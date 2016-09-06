The 2016 Houston Press Arts Guide: Literary Listings

Jonathan Safran Foer Photo by Joel Mermelstein/Courtesy of Inprintt

Ready to snuggle up with a good book? How about going out on the town to meet one of your favorite authors? Here's what's coming up in the news several months in Houston:

September 12, 19, 26

Community Write-In

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

September 7

Todd Moss

Murder by the Book

713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

September 8

Brad Meltzer

Murder by the Book

713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

September 9

Joe Kilgore, A Farmhouse in the Rain

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

September 10

Bethany Hegedus, Be the Change: A Grandfather Gandhi Story

Blue Willow Bookshop

281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com/event/bethany-hegedus

September 10

Lewis Black — The Emperor’s New Clothes: The Naked Truth Tour

Revention Music Center

713-230-1600 | reventionmusiccenter.com

September 11

Screenwriting Workshop

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

September 12

Amy Stewart

Murder by the Book

713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

September 13

Alex Marwood

Murder by the Book

713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

September 13

Nicholson Baker, Substitute: Going to School with a Thousand Kids

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

September 14

2016 Pearls of Wisdom Luncheon

Mental Health America of Greater Houston

Houston Country Club

713-520-3471 | mhahouston.org/events/675/

September 14

Reed Farrel Coleman and Bruce DeSilva

Murder by the Book

713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

September 14

SCRABBLE in the City

Literacy Advance of Houston

Saint Arnold Brewing Company

713-266-8777 | literacyadvance.org

September 15

Chris Barton, Whoosh!

Blue Willow Bookshop

281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com/event/chris-barton-0

September 15

Jennifer Grotz, Window Left Open

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

September 15-24

Scriptwriters/Houston’s 26th Annual 10x10 Showcase

Scriptwriters/Houston

Pearl Theater

713-679-1487 | scriptwriters-houston.org

September 16

Gulf Coast Reading Series

Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts

Rudyard’s British Pub

713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org

September 17

An Evening with Mark Russell, Politically Incorrect

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

September 17

Jennifer Mathieu, Afterward

Blue Willow Bookshop

281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com/event/jennifer-mathieu-0

September 17

Liane Moriarty, Truly, Madly, Guilty

Blue Willow Bookshop

281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com

September 18

Nathan Hale, Hazardous Tales and Alamo All-Stars

Cool Brains! Inprint Readings for Young People

Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School

713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org

September 19

Jonathan Safran Foer, Everything Is Illuminated, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close and Here I Am

Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series

Wortham Theater Center

713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org

September 19

Monthly meeting

Scriptwriters/Houston

University of St. Thomas, Croker Center

713-679-1487 | scriptwriters-houston.org

September 19

Zoe Sharp and John Lawton

Murder by the Book

713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

September 20

Book Discussion: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay, by Michael Chabon

Holocaust Museum Houston

713-942-8000 | hmh.org

September 20

GrownUp Storytime

BooTown

Rudyard’s British Pub

bootown.org

September 20

Kelly Seiler, The Plan

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

September 20

Stuart Neville

Murder by the Book

713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

September 22

Rafi Mittlefehldt, It Looks Like This

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

September 23

Anything Goes All-Genre Open Mike

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

September 23-24

Indiepalooza

Houston Writer’s Guild

DoubleTree by Houston Hotel & Suites

houstonwritersguild.org

September 23

S.C. Gwynne, The Perfect Pass

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

September 23

Words of Wisdom: Trudi Smith, “Transforming Houston’s Historic Waterway”

