The 2016 Houston New Year's Eve Guide

It’s time to say goodbye to 2016 and ring in the new year, and what better way to do so than with a rocking New Year’s Eve in Houston? Whether it’s a night on the town complete with midnight champagne toasts, a romantic four-course meal at one of the city’s finest restaurants, a dazzling family-friendly affair or an all-night rager with DJs, balloon drops and a unicorn piñata, this New Year’s Eve Guide has you covered. Get the bubbly ready — here’s to 2017!

All-Night Parties, Midnight Toasts & Family-Friendly Affairs

Arena Theatre

7326 Southwest Freeway

713-772-5900

arenahouston.com

Mint Condition and Kelly Price will be rocking the house at Arena Theatre this New Year’s Eve. Tickets are $59.50 per person and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Ars Lyrica at Hobby Center

800 Bagby

713-315-2525

arslyricahouston.org

Ars Lyrica presents Bachanalia: Cantatas for the New Year. The festive program rings in the New Year with cantatas J. S. Bach wrote specifically for the holiday, in addition to other celebratory works. The evening offers dinner at 7:30 p.m., a show at 9 p.m. and a gala at 10:30 p.m.

The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club

5731 Kirby

713-523-9999

thebigeasyblues.com

Houston legacy and Texas blues guitarist Alan Haynes is closing out 2016 with a show at soulful social club The Big Easy. The best part? Cover is just $10.

The BLT Lucky #13 New Year’s Eve Party

Lucky’s Pub, 801 St. Emanuel

Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel

sportsmonkey.com

The duo of EaDo party venues are joining forces with SportsMonkey for the annual BLT (Black Tie, Lingerie, Toga) Party. The celebration includes an all-inclusive bar from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., with more than 40,000 square feet of party space, live music and dancing all night long, party favors and a midnight toast. There will also be food trucks on site. Tickets start at $79.

Boardwalk FantaSea New Year’s Eve Cruise

555 Bradford, Kemah

281-538-9600

boardwalkfantasea.com

Dine, drink and dance the night away over beautiful Clear Lake and Galveston Bay on this cruise from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The night will include dinner, a live DJ, two full-service bars, party favors and a midnight champagne toast featuring a souvenir champagne glass. Tickets are $159.99 per person, $155.99 for seniors 55 and up, and $151.99 for military.

The Children’s Museum’s Rockin’ New Year’s Noon Bash

1500 Binz

713-522-1138

cmhouston.org

The Children’s Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an end-of-year bash ringing in the new year at the stroke of noon. Families can expect a parade and a shimmering ball drop, just like they do it in Times Square, with other fun including a brass band, a Brazilian drum pre-show and a DJ after party.

The Continental Club’s No Cover New Year’s Eve

3700 Main

713-529-9899

continentalclub.com/houston

The free-to-attend show features The Allen Oldies Band, with the party going from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The Dogwood Midtown’s New Year’s Eve 2017

2403 Bagby

281-501-9075

thedogwoodmidtown.com

The party goes from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., with DJ T Gray, a midnight ball drop and a champagne toast, and group seating and bottle service are available. General admission tickets are $30.

El Big Bad’s The Year of the Unicorn New Year’s Eve

419 Travis

713-229-8181

elbigbad.com

There’s no cover charge for this tequila temple’s NYE rager. El Big Bad will be offering $6 off its “Unicorn Margarita” — a margarita with an upside-down bottle of champagne in it — all night long. There will also be a midnight toast, and a second toast at 1 a.m., plus a DJ and a unicorn piñata drop at midnight. The party runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

George Ranch Historical Park’s New Year’s Eve Historical Bash

10215 FM 762, Richmond

281-343-0218

georgeranch.org

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., families can prepare for the countdown to 2017 with a historical mask-making and noisemaking craft event. At noon, a countdown will be held at the 1830s Jones Stock Farm, followed by a special New Year’s Eve meal at 12:30 p.m. in the 1930s George Home Yard. Guests can also enjoy the last day of “Christmas in the Park.” Make sure to stop by the 1860s Ryon Prairie Home for some wassail and Christmas treat samples, or catch Treehouse Story Time with Santa Claus at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Reservations for the New Year’s Eve historic meal are strongly recommended and can be made by calling 281-343-0218 or emailing education@georgeranch.org.

