The 2016 Houston Press Arts Guide: Literary Listings


The 2016 Houston Press Arts Guide: Literary Listings

Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Houston Press
Jonathan Safran Foer
Jonathan Safran Foer
Photo by Joel Mermelstein/Courtesy of Inprintt
A A

Ready to snuggle up with a good book? How about going out on the town to meet one of your favorite authors? Here's what's coming up in the news several months in Houston:

September 12, 19, 26
Community Write-In
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

September 7
Todd Moss
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

September 8
Brad Meltzer
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

September 9
Joe Kilgore, A Farmhouse in the Rain
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

September 10
Bethany Hegedus, Be the Change: A Grandfather Gandhi Story
Blue Willow Bookshop
281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com/event/bethany-hegedus

September 10
Lewis Black — The Emperor’s New Clothes: The Naked Truth Tour
Revention Music Center
713-230-1600 | reventionmusiccenter.com

September 11
Screenwriting Workshop
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

September 12
Amy Stewart
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

September 13
Alex Marwood
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

September 13
Nicholson Baker, Substitute: Going to School with a Thousand Kids
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

September 14
2016 Pearls of Wisdom Luncheon
Mental Health America of Greater Houston
Houston Country Club
713-520-3471 | mhahouston.org/events/675/

September 14
Reed Farrel Coleman and Bruce DeSilva
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

September 14
SCRABBLE in the City
Literacy Advance of Houston
Saint Arnold Brewing Company
713-266-8777 | literacyadvance.org

September 15
Chris Barton, Whoosh!
Blue Willow Bookshop
281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com/event/chris-barton-0

September 15
Jennifer Grotz, Window Left Open
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

September 15-24
Scriptwriters/Houston’s 26th Annual 10x10 Showcase
Scriptwriters/Houston
Pearl Theater
713-679-1487 | scriptwriters-houston.org

September 16
Gulf Coast Reading Series
Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts
Rudyard’s British Pub
713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org

September 17
An Evening with Mark Russell, Politically Incorrect
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

September 17
Jennifer Mathieu, Afterward
Blue Willow Bookshop
281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com/event/jennifer-mathieu-0

September 17
Liane Moriarty, Truly, Madly, Guilty
Blue Willow Bookshop
281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com

September 18
Nathan Hale, Hazardous Tales and Alamo All-Stars
Cool Brains! Inprint Readings for Young People
Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School
713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org

September 19
Jonathan Safran Foer, Everything Is Illuminated, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close and Here I Am
Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series
Wortham Theater Center
713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org

September 19
Monthly meeting
Scriptwriters/Houston
University of St. Thomas, Croker Center
713-679-1487 | scriptwriters-houston.org

September 19
Zoe Sharp and John Lawton
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

September 20
Book Discussion: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay, by Michael Chabon
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-942-8000 | hmh.org

September 20
GrownUp Storytime
BooTown
Rudyard’s British Pub
bootown.org

September 20
Kelly Seiler, The Plan
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

September 20
Stuart Neville
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

September 22
Rafi Mittlefehldt, It Looks Like This
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

September 23
Anything Goes All-Genre Open Mike
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

September 23-24
Indiepalooza
Houston Writer’s Guild
DoubleTree by Houston Hotel & Suites
houstonwritersguild.org

September 23
S.C. Gwynne, The Perfect Pass
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

September 23
Words of Wisdom: Trudi Smith, “Transforming Houston’s Historic Waterway”
Gish Creative
Hines Center for Spirituality and Prayer
713-590-3302 | hinescenter.org

September 24
Colleen Thompson
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

September 24
Food Writing
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

September 26
Josefine Klougart, One of Us Is Sleeping
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

September 27
Ananda Devi, Eve Out of Her Ruins
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

September 27
Fifth Annual Help…Hope…Healing Luncheon
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Greater Houston
River Oaks Country Club
713-600-1131 | dbsahouston.org

September 28
William Kent Krueger
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

October 1
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Carnegie Neighborhood Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
Community Write-In
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

October 5
Jan Jarboe Russell, The Train to Crystal City
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-527-1602 | hmh.org

October 5
Neltje, North of Crazy: A Memoir
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

October 6
2016 Mitchell Artist Lecture with Tania Bruguera
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts
Moores Opera House
713-743-7008 | mitchellcenterforarts.org

October 6
Susan Elia MacNeal
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

October 7-9
Houston Poetry Fest 2016
Houston Poetry Fest
Willow Street Pump Station
houstonpoetryfest.info

