The 2016 Houston Press Arts Guide: Dance Listings

Monday, September 5, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Houston Press
James Gotesky and Amy Fote in Madame Butterfly
James Gotesky and Amy Fote in Madame Butterfly
Photo by Amitava Sarkar
Put on your dancing shoes. Or at least get your binoculars in order. Here's some of the upcoming dance events in Houston's 2016-17 season. 

September 4
Bollywood Blast — Kaleidoscope
Indian Performing Arts — Samskriti
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

September 8, 10, 11, 16-18
Director’s Choice: American Ingenuity
Houston Ballet
Wortham Theater Center
713-227-2787 | houstonballet.org

September 9
East End Table
East End Foundation
The Pilot on Navigation
713-928-9916 | eastendfoundation.org

September 15
El Grito at Miller Featuring Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano
Miller Outdoor Theatre and Consulate General of Mexico in Houston
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

September 16
Dance Infusion Open Rehearsal
Uptown Dance Company
Uptown Dance Centre
713-686-0334 | uptowndance.org

September 16
The Gypsy Caravan
Indo-American Association - Houston
Wortham Theater Center
832-487-7041 | iaahouston.com

September 20
Swing, Jive & Pop! Into Dance
METdance
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

September 22, 24, 25, 30, October 1, 2
Madame Butterfly
Houston Ballet
Wortham Theater Center
713-227-2787 | houstonballet.org

September 23-24
Dance Infusion 2016
Uptown Dance Company
The MATCH
713-686-0334 | uptowndance.org

September 23
Dancing Under the Stars
Sugar Land Town Square
Sugar Land
sugarlandtownsquare.com

September 23
David Parsons Dance
Society for the Performing Arts
Wortham Theater Center
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

September 23
METdance Season Kickoff
Discovery Green
713-400-7336 | discoverygreen.com

September 24
Salsa y Salud
Foundation for Modern Music
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

September 30
Classic FLY
FLY Dance Company
Miller Outdoor Theatre
713-835-5499 | flydancecompany.com

October 1
CORE Presents Dance From Israel
CORE Performance Company
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

October 7-8
BEETHOVEN RECNSTRCTD
Ash Danceworks
The MATCH
713-449-8375 | matchouston.org

October 7
Sleeping Beauty, presented by the Russian Grand Ballet
Stafford Centre Performing Arts Theatre & Convention Center
Stafford
281-208-6900 | staffordcentre.ticketforce.com

October 14
Dancing Under the Stars
Sugar Land Town Square
Sugar Land
sugarlandtownsquare.com

October 19
Swing, Jive & Pop! Into Dance
METdance
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

October 21
Calavera Rendezvous
MECA Performing Arts
MECA Auditorium
713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org

October 21-22
Splendid China XI
Dance of Asian America
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

October 20-22
DEEP: Seaspace
Karen Stokes Dance
The Hobby Center
713-409-2838 | karenstokesdance.org

October 29-30
MECA Día de los Muertos Festival
MECA Performing Arts
713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org

November 5
Tommy Tune Tonight
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

November 10
Reaching Out
METdance
Berry Center, Cypress
713-522-6375 | METdance.org/Reachingout

November 17-18
Dance Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-742-2750 | hspvaboxoffice.com

November 17-19
Breaking Borders
METdance
The MATCH
713-521-4533 | matchouston.org

November 17-20
Fall Show
FrenetiCore Dance
Pilot on Navigation
832-649-2096 | freneticore.net

November 25-December 27
The Nutcracker
Houston Ballet
Wortham Theater Center
713-227-2787 | houstonballet.org

November 26-27
33rd Annual Production of The Nutcracker
Houston Dance Theatre
Westfield High School, Geiger Performing Arts Center
281-444-9698 | houstondancetheatre.org

December 1-11
The Nutcracker Suite
Uptown Dance Company
Uptown Dance Centre
713-686-0334 | uptowndance.org

December 2
Emerging Choreographers Showcase
University of Houston School of Theatre & Dance
Wortham Theatre, 133 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts
713-743-2929 | uh.edu/class/theatre-and-dance

December 2
Jubilee of Dance
Houston Ballet
Wortham Theater Center
713-227-2787 | houstonballet.org

December 3
Holiday Dance Showcase
Sugar Land Town Square
Sugar Land
sugarlandtownsquare.com

December 4
Open House Performance
MET too Youth Company
The MATCH
713-521-4533 | matchouston.org

December 8-10
Works by Laura Harrell and Maggie Lasher
Pilot Theater Artist Board
Pilot on Navigation
832-649-2096 | freneticore.net

December 12
Fiesta Guadalupana
MECA Performing Arts
713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org

December 16
La Posada in the Old Sixth Ward
MECA Performing Arts
MECA Lobby Gallery
713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org

January 12-February 12
Dance Month at Kaplan Theatre
Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston
713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org