Gish Creative

Hines Center for Spirituality and Prayer

713-590-3302 | hinescenter.org

September 24

Colleen Thompson

Murder by the Book

713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

September 24

Food Writing

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

September 26

Josefine Klougart, One of Us Is Sleeping

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

September 27

Ananda Devi, Eve Out of Her Ruins

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

September 27

Fifth Annual Help…Hope…Healing Luncheon

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Greater Houston

River Oaks Country Club

713-600-1131 | dbsahouston.org

September 28

William Kent Krueger

Murder by the Book

713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

October 1

Library Reading

Public Poetry

Carnegie Neighborhood Library

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Community Write-In

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

October 5

Jan Jarboe Russell, The Train to Crystal City

Holocaust Museum Houston

713-527-1602 | hmh.org

October 5

Neltje, North of Crazy: A Memoir

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

October 6

2016 Mitchell Artist Lecture with Tania Bruguera

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts

Moores Opera House

713-743-7008 | mitchellcenterforarts.org

October 6

Susan Elia MacNeal

Murder by the Book

713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

October 7-9

Houston Poetry Fest 2016

Houston Poetry Fest

Willow Street Pump Station

houstonpoetryfest.info

October 8

Dan Slater, Wolf Boys

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

October 11

Charlaine Harris

Murder by the Book

713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

October 11

John Pipkin, The Blind Astronomer’s Daughter

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

October 11

Mike Massimino, Spaceman

Blue Willow Bookshop

281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com

October 12

A Good Trip with Shane Mauss

The Secret Group

thesecretgrouphtx.com

October 13

The 2016 Gulf Coast Gala

Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts

713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org

October 14

Brit Bennett, The Mothers

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

October 14

Gulf Coast Reading Series

Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts

Rudyard’s British Pub

713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org

October 16

Authors and Asia: The Train to Crystal City with Jan Jarboe Russell

Harris County Public Library’s Gulf Coast Reads Program

Asia Society Texas Center

713-496-9901 | asiasociety.org/texas

October 17

Lauren Groff, Fates and Furies; and Ann Patchett, Bel Canto and Commonwealth

Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series

Alley Theatre

713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org

October 17

Monthly meeting

Scriptwriters/Houston

University of St. Thomas, Croker Center

713-679-1487 | scriptwriters-houston.org

October 18

GrownUp Storytime

BooTown

Rudyard’s British Pub

bootown.org

October 20

Dr. Alon Confino, A World Without Jews: The Nazi Imagination from Persecution to Genocide

Holocaust Museum Houston

713-942-8000 | hmh.org

October 21

John Sanford

Murder by the Book

713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

October 22

David Sedaris

Society for the Performing Arts

Wortham Theater Center

713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

October 22

Public Poetry PM: Poets & Musicians

Public Poetry

Rudyard’s British Pub

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

October 22

Sherry Thomas and Juliana Gray (Beatriz Williams)

Murder by the Book

713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

October 22

Tweens Read Book Festival

Blue Willow Bookshop and Tweens Read Committee

South Houston High School

281-497-8675 | tweensread.com

October 24

Jonathan Rabb, Among the Living

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

October 24

Randall Riepe, “Restoring College Park Cemetery”

Friends of the Texas Room

Houston Public Library

832-393-1313 | houstonlibrary.org

October 26

Book Discussion: The Train to Crystal City, by Jan Jarboe Russell

Holocaust Museum Houston

713-942-8000 | hmh.org

October 26

Brian Stolarz, Grace and Justice on Death Row: The Race Against Time and Texas to Free an Innocent Man

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

October 26

Kyle Mills

Murder by the Book

713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

October 28

P.C. Cast, Moon Chosen

Blue Willow Bookshop

281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com

October 28

Words of Wisdom: The Houston Music Scene

Gish Creative

Hines Center for Spirituality and Prayer

713-590-3302 | hinescenter.org

October 29-November 13

Ann and Stephen Kaufman Jewish Book & Arts Fair

Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston

713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org

October 29

Frightspace Open Mike & Contest

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

October 29

Halloween ComicFest 2016

Halloween ComicFest

Various locations

halloweencomicfest.com

November 1

John E. Woods, Bottom’s Dream

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

November 2

Alyson Richman

Murder by the Book

713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

November 2

Andrews Neuman, Jeffrey Lawrence, How to Travel Without Seeing: Dispatches from the New Latin America