October 8
Dan Slater, Wolf Boys
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

October 11
Charlaine Harris
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

October 11
John Pipkin, The Blind Astronomer’s Daughter
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

October 11
Mike Massimino, Spaceman
Blue Willow Bookshop

281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com

October 12
A Good Trip with Shane Mauss
The Secret Group
thesecretgrouphtx.com

October 13
The 2016 Gulf Coast Gala
Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts
713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org

October 14
Brit Bennett, The Mothers
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

October 14
Gulf Coast Reading Series
Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts
Rudyard’s British Pub
713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org

October 16
Authors and Asia: The Train to Crystal City with Jan Jarboe Russell
Harris County Public Library’s Gulf Coast Reads Program
Asia Society Texas Center
713-496-9901 | asiasociety.org/texas

October 17
Lauren Groff, Fates and Furies; and Ann Patchett, Bel Canto and Commonwealth
Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series
Alley Theatre
713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org

October 17
Monthly meeting
Scriptwriters/Houston
University of St. Thomas, Croker Center
713-679-1487 | scriptwriters-houston.org

October 18
GrownUp Storytime
BooTown
Rudyard’s British Pub
bootown.org

October 20
Dr. Alon Confino, A World Without Jews: The Nazi Imagination from Persecution to Genocide
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-942-8000 | hmh.org

October 21
John Sanford
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

October 22
David Sedaris
Society for the Performing Arts
Wortham Theater Center
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

October 22
Public Poetry PM: Poets & Musicians
Public Poetry
Rudyard’s British Pub
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

October 22
Sherry Thomas and Juliana Gray (Beatriz Williams)
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

October 22
Tweens Read Book Festival
Blue Willow Bookshop and Tweens Read Committee
South Houston High School
281-497-8675 | tweensread.com

October 24
Jonathan Rabb, Among the Living
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

October 24
Randall Riepe, “Restoring College Park Cemetery”
Friends of the Texas Room
Houston Public Library
832-393-1313 | houstonlibrary.org

October 26
Book Discussion: The Train to Crystal City, by Jan Jarboe Russell
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-942-8000 | hmh.org

October 26
Brian Stolarz, Grace and Justice on Death Row: The Race Against Time and Texas to Free an Innocent Man
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

October 26
Kyle Mills
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

October 28
P.C. Cast, Moon Chosen
Blue Willow Bookshop
281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com

October 28
Words of Wisdom: The Houston Music Scene
Gish Creative
Hines Center for Spirituality and Prayer
713-590-3302 | hinescenter.org

October 29-November 13
Ann and Stephen Kaufman Jewish Book & Arts Fair
Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston
713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org

October 29
Frightspace Open Mike & Contest
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

October 29
Halloween ComicFest 2016
Halloween ComicFest
Various locations
halloweencomicfest.com

November 1
John E. Woods, Bottom’s Dream
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

November 2
Alyson Richman
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

November 2
Andrews Neuman, Jeffrey Lawrence, How to Travel Without Seeing: Dispatches from the New Latin America
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

November 3
Gayle Forman, Leave Me
Blue Willow Bookshop
281-497-8675 | bluewillowbookshop.com

November 3
Robert Olen Butler
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

November 3-4
The Wonder of Fabergé: A Study of the McFerrin Collection
Houston Museum of Natural Science
713-639-4629 | hmns.org

November 4
Michael Lieberman
First Friday Reading Series
Inprint House
inprinthouston.org

November 4
Monica Youn, Blackacre: Poems
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

November 5
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Carnegie Neighborhood Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

November 7, 14, 21, 28
Community Write-In
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

November 11
Gulf Coast Reading Series
Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts
Rudyard’s British Pub
713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org

November 12
Songwriting Workshop
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

November 12
Workshop
Houston Writers Guild
Trini Mendenhall Community Center
houstonwritersguild.org

November 13
Andrew Torget, Seeds of Empire: Cotton, Slavery, and the Transformation of the Texas Borderlands, 1800-1850
Galveston Historical Foundation
Galveston
409-765-7834 | galvestonhistory.org/events/harbor-city-ambition

November 14
Max Krochmal, Blue Texas: The Making of a Multiracial Democratic Coalition in the Civil Rights Era
Brazos Bookstore
713-523-0701 | brazosbookstore.com/events

November 15
GrownUp Storytime
BooTown
Rudyard’s British Pub
bootown.org

November 18
Anything Goes All-Genre Open Mike
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

