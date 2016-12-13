The 2016 Houston New Year's Eve Guide
|
Getty Images
It’s time to say goodbye to 2016 and ring in the new year, and what better way to do so than with a rocking New Year’s Eve in Houston? Whether it’s a night on the town complete with midnight champagne toasts, a romantic four-course meal at one of the city’s finest restaurants, a dazzling family-friendly affair or an all-night rager with DJs, balloon drops and a unicorn piñata, this New Year’s Eve Guide has you covered. Get the bubbly ready — here’s to 2017!
All-Night Parties, Midnight Toasts & Family-Friendly Affairs
Arena Theatre
7326 Southwest Freeway
713-772-5900
arenahouston.com
Mint Condition and Kelly Price will be rocking the house at Arena Theatre this New Year’s Eve. Tickets are $59.50 per person and the show starts at 9 p.m.
Ars Lyrica at Hobby Center
800 Bagby
713-315-2525
arslyricahouston.org
Ars Lyrica presents Bachanalia: Cantatas for the New Year. The festive program rings in the New Year with cantatas J. S. Bach wrote specifically for the holiday, in addition to other celebratory works. The evening offers dinner at 7:30 p.m., a show at 9 p.m. and a gala at 10:30 p.m.
Upcoming Events
-
The Book of Mormon (Touring)
TicketsTue., Jan. 3, 7:30pm
-
Rodney Carrington
TicketsSat., Jan. 14, 7:00pm
-
Jerry Seinfeld
TicketsSat., Jan. 14, 7:00pm
-
Chippendales 2017: Best. Night. Ever. Tour
TicketsWed., Jan. 18, 7:00pm
-
Iliza Shlesinger
TicketsThu., Jan. 19, 7:00pm
The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club
5731 Kirby
713-523-9999
thebigeasyblues.com
Houston legacy and Texas blues guitarist Alan Haynes is closing out 2016 with a show at soulful social club The Big Easy. The best part? Cover is just $10.
The BLT Lucky #13 New Year’s Eve Party
Lucky’s Pub, 801 St. Emanuel
Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel
sportsmonkey.com
The duo of EaDo party venues are joining forces with SportsMonkey for the annual BLT (Black Tie, Lingerie, Toga) Party. The celebration includes an all-inclusive bar from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., with more than 40,000 square feet of party space, live music and dancing all night long, party favors and a midnight toast. There will also be food trucks on site. Tickets start at $79.
Boardwalk FantaSea New Year’s Eve Cruise
555 Bradford, Kemah
281-538-9600
boardwalkfantasea.com
Dine, drink and dance the night away over beautiful Clear Lake and Galveston Bay on this cruise from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The night will include dinner, a live DJ, two full-service bars, party favors and a midnight champagne toast featuring a souvenir champagne glass. Tickets are $159.99 per person, $155.99 for seniors 55 and up, and $151.99 for military.
The Children’s Museum’s Rockin’ New Year’s Noon Bash
1500 Binz
713-522-1138
cmhouston.org
The Children’s Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an end-of-year bash ringing in the new year at the stroke of noon. Families can expect a parade and a shimmering ball drop, just like they do it in Times Square, with other fun including a brass band, a Brazilian drum pre-show and a DJ after party.
The Continental Club’s No Cover New Year’s Eve
3700 Main
713-529-9899
continentalclub.com/houston
The free-to-attend show features The Allen Oldies Band, with the party going from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
The Dogwood Midtown’s New Year’s Eve 2017
2403 Bagby
281-501-9075
thedogwoodmidtown.com
The party goes from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., with DJ T Gray, a midnight ball drop and a champagne toast, and group seating and bottle service are available. General admission tickets are $30.
El Big Bad’s The Year of the Unicorn New Year’s Eve
419 Travis
713-229-8181
elbigbad.com
There’s no cover charge for this tequila temple’s NYE rager. El Big Bad will be offering $6 off its “Unicorn Margarita” — a margarita with an upside-down bottle of champagne in it — all night long. There will also be a midnight toast, and a second toast at 1 a.m., plus a DJ and a unicorn piñata drop at midnight. The party runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
George Ranch Historical Park’s New Year’s Eve Historical Bash
10215 FM 762, Richmond
281-343-0218
georgeranch.org
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., families can prepare for the countdown to 2017 with a historical mask-making and noisemaking craft event. At noon, a countdown will be held at the 1830s Jones Stock Farm, followed by a special New Year’s Eve meal at 12:30 p.m. in the 1930s George Home Yard. Guests can also enjoy the last day of “Christmas in the Park.” Make sure to stop by the 1860s Ryon Prairie Home for some wassail and Christmas treat samples, or catch Treehouse Story Time with Santa Claus at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Reservations for the New Year’s Eve historic meal are strongly recommended and can be made by calling 281-343-0218 or emailing education@georgeranch.org.