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace’s ¡PACHANGA! A BORDER TOWN BASH

5015 Kirby

713-526-9700

thearmadillopalace.com

Celebrate the holiday with a rowdy revival of the pachanga, an authentic Texas fiesta with border-style street food, cervezas, spirits and night-long entertainment.? ?Conjunto Los Pinkys will headline the night and Houston DJ group Bombón will play a high-energy mix of progressive beats with traditional Latin flair all night long. Tickets for the event are on sale for $40 to $175.

The H-Town Countdown

Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards

713-444-4509

htownnye.com

This all-inclusive event flaunts a slew of the finest in entertainment — from ’80s glam cover band LC ROCKS to Houston’s 104.1 KRBE DJ Tony Styles — bringing this New Year’s party to its knees. Guests can expect plenty of fully stocked bars complete with experienced bartenders as well as flying aerialists, confetti and a balloon drop. Tickets ($125) include an open bar and a midnight champagne toast. The promoters have also partnered with the Hilton Americas-Houston to offer event-goers a special NYE room price.

Howl at the Moon’s New Year’s Eve 2017

612 Hadley

713-658-9700

howlatthemoon.com/nye-hou

Midtown’s beloved dueling piano bar is offering a variety of packages this New Year’s Eve. The standing-room Just Dance package is $30 per person, with half-price drinks from 9 to 11 p.m. The Party Rock package starts at $80 per person and includes guaranteed reserved rail seating, half-price drinks from 7 to 11 p.m., a gourmet buffet from 7 to 9 p.m., a champagne toast and party favors. The Champagne Supernova package starts at $100 per person, with half-price drinks from 7 to 11 p.m., a gourmet buffet from 7 to 9 p.m., a complimentary champagne bottle for the table and party favors.

Hyatt Regency Downtown’s The Fab 5 NYE Party

1200 Louisiana

713-654-1234

houston.regency.hyatt.com

Now in its 39th year, Hyatt Regency Houston will set the stage for a spectacular kickoff to 2017 with its New Year’s Eve celebration, which features a 50,000-balloon cascade from the hotel’s 33-story atrium, The Fab 5, Roger Creager, a DJ and room packages starting at $299 per couple, plus tax. The party will take place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. General admission tickets are available for $99 plus tax at the hotel’s front desk and include four beverage tickets and party favors.

Kemah Boardwalk’s New Year’s Eve Family Celebration

215 Kipp, Kemah

877-285-3624

kemahboardwalk.com

Enjoy a family-friendly celebration with live music in the plaza and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Memorial City’s New Year’s Eve at The Square

303 Memorial City

713-464-8640

memorialcity.com

Dine out at your favorite Memorial City restaurant, and then enjoy live music on The Square — complete with a screening of the ball drop from Times Square on the big screen, a champagne toast at midnight and a magical confetti shower.

Midtown NYE 2017 Festival

3rd Floor and Pub Fiction: 2303 Smith

Irish Cowboy: 2300 Louisiana

pubfiction.com/midtown-festival-central

Partygoers can hit three venues — Pub Fiction, Irish Cowboy and 3rd Floor — for Midtown’s hottest NYE celebration, complete with DJs, midnight champagne toasts and complimentary hors d’oeuvres from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 pre-sale until noon on Saturday, December 31, and $30 general admission after.

Midnight in the Gardens

Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa and Convention Center, 7 Hope, Galveston

888-388-8484

moodygardenshotel.com

Say farewell to 2016 and hello to 2017 at this New Year’s Eve gala to be held from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests are invited to don their finest black-tie attire and enjoy live music, an open bar, deluxe party favors, a lavish buffet, a Champagne toast and a midnight balloon drop. Tickets are $470 per couple or $240 per single person. Hotel accommodations for gala guests start at $109 plus tax per night.

Mildred’s Umbrella’s Anything Goes New Year’s Eve Anti-Gala

Studio 101, 1824 Spring

832-463-0409

mildredsumbrella.com

Tired of 2016? Kick it out with a bang at this ANYTHING GOES night. Fancy dress or jeans and sweats, all are welcome for an evening of #MUandchill. Guests can expect a craft corner, Xbox on the projector, board games, party favors, a grilled cheese station, complimentary beer from Saint Arnold, the 11:45 p.m. “Out-With-The-Bad” ceremony and a midnight champagne toast. The party runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., and tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple presale through December 24 and $35 per person and $50 per couple regular price at the door.

