The 2016 Houston Press Arts Guide: Dance Listings

James Gotesky and Amy Fote in Madame Butterfly Photo by Amitava Sarkar

Put on your dancing shoes. Or at least get your binoculars in order. Here's some of the upcoming dance events in Houston's 2016-17 season.

September 4

Bollywood Blast — Kaleidoscope

Indian Performing Arts — Samskriti

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

September 8, 10, 11, 16-18

Director’s Choice: American Ingenuity

Houston Ballet

Wortham Theater Center

713-227-2787 | houstonballet.org

September 9

East End Table

East End Foundation

The Pilot on Navigation

713-928-9916 | eastendfoundation.org

September 15

El Grito at Miller Featuring Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano

Miller Outdoor Theatre and Consulate General of Mexico in Houston

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

September 16

Dance Infusion Open Rehearsal

Uptown Dance Company

Uptown Dance Centre

713-686-0334 | uptowndance.org

September 16

The Gypsy Caravan

Indo-American Association - Houston

Wortham Theater Center

832-487-7041 | iaahouston.com

September 20

Swing, Jive & Pop! Into Dance

METdance

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

September 22, 24, 25, 30, October 1, 2

Madame Butterfly

Houston Ballet

Wortham Theater Center

713-227-2787 | houstonballet.org

September 23-24

Dance Infusion 2016

Uptown Dance Company

The MATCH

713-686-0334 | uptowndance.org

September 23

Dancing Under the Stars

Sugar Land Town Square

Sugar Land

sugarlandtownsquare.com

September 23

David Parsons Dance

Society for the Performing Arts

Wortham Theater Center

713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

September 23

METdance Season Kickoff

Discovery Green

713-400-7336 | discoverygreen.com

September 24

Salsa y Salud

Foundation for Modern Music

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

September 30

Classic FLY

FLY Dance Company

Miller Outdoor Theatre

713-835-5499 | flydancecompany.com

October 1

CORE Presents Dance From Israel

CORE Performance Company

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

October 7-8

BEETHOVEN RECNSTRCTD

Ash Danceworks

The MATCH

713-449-8375 | matchouston.org

October 7

Sleeping Beauty, presented by the Russian Grand Ballet

Stafford Centre Performing Arts Theatre & Convention Center

Stafford

281-208-6900 | staffordcentre.ticketforce.com

October 14

Dancing Under the Stars

Sugar Land Town Square

Sugar Land

sugarlandtownsquare.com

October 19

Swing, Jive & Pop! Into Dance

METdance

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

October 21

Calavera Rendezvous

MECA Performing Arts

MECA Auditorium

713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org

October 21-22

Splendid China XI

Dance of Asian America

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

October 20-22

DEEP: Seaspace

Karen Stokes Dance

The Hobby Center

713-409-2838 | karenstokesdance.org

October 29-30

MECA Día de los Muertos Festival

MECA Performing Arts

713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org

November 5

Tommy Tune Tonight

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

November 10

Reaching Out

METdance

Berry Center, Cypress

713-522-6375 | METdance.org/Reachingout

November 17-18

Dance Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-742-2750 | hspvaboxoffice.com

November 17-19

Breaking Borders

METdance

The MATCH

713-521-4533 | matchouston.org

November 17-20

Fall Show

FrenetiCore Dance

Pilot on Navigation

832-649-2096 | freneticore.net

November 25-December 27

The Nutcracker

Houston Ballet

Wortham Theater Center

713-227-2787 | houstonballet.org

November 26-27

33rd Annual Production of The Nutcracker

Houston Dance Theatre

Westfield High School, Geiger Performing Arts Center

281-444-9698 | houstondancetheatre.org

December 1-11

The Nutcracker Suite

Uptown Dance Company

Uptown Dance Centre

713-686-0334 | uptowndance.org

December 2

Emerging Choreographers Showcase

University of Houston School of Theatre & Dance

Wortham Theatre, 133 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts

713-743-2929 | uh.edu/class/theatre-and-dance

December 2

Jubilee of Dance

Houston Ballet

Wortham Theater Center

713-227-2787 | houstonballet.org

December 3

Holiday Dance Showcase

Sugar Land Town Square

Sugar Land

sugarlandtownsquare.com

December 4

Open House Performance

MET too Youth Company

The MATCH

713-521-4533 | matchouston.org

December 8-10

Works by Laura Harrell and Maggie Lasher

Pilot Theater Artist Board

Pilot on Navigation

832-649-2096 | freneticore.net

December 12

Fiesta Guadalupana

MECA Performing Arts

713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org

December 16

La Posada in the Old Sixth Ward

MECA Performing Arts

MECA Lobby Gallery

713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org

January 12-February 12

Dance Month at Kaplan Theatre

Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston

713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org