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

November 3

Gayle Forman, Leave Me

Blue Willow Bookshop

281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com

November 3

Robert Olen Butler

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

November 3-4

The Wonder of Fabergé: A Study of the McFerrin Collection

Houston Museum of Natural Science

713-639-4629 | hmns.org

November 4

Michael Lieberman

First Friday Reading Series

Inprint House

inprinthouston.org

November 4

Monica Youn, Blackacre: Poems

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

November 5

Library Reading

Public Poetry

Carnegie Neighborhood Library

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

November 7, 14, 21, 28

Community Write-In

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

November 11

Gulf Coast Reading Series

Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts

Rudyard’s British Pub

713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org

November 12

Songwriting Workshop

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

November 12

Workshop

Houston Writers Guild

Trini Mendenhall Community Center

houstonwritersguild.org

November 13

Andrew Torget, Seeds of Empire: Cotton, Slavery, and the Transformation of the Texas Borderlands, 1800-1850

Galveston Historical Foundation

Galveston

409-765-7834 | galvestonhistory.org/events/harbor-city-ambition

November 14

Max Krochmal, Blue Texas: The Making of a Multiracial Democratic Coalition in the Civil Rights Era

Brazos Bookstore

713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

November 15

GrownUp Storytime

BooTown

Rudyard’s British Pub

bootown.org

November 18

Anything Goes All-Genre Open Mike

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

November 19

Zine Fest Houston 2016: Year of the Ama-Zines

Lawndale Art Center

713-528-5858 | zinefesthouston.org

November 21

Monthly meeting

Scriptwriters/Houston

University of St. Thomas, Croker Center

713-679-1487 | scriptwriters-houston.org

November 21

Rabih Alameddine, An Unnecessary Woman and The Angel of History; and Juan Gabriel Vásquez, The Sound of Things Falling and Reputations

Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series

Alley Theatre

713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org

November 28

Henry Rollins, Spoken Word

House of Blues

888-402-5837 | houseofblues.com/houston

December 2

12th Annual Signatures Author Series, Cheryl Strayed

The John Cooper School

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center

281-367-0900 | johncooper.org

December 2

“Thirteen Poets”