MKT BAR’s New Year’s Eve Global Dance Party

1001 Austin

832-360-2222

nyemktbar.eventbrite.com

From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., embark on a culinary and musical adventure with DJ Sun at this global dance party with a mix of festive and upbeat grooves from around the world. The international musical genres will be paired with MKT’s cultural cuisine, topped off with guilty pleasures at midnight to keep partygoers satisfied and dancing all night. Admission includes food, a midnight Champagne toast and more surprises to be announced. General admission tickets are $45 presale and $55 at the door, with VIP packages available.

Southern Empress’ New Year’s Eve Cruise

7037 Kingston Cove, Willis

936-588-3000

southernempress.com

The newly remodeled Southern Empress has planned a New Year’s Eve cruise in Conroe. The cruise leaves at 9:30 p.m. and will stop in the middle of the lake to view fireworks from one of the neighboring resorts. Guests can hit the cash bar and enjoy a glass of champagne and three stories of views, a live band and fine dining. Tickets are $88.50 per person.

Stafford Centre’s 2017 Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Bash

10505 Cash, Stafford

281-208-6900

staffordcentre.com

Cover band Nobody’s Fool headlines this rockin’ bash, which features dinner from 7 to 9 p.m., dancing, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Dinner includes an appetizer station of Gulf shrimp, quail bites, stuffed mushrooms and an herb-grilled veggie tray. The entrée will feature slow-roasted prime rib and Cajun-rubbed pork tenderloin with bacon jam. Rounding out the evening’s meal will be an Oreo chocolate cake, a seven-layer cake, a coconut cake and cookies. Tickets start at $55 early bird and include the dinner, the Champagne toast and two drink tickets for the cash bar.

Stereo Live’s 9th Annual New Year’s Eve Ball

6400 Richmond

832-251-9600

stereolivehouston.com

Canadian electronic group Keys N Krates will be headlining this annual NYE blowout. Tickets are $30 to $40.

Sugar Land’s New Year’s Eve on the Square

Sugar Land Town Square

sugarlandtownsquare.com

Highway 6 and U.S. 59 Frontage Road

Sugar Land residents, friends and neighbors are invited to a spectacular party that will bring back the award-nominated and much-anticipated 3D Midnight Show. Energetic music and state-of the-art lighting effects will fill Sugar Land Town Square with energy and a vibrant party atmosphere, electrifying a children’s celebration (with fireworks finale) from 7 to 9 p.m. and an adults’ celebration (with the 3D Midnight Show) from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Theatre Southwest Presents A Thousand Clowns

8944-A Clarkcrest

713-661-9505

theatresouthwest.org

Guests are invited to this special New Year’s Eve gala featuring a performance of A Thousand Clowns by Herb Gardner and directed by David Hymel, plus appetizers, a buffet dinner, entertainment, traditional party goodies and dancing. Cost is $55 per person, and tickets must be prepaid. This benchmark of Broadway comedy produced one of the theater’s most beloved roles: unconventional Murray, uncle of precocious nephew Nick. Tired of writing cheap comedy gags for “Chipper the Chipmunk,” a children’s television star, Murray finds himself unemployed and with plenty of free time with which to pursue his…pursuits. Hounded by “the system,” Murray is paid a visit by bickering, uptight social workers Sandra and Albert, and finds himself solving their problems, as well as most of his own. In addition to a NYE show, the theater will also put on productions Fridays and Saturdays, January 6-21, at 8 p.m and Sunday matinees January 8 and 15 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students/seniors.

Top Golf

Katy: 1030 Memorial Brook, 281-406-3176

Spring: 560 Spring Park Center, 832-200-0106

Webster: 21401 Gulf Freeway, 281-657-1300

topgolf.com

Experience an epic night of fun and an abundant amount of glow sticks and other glow-y things. Top Golf invites guests to skip the crowded bar scene and reserve an all-inclusive bay package for your group that features party favors and unlimited Topgolf from 9 p.m. to close. Pricing and packages vary by location.

Wining & Dining

Arthur Ave

1111 Studewood

832-582-7146

arthuravehou.com

Ring in the new year at Arthur Ave with a special four-course meal that will feature classic Italian dishes meant for good luck. There will be two seatings, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Cost is $45 per person.

Artista

800 Bagby, Suite 400

713-278-4782

artistahouston.com

Celebrate 2017 with Latin band Walter Suhr & Mango Punch!, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and live entertainment from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Tickets are $145 per person plus tax and include three drink tickets, a champagne toast, party favors, prizes and a four-course meal. Enjoy dishes such as a trio of angel wings, empanadas, lobster chupe, churrasco steak and tres leches.