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace’s ¡PACHANGA! A BORDER TOWN BASH
5015 Kirby
713-526-9700
thearmadillopalace.com
Celebrate the holiday with a rowdy revival of the pachanga, an authentic Texas fiesta with border-style street food, cervezas, spirits and night-long entertainment.? ?Conjunto Los Pinkys will headline the night and Houston DJ group Bombón will play a high-energy mix of progressive beats with traditional Latin flair all night long. Tickets for the event are on sale for $40 to $175.
The H-Town Countdown
Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards
713-444-4509
htownnye.com
This all-inclusive event flaunts a slew of the finest in entertainment — from ’80s glam cover band LC ROCKS to Houston’s 104.1 KRBE DJ Tony Styles — bringing this New Year’s party to its knees. Guests can expect plenty of fully stocked bars complete with experienced bartenders as well as flying aerialists, confetti and a balloon drop. Tickets ($125) include an open bar and a midnight champagne toast. The promoters have also partnered with the Hilton Americas-Houston to offer event-goers a special NYE room price.
Howl at the Moon’s New Year’s Eve 2017
612 Hadley
713-658-9700
howlatthemoon.com/nye-hou
Midtown’s beloved dueling piano bar is offering a variety of packages this New Year’s Eve. The standing-room Just Dance package is $30 per person, with half-price drinks from 9 to 11 p.m. The Party Rock package starts at $80 per person and includes guaranteed reserved rail seating, half-price drinks from 7 to 11 p.m., a gourmet buffet from 7 to 9 p.m., a champagne toast and party favors. The Champagne Supernova package starts at $100 per person, with half-price drinks from 7 to 11 p.m., a gourmet buffet from 7 to 9 p.m., a complimentary champagne bottle for the table and party favors.
Hyatt Regency Downtown’s The Fab 5 NYE Party
1200 Louisiana
713-654-1234
houston.regency.hyatt.com
Now in its 39th year, Hyatt Regency Houston will set the stage for a spectacular kickoff to 2017 with its New Year’s Eve celebration, which features a 50,000-balloon cascade from the hotel’s 33-story atrium, The Fab 5, Roger Creager, a DJ and room packages starting at $299 per couple, plus tax. The party will take place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. General admission tickets are available for $99 plus tax at the hotel’s front desk and include four beverage tickets and party favors.
Kemah Boardwalk’s New Year’s Eve Family Celebration
215 Kipp, Kemah
877-285-3624
kemahboardwalk.com
Enjoy a family-friendly celebration with live music in the plaza and fireworks at 10 p.m.
Memorial City’s New Year’s Eve at The Square
303 Memorial City
713-464-8640
memorialcity.com
Dine out at your favorite Memorial City restaurant, and then enjoy live music on The Square — complete with a screening of the ball drop from Times Square on the big screen, a champagne toast at midnight and a magical confetti shower.
Midtown NYE 2017 Festival
3rd Floor and Pub Fiction: 2303 Smith
Irish Cowboy: 2300 Louisiana
pubfiction.com/midtown-festival-central
Partygoers can hit three venues — Pub Fiction, Irish Cowboy and 3rd Floor — for Midtown’s hottest NYE celebration, complete with DJs, midnight champagne toasts and complimentary hors d’oeuvres from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 pre-sale until noon on Saturday, December 31, and $30 general admission after.
Midnight in the Gardens
Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa and Convention Center, 7 Hope, Galveston
888-388-8484
moodygardenshotel.com
Say farewell to 2016 and hello to 2017 at this New Year’s Eve gala to be held from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests are invited to don their finest black-tie attire and enjoy live music, an open bar, deluxe party favors, a lavish buffet, a Champagne toast and a midnight balloon drop. Tickets are $470 per couple or $240 per single person. Hotel accommodations for gala guests start at $109 plus tax per night.
Mildred’s Umbrella’s Anything Goes New Year’s Eve Anti-Gala
Studio 101, 1824 Spring
832-463-0409
mildredsumbrella.com
Tired of 2016? Kick it out with a bang at this ANYTHING GOES night. Fancy dress or jeans and sweats, all are welcome for an evening of #MUandchill. Guests can expect a craft corner, Xbox on the projector, board games, party favors, a grilled cheese station, complimentary beer from Saint Arnold, the 11:45 p.m. “Out-With-The-Bad” ceremony and a midnight champagne toast. The party runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., and tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple presale through December 24 and $35 per person and $50 per couple regular price at the door.