First Friday Reading Series

Inprint House

inprinthouston.org

December 3

Library Reading

Public Poetry

Carnegie Neighborhood Library

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

December 5, 12, 19, 26

Community Write-In

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

December 10

Free Members Workshop

Houston Writers Guild

Trini Mendenhall Community Center

houstonwritersguild.org

December 20

GrownUp Storytime

BooTown

Rudyard’s British Pub

bootown.org

Alton Brown at the Society for the Performing Arts Photo by Sarah De Heer

January 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Community Write-In

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

January 6

“The Balcony Poets,” led by Billie Duncan and Chris Wise

First Friday Reading Series

Inprint House

inprinthouston.org

January 7

Library Reading

Public Poetry

Morris Frank Library

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

January 14

Jerry Seinfeld

Smart Financial Centre

Sugar Land

281-207-6278 | smartfinancialcentre.net

January 17

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson

Society for the Performing Arts

Jones Hall

713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

January 17

GrownUp Storytime

BooTown

Rudyard’s British Pub

bootown.org

January 21

Bookworm Festival

Blue Willow Bookshop and Bookworm Committee

Location TBD

281-497-8675 | bookwormfestival.org

January 21

Public Poetry PM: Poets & Musicians

Public Poetry

Rudyard’s British Pub

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

January 23

Annie Proulx, The Shipping News, Brokeback Mountain and Barkskins

Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series

Wortham Theater Center

713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org

January 27

Gulf Coast Reading Series

Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts

Rudyard’s British Pub

713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org

January 29

Tim Green, Left Out

Cool Brains! Inprint Readings for Young People

Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School

713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org

February 3

Laura Peña

First Friday Reading Series

Inprint House

inprinthouston.org

February 4

An Evening with Sophia Loren

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

February 4

Library Reading

Public Poetry

Morris Frank Library

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

February 6, 13, 20, 27

Community Write-In

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

February 11

All About Love Open Mike

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

February 16

ReelPeople: UP Abilities An Extraordinary Evening With Extraordinary Speakers

ReelAbilities Houston

832-786-0361 | reelabilitieshouston.org

February 16

Dr. Lori Flores, Grounds for Dreaming: Mexican Americans, Mexican Immigrants And the California Farmworker Movement

Holocaust Museum Houston

713-942-8000 | hmh.org

February 17

Gulf Coast Reading Series

Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts

Rudyard’s British Pub

713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org

February 21

GrownUp Storytime

BooTown

Rudyard’s British Pub

bootown.org

March 3

Gerald Cedillo

First Friday Reading Series

Inprint House

inprinthouston.org

March 4

Library Reading

Public Poetry

Morris Frank Library

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

March 6, 13, 20, 27

Community Write-In

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

March 6

George Saunders, Tenth of December and Lincoln in the Bardo

Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series

Alley Theatre

713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org

March 6-12

Writefest: A Festival for All Writers

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writefesthouston.com

March 6-12

Writefest: A Festival for All Writers

Writespace, Silver Street Studios

713-516-5679 | writefesthouston.com

March 21

GrownUp Storytime

BooTown

Rudyard’s British Pub

bootown.org

March 24

Gulf Coast Reading Series

Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts

Rudyard’s British Pub

713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org

March 24

Public Poetry PM: Poets & Musicians

Public Poetry

Rudyard’s British Pub

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

April 1

Library Reading

Public Poetry

The African American Library at the Gregory School

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

April 1

TeenBookCon

Blue Willow Bookshop and TeenBookCon Committee

Alief Taylor High School

281-497-8675 | teenbookcon.org

April 3

Ada Limón, Dead Bright Things; and Gregory Pardlo, Digest

Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series

Alley Theatre

713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org

April 3, 10, 17, 24

Community Write-In

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

April 7

Autumn Hayes

First Friday Reading Series

Inprint House

inprinthouston.org

April 12

Steve Berry

Murder by the Book

713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

April 14

Anything Goes All-Genre Open Mike

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

April 21

Gulf Coast Reading Series

Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts

Rudyard’s British Pub

713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org

April 27

Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science

Society for the Performing Arts

Jones Hall

713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Community Write-In

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

May 5

Anis Shivani

First Friday Reading Series

Inprint House

inprinthouston.org

May 6

Library Reading

Public Poetry

The African American Library at the Gregory School

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

May 8

Colm Tóibín, Brooklyn and House of Names

Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series

Alley Theatre

713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org

May 12-14

Comicpalooza 2017

Comicpalooza

George R. Brown Convention Center

comicpalooza.com

June 2

Lauren Berry

First Friday Reading Series

Inprint House

inprinthouston.org

June 3

Library Reading

Public Poetry

The African American Library at the Gregory School

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

June 27

Public Poetry PM: Poets & Musicians

Public Poetry

Rudyard’s British Pub

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

July 1

Library Reading

Public Poetry

Smith Neighborhood Library

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

July 8

Neil Gaiman

Society for the Performing Arts

Wortham Theater Center

713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

August 5

Library Reading

Public Poetry

Smith Neighborhood Library

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

August 19

Annual Writers Family Reunion

Writespace

713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

September 2

Library Reading

Public Poetry

Smith Neighborhood Library

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

October 17

Library Reading

Public Poetry

Scenic Woods Regional Library

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

November 4

Library Reading

Public Poetry

Scenic Woods Regional Library

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

December 2

Library Reading

Public Poetry

Scenic Woods Regional Library

832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

