The 2016 Houston Press Arts Guide: Literary Listings
Jonathan Safran Foer
Photo by Joel Mermelstein/Courtesy of Inprintt
Ready to snuggle up with a good book? How about going out on the town to meet one of your favorite authors? Here's what's coming up in the news several months in Houston:
September 12, 19, 26
Community Write-In
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org
September 7
Todd Moss
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com
September 8
Brad Meltzer
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com
September 9
Joe Kilgore, A Farmhouse in the Rain
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
September 10
Bethany Hegedus, Be the Change: A Grandfather Gandhi Story
Blue Willow Bookshop
281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com/event/bethany-hegedus
September 10
Lewis Black — The Emperor’s New Clothes: The Naked Truth Tour
Revention Music Center
713-230-1600 | reventionmusiccenter.com
September 11
Screenwriting Workshop
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org
September 12
Amy Stewart
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com
September 13
Alex Marwood
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com
September 13
Nicholson Baker, Substitute: Going to School with a Thousand Kids
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
September 14
2016 Pearls of Wisdom Luncheon
Mental Health America of Greater Houston
Houston Country Club
713-520-3471 | mhahouston.org/events/675/
September 14
Reed Farrel Coleman and Bruce DeSilva
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com
September 14
SCRABBLE in the City
Literacy Advance of Houston
Saint Arnold Brewing Company
713-266-8777 | literacyadvance.org
September 15
Chris Barton, Whoosh!
Blue Willow Bookshop
281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com/event/chris-barton-0
September 15
Jennifer Grotz, Window Left Open
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
September 15-24
Scriptwriters/Houston’s 26th Annual 10x10 Showcase
Scriptwriters/Houston
Pearl Theater
713-679-1487 | scriptwriters-houston.org
September 16
Gulf Coast Reading Series
Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts
Rudyard’s British Pub
713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org
September 17
An Evening with Mark Russell, Politically Incorrect
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
September 17
Jennifer Mathieu, Afterward
Blue Willow Bookshop
281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com/event/jennifer-mathieu-0
September 17
Liane Moriarty, Truly, Madly, Guilty
Blue Willow Bookshop
281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com
September 18
Nathan Hale, Hazardous Tales and Alamo All-Stars
Cool Brains! Inprint Readings for Young People
Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School
713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org
September 19
Jonathan Safran Foer, Everything Is Illuminated, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close and Here I Am
Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series
Wortham Theater Center
713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org
September 19
Monthly meeting
Scriptwriters/Houston
University of St. Thomas, Croker Center
713-679-1487 | scriptwriters-houston.org
September 19
Zoe Sharp and John Lawton
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com
September 20
Book Discussion: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay, by Michael Chabon
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-942-8000 | hmh.org
September 20
GrownUp Storytime
BooTown
Rudyard’s British Pub
bootown.org
September 20
Kelly Seiler, The Plan
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
September 20
Stuart Neville
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com
September 22
Rafi Mittlefehldt, It Looks Like This
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
September 23
Anything Goes All-Genre Open Mike
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org
September 23-24
Indiepalooza
Houston Writer’s Guild
DoubleTree by Houston Hotel & Suites
houstonwritersguild.org
September 23
S.C. Gwynne, The Perfect Pass
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
September 23
Words of Wisdom: Trudi Smith, “Transforming Houston’s Historic Waterway”
Gish Creative
Hines Center for Spirituality and Prayer
713-590-3302 | hinescenter.org
September 24
Colleen Thompson
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com
September 24
Food Writing
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org
September 26
Josefine Klougart, One of Us Is Sleeping
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
September 27
Ananda Devi, Eve Out of Her Ruins
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
September 27
Fifth Annual Help…Hope…Healing Luncheon
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Greater Houston
River Oaks Country Club
713-600-1131 | dbsahouston.org
September 28
William Kent Krueger
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com
October 1
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Carnegie Neighborhood Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
Community Write-In
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org
October 5
Jan Jarboe Russell, The Train to Crystal City
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-527-1602 | hmh.org
October 5
Neltje, North of Crazy: A Memoir
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
October 6
2016 Mitchell Artist Lecture with Tania Bruguera
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts
Moores Opera House
713-743-7008 | mitchellcenterforarts.org
October 6
Susan Elia MacNeal
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com
October 7-9
Houston Poetry Fest 2016
Houston Poetry Fest
Willow Street Pump Station
houstonpoetryfest.info
October 8
Dan Slater, Wolf Boys
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
October 11
Charlaine Harris
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com
October 11
John Pipkin, The Blind Astronomer’s Daughter
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
October 11
Mike Massimino, Spaceman
Blue Willow Bookshop
281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com
October 12
A Good Trip with Shane Mauss
The Secret Group
thesecretgrouphtx.com
October 13
The 2016 Gulf Coast Gala
Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts
713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org
October 14
Brit Bennett, The Mothers
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
October 14
Gulf Coast Reading Series
Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts
Rudyard’s British Pub
713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org
October 16
Authors and Asia: The Train to Crystal City with Jan Jarboe Russell
Harris County Public Library’s Gulf Coast Reads Program
Asia Society Texas Center
713-496-9901 | asiasociety.org/texas
October 17
Lauren Groff, Fates and Furies; and Ann Patchett, Bel Canto and Commonwealth
Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series
Alley Theatre
713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org
October 17
Monthly meeting
Scriptwriters/Houston
University of St. Thomas, Croker Center
713-679-1487 | scriptwriters-houston.org
October 18
GrownUp Storytime
BooTown
Rudyard’s British Pub
bootown.org
October 20
Dr. Alon Confino, A World Without Jews: The Nazi Imagination from Persecution to Genocide
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-942-8000 | hmh.org
October 21
John Sanford
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com
October 22
David Sedaris
Society for the Performing Arts
Wortham Theater Center
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org
October 22
Public Poetry PM: Poets & Musicians
Public Poetry
Rudyard’s British Pub
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
October 22
Sherry Thomas and Juliana Gray (Beatriz Williams)
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com
October 22
Tweens Read Book Festival
Blue Willow Bookshop and Tweens Read Committee
South Houston High School
281-497-8675 | tweensread.com
October 24
Jonathan Rabb, Among the Living
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
October 24
Randall Riepe, “Restoring College Park Cemetery”
Friends of the Texas Room
Houston Public Library
832-393-1313 | houstonlibrary.org
October 26
Book Discussion: The Train to Crystal City, by Jan Jarboe Russell
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-942-8000 | hmh.org
October 26
Brian Stolarz, Grace and Justice on Death Row: The Race Against Time and Texas to Free an Innocent Man
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
October 26
Kyle Mills
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com
October 28
P.C. Cast, Moon Chosen
Blue Willow Bookshop
281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com
October 28
Words of Wisdom: The Houston Music Scene
Gish Creative
Hines Center for Spirituality and Prayer
713-590-3302 | hinescenter.org
October 29-November 13
Ann and Stephen Kaufman Jewish Book & Arts Fair
Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston
713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org
October 29
Frightspace Open Mike & Contest
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org
October 29
Halloween ComicFest 2016
Halloween ComicFest
Various locations
halloweencomicfest.com
November 1
John E. Woods, Bottom’s Dream
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
November 2
Alyson Richman
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com
November 2
Andrews Neuman, Jeffrey Lawrence, How to Travel Without Seeing: Dispatches from the New Latin America
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
November 3
Gayle Forman, Leave Me
Blue Willow Bookshop
281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com
November 3
Robert Olen Butler
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
November 3-4
The Wonder of Fabergé: A Study of the McFerrin Collection
Houston Museum of Natural Science
713-639-4629 | hmns.org
November 4
Michael Lieberman
First Friday Reading Series
Inprint House
inprinthouston.org
November 4
Monica Youn, Blackacre: Poems
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
November 5
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Carnegie Neighborhood Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
November 7, 14, 21, 28
Community Write-In
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org
November 11
Gulf Coast Reading Series
Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts
Rudyard’s British Pub
713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org
November 12
Songwriting Workshop
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org
November 12
Workshop
Houston Writers Guild
Trini Mendenhall Community Center
houstonwritersguild.org
November 13
Andrew Torget, Seeds of Empire: Cotton, Slavery, and the Transformation of the Texas Borderlands, 1800-1850
Galveston Historical Foundation
Galveston
409-765-7834 | galvestonhistory.org/events/harbor-city-ambition
November 14
Max Krochmal, Blue Texas: The Making of a Multiracial Democratic Coalition in the Civil Rights Era
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events
November 15
GrownUp Storytime
BooTown
Rudyard’s British Pub
bootown.org
November 18
Anything Goes All-Genre Open Mike
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org
November 19
Zine Fest Houston 2016: Year of the Ama-Zines
Lawndale Art Center
713-528-5858 | zinefesthouston.org
November 21
Monthly meeting
Scriptwriters/Houston
University of St. Thomas, Croker Center
713-679-1487 | scriptwriters-houston.org
November 21
Rabih Alameddine, An Unnecessary Woman and The Angel of History; and Juan Gabriel Vásquez, The Sound of Things Falling and Reputations
Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series
Alley Theatre
713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org
November 28
Henry Rollins, Spoken Word
House of Blues
888-402-5837 | houseofblues.com/houston
December 2
12th Annual Signatures Author Series, Cheryl Strayed
The John Cooper School
The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center
281-367-0900 | johncooper.org
December 2
“Thirteen Poets”
First Friday Reading Series
Inprint House
inprinthouston.org
December 3
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Carnegie Neighborhood Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
December 5, 12, 19, 26
Community Write-In
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org
December 10
Free Members Workshop
Houston Writers Guild
Trini Mendenhall Community Center
houstonwritersguild.org
December 20
GrownUp Storytime
BooTown
Rudyard’s British Pub
bootown.org
Alton Brown at the Society for the Performing Arts
Photo by Sarah De Heer
January 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
Community Write-In
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org
January 6
“The Balcony Poets,” led by Billie Duncan and Chris Wise
First Friday Reading Series
Inprint House
inprinthouston.org
January 7
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Morris Frank Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