MKT BAR’s New Year’s Eve Global Dance Party
1001 Austin
832-360-2222
nyemktbar.eventbrite.com
From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., embark on a culinary and musical adventure with DJ Sun at this global dance party with a mix of festive and upbeat grooves from around the world. The international musical genres will be paired with MKT’s cultural cuisine, topped off with guilty pleasures at midnight to keep partygoers satisfied and dancing all night. Admission includes food, a midnight Champagne toast and more surprises to be announced. General admission tickets are $45 presale and $55 at the door, with VIP packages available.
Southern Empress’ New Year’s Eve Cruise
7037 Kingston Cove, Willis
936-588-3000
southernempress.com
The newly remodeled Southern Empress has planned a New Year’s Eve cruise in Conroe. The cruise leaves at 9:30 p.m. and will stop in the middle of the lake to view fireworks from one of the neighboring resorts. Guests can hit the cash bar and enjoy a glass of champagne and three stories of views, a live band and fine dining. Tickets are $88.50 per person.
Stafford Centre’s 2017 Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Bash
10505 Cash, Stafford
281-208-6900
staffordcentre.com
Cover band Nobody’s Fool headlines this rockin’ bash, which features dinner from 7 to 9 p.m., dancing, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Dinner includes an appetizer station of Gulf shrimp, quail bites, stuffed mushrooms and an herb-grilled veggie tray. The entrée will feature slow-roasted prime rib and Cajun-rubbed pork tenderloin with bacon jam. Rounding out the evening’s meal will be an Oreo chocolate cake, a seven-layer cake, a coconut cake and cookies. Tickets start at $55 early bird and include the dinner, the Champagne toast and two drink tickets for the cash bar.
Stereo Live’s 9th Annual New Year’s Eve Ball
6400 Richmond
832-251-9600
stereolivehouston.com
Canadian electronic group Keys N Krates will be headlining this annual NYE blowout. Tickets are $30 to $40.
Sugar Land’s New Year’s Eve on the Square
Sugar Land Town Square
sugarlandtownsquare.com
Highway 6 and U.S. 59 Frontage Road
Sugar Land residents, friends and neighbors are invited to a spectacular party that will bring back the award-nominated and much-anticipated 3D Midnight Show. Energetic music and state-of the-art lighting effects will fill Sugar Land Town Square with energy and a vibrant party atmosphere, electrifying a children’s celebration (with fireworks finale) from 7 to 9 p.m. and an adults’ celebration (with the 3D Midnight Show) from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Theatre Southwest Presents A Thousand Clowns
8944-A Clarkcrest
713-661-9505
theatresouthwest.org
Guests are invited to this special New Year’s Eve gala featuring a performance of A Thousand Clowns by Herb Gardner and directed by David Hymel, plus appetizers, a buffet dinner, entertainment, traditional party goodies and dancing. Cost is $55 per person, and tickets must be prepaid. This benchmark of Broadway comedy produced one of the theater’s most beloved roles: unconventional Murray, uncle of precocious nephew Nick. Tired of writing cheap comedy gags for “Chipper the Chipmunk,” a children’s television star, Murray finds himself unemployed and with plenty of free time with which to pursue his…pursuits. Hounded by “the system,” Murray is paid a visit by bickering, uptight social workers Sandra and Albert, and finds himself solving their problems, as well as most of his own. In addition to a NYE show, the theater will also put on productions Fridays and Saturdays, January 6-21, at 8 p.m and Sunday matinees January 8 and 15 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students/seniors.
Top Golf
Katy: 1030 Memorial Brook, 281-406-3176
Spring: 560 Spring Park Center, 832-200-0106
Webster: 21401 Gulf Freeway, 281-657-1300
topgolf.com
Experience an epic night of fun and an abundant amount of glow sticks and other glow-y things. Top Golf invites guests to skip the crowded bar scene and reserve an all-inclusive bay package for your group that features party favors and unlimited Topgolf from 9 p.m. to close. Pricing and packages vary by location.
Wining & Dining
Arthur Ave
1111 Studewood
832-582-7146
arthuravehou.com
Ring in the new year at Arthur Ave with a special four-course meal that will feature classic Italian dishes meant for good luck. There will be two seatings, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Cost is $45 per person.
Artista
800 Bagby, Suite 400
713-278-4782
artistahouston.com
Celebrate 2017 with Latin band Walter Suhr & Mango Punch!, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and live entertainment from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Tickets are $145 per person plus tax and include three drink tickets, a champagne toast, party favors, prizes and a four-course meal. Enjoy dishes such as a trio of angel wings, empanadas, lobster chupe, churrasco steak and tres leches.
