEASON SCHEDULE
Describe the Night
By Rajiv Joseph
Directed by Giovanna Sardelli
Alley @ UH
Quintero Theatre, University of Houston
September 15 - October 15
A Christmas Carol
By Charles Dickens
Adapted and originally directed by Michael Wilson
Directed by James Black
Hubbard Theatre at Alley Theatre
November 17 - December 30
The Great Society
By Robert Schenkkan
Directed by Kevin Moriarty
Co-production with Dallas Theater Center
Hubbard Theatre at Alley Theatre
January 26 - February 18
Lover, Beloved: An Evening with Carson McCullers
Based on the works of Carson McCullers
Written and Performed by Suzanne Vega
Songs by Duncan Sheik and Suzanne Vega
Directed by Jackson Gay
Neuhaus Theatre at Alley Theatre
February 9 - March 11
Satchmo at the Waldorf
By Terry Teachout
Directed by Gordon Edelstein
Hubbard Theatre at Alley Theatre
February 23 - March 18
Cleo
By Lawrence Wright
Directed by Bob Balaban
Hubbard Theatre at Alley Theatre
April 6 - 29
Picasso at the Lapin Agile
By Steve Martin
Directed by Gregory Boyd
Hubbard Theatre at Alley Theatre
May 11 - June 3
The Cake
By Bekah Brunstetter
Neuhaus Theatre at Alley Theatre
June 1 - July 1
Holmes and Watson
By Jeffrey Hatcher
Directed by Mark Shanahan
Hubbard Theatre at Alley Theatre
June 22 - July 22