Brennan’s of Houston

3300 Smith

713-522-9711

brennanshouston.com

Guests can dine on a special NYE feast featuring a hoppin’ John and caviar lagniappe and three courses with options including snapping turtle soup, creole lobster and cognac bisque, foie gras reveillon, Gulf Coast shrimp and grits, Black Hill Ranch Lamb osso bucco, Tender Belly Tomahawk pork chop, Rougaroux rum carrot cake and creole bread pudding, to name a few. Reservations can be made from 5 to 9:45 p.m.

Down House

1801 Yale

713-864-3696

treadsack.com/downhouse

Join the neighborhood restaurant and bar for dinner and help raise a glass (or two) to say so long to 2016. This year’s event features a four-course menu by head chef Kent Domas, complimentary wine and cocktail pairings, and a DJ playing all night long. Tickets cost $80, and with each ticket, guests will receive a drink ticket good for one champagne cocktail to ring in the new year at midnight, redeemable at either Johnny’s Gold Brick or Canard, both conveniently located in the Heights. Seatings are available from 7 to 10 p.m.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar

1101-11 Uptown Park

832-668-5808

etoilecuisine.com

The restaurant will be open on New Year’s Eve and will offer prix fixe menus for $76 per person. The special Bonne Année menu features four courses, including options such as duck foie gras “au torchon” with prune mousseline and toasted brioche; fillet of sea bass in beurre blanc; and sous-vide 1885 Farm beef tenderloin in a porcini mushroom sauce, and finishes with a decadent Valrhona chocolate cake with blood orange sorbet for dessert.

Fielding’s Local Kitchen + Bar

26400 Kuykendahl, The Woodlands

281-351-2225

fieldingslocal.com

Enjoy a NYE celebration with a three-course early-seating menu available for $59 per person from 5 to 8 p.m. and a four-course late-seating menu with live music, champagne toast and balloon drop for $109 per person from 8 to 11 p.m.

Helen Greek Food and Wine

2429 Rice

832-831-7133

helengreekfoodandwine.com

Toast the new year at Helen Greek Food and Wine with an ancient Greek dinner that will feature all-Greek wines impossible to find anywhere else in the city. There will be two seatings, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $200 per person and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

Hotel Derek

2525 West Loop South

713-961-3000

destinationhotels.com/hotel-derek

Greet the New Year at Hotel Derek’s ’80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party! Don your best ’80s attire for a night of totally rad fun. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 31. $125 per person (includes a buffet dinner, a spiked punch fountain, a chocolate fountain/candy station and a champagne toast at midnight). The hotel is also offering a Stay & Play Package if you’re looking to keep the NYE celebration going, which includes two tickets to the ’80s Prom Party, an overnight stay, breakfast and Bloody Marys for two the next morning, valet parking and 2 p.m. checkout. Contact ladyderek@destinationhotels.com to reserve your spot.

La Fisheria

213 Milam

713-802-1712

facebook.com/lafisheriahouston

La Fisheria will be open and offering its regular dinner menu, along with a special sparkling wine.

Part & Parcel at the Whitehall Hotel

1700 Smith

713-495-7807

partandparceltx.com

The swanky bar at the Whitehall Hotel will be open to the public during regular hours (4 p.m. to 1 a.m.), with no cover. Partygoers can expect live music from This Is Our Band from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Snack on molten Oaxaca queso flameado, adobo-crusted chicken wings and street tacos filled with delectables like fried oysters, barbacoa and chicharrón as you toast the new year with craft cocktails, local beers, wines and bubbles.

The Pass & Provisions

807 Taft

713-628-9020

passandprovisions.com

The Pass will be ringing in the new year with a special seven-course tasting menu, priced at $175 per person (excluding tax and tip). The feast begins at 7 p.m., and wine and mixed-beverage pairings will be available. In Provisions, a four-course prix fixe menu will be available for $75 per person (excluding tax and tip).

Ristorante Cavour

1080 Uptown Park

713-418-1104

granducahouston.com

Save the Champagne for midnight and bid adieu to 2016 with a special four-course New Year’s Eve Dinner at Hotel Granduca’s elegant restaurant. Cost is $95 per person, with additional Champagne pairing for $65 per person. Reservations are available from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

State of Grace

3258 Westheimer

832-942-5080

stateofgracetx.com

The restaurant will be open on New Year’s Eve and will be serving a pre-fixed menu.

Steak 48

4444 Westheimer

713-322-7448

steak48.com

The River Oaks District steakhouse will be open on New Year’s Eve with its regular dinner menu.