Brennan’s of Houston
3300 Smith
713-522-9711
brennanshouston.com
Guests can dine on a special NYE feast featuring a hoppin’ John and caviar lagniappe and three courses with options including snapping turtle soup, creole lobster and cognac bisque, foie gras reveillon, Gulf Coast shrimp and grits, Black Hill Ranch Lamb osso bucco, Tender Belly Tomahawk pork chop, Rougaroux rum carrot cake and creole bread pudding, to name a few. Reservations can be made from 5 to 9:45 p.m.
Down House
1801 Yale
713-864-3696
treadsack.com/downhouse
Join the neighborhood restaurant and bar for dinner and help raise a glass (or two) to say so long to 2016. This year’s event features a four-course menu by head chef Kent Domas, complimentary wine and cocktail pairings, and a DJ playing all night long. Tickets cost $80, and with each ticket, guests will receive a drink ticket good for one champagne cocktail to ring in the new year at midnight, redeemable at either Johnny’s Gold Brick or Canard, both conveniently located in the Heights. Seatings are available from 7 to 10 p.m.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar
1101-11 Uptown Park
832-668-5808
etoilecuisine.com
The restaurant will be open on New Year’s Eve and will offer prix fixe menus for $76 per person. The special Bonne Année menu features four courses, including options such as duck foie gras “au torchon” with prune mousseline and toasted brioche; fillet of sea bass in beurre blanc; and sous-vide 1885 Farm beef tenderloin in a porcini mushroom sauce, and finishes with a decadent Valrhona chocolate cake with blood orange sorbet for dessert.
Fielding’s Local Kitchen + Bar
26400 Kuykendahl, The Woodlands
281-351-2225
fieldingslocal.com
Enjoy a NYE celebration with a three-course early-seating menu available for $59 per person from 5 to 8 p.m. and a four-course late-seating menu with live music, champagne toast and balloon drop for $109 per person from 8 to 11 p.m.
Helen Greek Food and Wine
2429 Rice
832-831-7133
helengreekfoodandwine.com
Toast the new year at Helen Greek Food and Wine with an ancient Greek dinner that will feature all-Greek wines impossible to find anywhere else in the city. There will be two seatings, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $200 per person and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
Hotel Derek
2525 West Loop South
713-961-3000
destinationhotels.com/hotel-derek
Greet the New Year at Hotel Derek’s ’80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party! Don your best ’80s attire for a night of totally rad fun. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 31. $125 per person (includes a buffet dinner, a spiked punch fountain, a chocolate fountain/candy station and a champagne toast at midnight). The hotel is also offering a Stay & Play Package if you’re looking to keep the NYE celebration going, which includes two tickets to the ’80s Prom Party, an overnight stay, breakfast and Bloody Marys for two the next morning, valet parking and 2 p.m. checkout. Contact ladyderek@destinationhotels.com to reserve your spot.
La Fisheria
213 Milam
713-802-1712
facebook.com/lafisheriahouston
La Fisheria will be open and offering its regular dinner menu, along with a special sparkling wine.
Part & Parcel at the Whitehall Hotel
1700 Smith
713-495-7807
partandparceltx.com
The swanky bar at the Whitehall Hotel will be open to the public during regular hours (4 p.m. to 1 a.m.), with no cover. Partygoers can expect live music from This Is Our Band from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Snack on molten Oaxaca queso flameado, adobo-crusted chicken wings and street tacos filled with delectables like fried oysters, barbacoa and chicharrón as you toast the new year with craft cocktails, local beers, wines and bubbles.
The Pass & Provisions
807 Taft
713-628-9020
passandprovisions.com
The Pass will be ringing in the new year with a special seven-course tasting menu, priced at $175 per person (excluding tax and tip). The feast begins at 7 p.m., and wine and mixed-beverage pairings will be available. In Provisions, a four-course prix fixe menu will be available for $75 per person (excluding tax and tip).
Ristorante Cavour
1080 Uptown Park
713-418-1104
granducahouston.com
Save the Champagne for midnight and bid adieu to 2016 with a special four-course New Year’s Eve Dinner at Hotel Granduca’s elegant restaurant. Cost is $95 per person, with additional Champagne pairing for $65 per person. Reservations are available from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
State of Grace
3258 Westheimer
832-942-5080
stateofgracetx.com
The restaurant will be open on New Year’s Eve and will be serving a pre-fixed menu.
Steak 48
4444 Westheimer
713-322-7448
steak48.com
The River Oaks District steakhouse will be open on New Year’s Eve with its regular dinner menu.
Get the Theater Newsletter
Get a rundown of upcoming theater events and ticket deals in Houston.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Game Grumps Live!
TicketsSat., Dec. 17, 7:30pm
-
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 6:00pm
-
A Drag Queen Christmas
TicketsTue., Dec. 20, 8:00pm
-
"Into the Woods"
TicketsTue., Dec. 13, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!