January 14
Jerry Seinfeld
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land
281-207-6278 | smartfinancialcentre.net
January 17
Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson
Society for the Performing Arts
Jones Hall
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org
January 17
GrownUp Storytime
BooTown
Rudyard’s British Pub
bootown.org
January 21
Bookworm Festival
Blue Willow Bookshop and Bookworm Committee
Location TBD
281-497-8675 | bookwormfestival.org
January 21
Public Poetry PM: Poets & Musicians
Public Poetry
Rudyard’s British Pub
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
January 23
Annie Proulx, The Shipping News, Brokeback Mountain and Barkskins
Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series
Wortham Theater Center
713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org
January 27
Gulf Coast Reading Series
Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts
Rudyard’s British Pub
713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org
January 29
Tim Green, Left Out
Cool Brains! Inprint Readings for Young People
Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School
713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org
February 3
Laura Peña
First Friday Reading Series
Inprint House
inprinthouston.org
February 4
An Evening with Sophia Loren
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
February 4
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Morris Frank Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
February 6, 13, 20, 27
Community Write-In
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org
February 11
All About Love Open Mike
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org
February 16
ReelPeople: UP Abilities An Extraordinary Evening With Extraordinary Speakers
ReelAbilities Houston
832-786-0361 | reelabilitieshouston.org
February 16
Dr. Lori Flores, Grounds for Dreaming: Mexican Americans, Mexican Immigrants And the California Farmworker Movement
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-942-8000 | hmh.org
February 17
Gulf Coast Reading Series
Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts
Rudyard’s British Pub
713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org
February 21
GrownUp Storytime
BooTown
Rudyard’s British Pub
bootown.org
March 3
Gerald Cedillo
First Friday Reading Series
Inprint House
inprinthouston.org
March 4
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Morris Frank Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
March 6, 13, 20, 27
Community Write-In
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org
March 6
George Saunders, Tenth of December and Lincoln in the Bardo
Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series
Alley Theatre
713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org
March 6-12
Writefest: A Festival for All Writers
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writefesthouston.com
March 6-12
Writefest: A Festival for All Writers
Writespace, Silver Street Studios
713-516-5679 | writefesthouston.com
March 21
GrownUp Storytime
BooTown
Rudyard’s British Pub
bootown.org
March 24
Gulf Coast Reading Series
Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts
Rudyard’s British Pub
713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org
March 24
Public Poetry PM: Poets & Musicians
Public Poetry
Rudyard’s British Pub
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
April 1
Library Reading
Public Poetry
The African American Library at the Gregory School
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
April 1
TeenBookCon
Blue Willow Bookshop and TeenBookCon Committee
Alief Taylor High School
281-497-8675 | teenbookcon.org
April 3
Ada Limón, Dead Bright Things; and Gregory Pardlo, Digest
Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series
Alley Theatre
713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org
April 3, 10, 17, 24
Community Write-In
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org
April 7
Autumn Hayes
First Friday Reading Series
Inprint House
inprinthouston.org
April 12
Steve Berry
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com
April 14
Anything Goes All-Genre Open Mike
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org
April 21
Gulf Coast Reading Series
Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts
Rudyard’s British Pub
713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org
April 27
Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science
Society for the Performing Arts
Jones Hall
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org
May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
Community Write-In
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org
May 5
Anis Shivani
First Friday Reading Series
Inprint House
inprinthouston.org
May 6
Library Reading
Public Poetry
The African American Library at the Gregory School
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
May 8
Colm Tóibín, Brooklyn and House of Names
Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series
Alley Theatre
713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org
May 12-14
Comicpalooza 2017
Comicpalooza
George R. Brown Convention Center
comicpalooza.com
June 2
Lauren Berry
First Friday Reading Series
Inprint House
inprinthouston.org
June 3
Library Reading
Public Poetry
The African American Library at the Gregory School
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
June 27
Public Poetry PM: Poets & Musicians
Public Poetry
Rudyard’s British Pub
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
July 1
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Smith Neighborhood Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
July 8
Neil Gaiman
Society for the Performing Arts
Wortham Theater Center
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org
August 5
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Smith Neighborhood Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
August 19
Annual Writers Family Reunion
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org
September 2
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Smith Neighborhood Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
October 17
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Scenic Woods Regional Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
November 4
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Scenic Woods Regional Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
December 2
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Scenic Woods Regional Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net