November 19
Zine Fest Houston 2016: Year of the Ama-Zines
Lawndale Art Center
713-528-5858 | zinefesthouston.org

November 21
Monthly meeting
Scriptwriters/Houston
University of St. Thomas, Croker Center
713-679-1487 | scriptwriters-houston.org

November 21
Rabih Alameddine, An Unnecessary Woman and The Angel of History; and Juan Gabriel Vásquez, The Sound of Things Falling and Reputations
Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series
Alley Theatre
713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org

November 28
Henry Rollins, Spoken Word
House of Blues
888-402-5837 | houseofblues.com/houston

December 2
12th Annual Signatures Author Series, Cheryl Strayed
The John Cooper School
The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center
281-367-0900 | johncooper.org

December 2
“Thirteen Poets”
First Friday Reading Series
Inprint House
inprinthouston.org

December 3
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Carnegie Neighborhood Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

December 5, 12, 19, 26
Community Write-In
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

December 10
Free Members Workshop
Houston Writers Guild
Trini Mendenhall Community Center
houstonwritersguild.org

December 20
GrownUp Storytime
BooTown
Rudyard’s British Pub
bootown.org

 

Alton Brown at the Society for the Performing Arts
Alton Brown at the Society for the Performing Arts
Photo by Sarah De Heer

January 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
Community Write-In
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

January 6
“The Balcony Poets,” led by Billie Duncan and Chris Wise
First Friday Reading Series
Inprint House
inprinthouston.org

January 7
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Morris Frank Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

January 14
Jerry Seinfeld
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land
281-207-6278 | smartfinancialcentre.net

January 17
Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson
Society for the Performing Arts
Jones Hall
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

January 17
GrownUp Storytime
BooTown
Rudyard’s British Pub
bootown.org

January 21
Bookworm Festival
Blue Willow Bookshop and Bookworm Committee
Location TBD
281-497-8675 | bookwormfestival.org

January 21
Public Poetry PM: Poets & Musicians
Public Poetry
Rudyard’s British Pub
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

January 23
Annie Proulx, The Shipping News, Brokeback Mountain and Barkskins
Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series
Wortham Theater Center
713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org

January 27
Gulf Coast Reading Series
Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts
Rudyard’s British Pub
713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org

January 29
Tim Green, Left Out
Cool Brains! Inprint Readings for Young People
Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School
713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org

February 3
Laura Peña
First Friday Reading Series
Inprint House
inprinthouston.org

February 4
An Evening with Sophia Loren
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

February 4
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Morris Frank Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

February 6, 13, 20, 27
Community Write-In
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

February 11
All About Love Open Mike
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

February 16
ReelPeople: UP Abilities An Extraordinary Evening With Extraordinary Speakers
ReelAbilities Houston
832-786-0361 | reelabilitieshouston.org

February 16
Dr. Lori Flores, Grounds for Dreaming: Mexican Americans, Mexican Immigrants And the California Farmworker Movement
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-942-8000 | hmh.org

February 17
Gulf Coast Reading Series
Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts
Rudyard’s British Pub
713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org

February 21
GrownUp Storytime
BooTown
Rudyard’s British Pub
bootown.org

March 3
Gerald Cedillo
First Friday Reading Series
Inprint House
inprinthouston.org

March 4
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Morris Frank Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

March 6, 13, 20, 27
Community Write-In
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

March 6
George Saunders, Tenth of December and Lincoln in the Bardo
Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series
Alley Theatre
713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org

March 6-12
Writefest: A Festival for All Writers
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writefesthouston.com

March 6-12
Writefest: A Festival for All Writers
Writespace, Silver Street Studios
713-516-5679 | writefesthouston.com

March 21
GrownUp Storytime
BooTown
Rudyard’s British Pub
bootown.org

March 24
Gulf Coast Reading Series
Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts
Rudyard’s British Pub
713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org

March 24
Public Poetry PM: Poets & Musicians
Public Poetry
Rudyard’s British Pub
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

April 1
Library Reading
Public Poetry
The African American Library at the Gregory School
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

April 1
TeenBookCon
Blue Willow Bookshop and TeenBookCon Committee
Alief Taylor High School
281-497-8675 | teenbookcon.org

April 3
Ada Limón, Dead Bright Things; and Gregory Pardlo, Digest
Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series
Alley Theatre
713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org

April 3, 10, 17, 24
Community Write-In
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

April 7
Autumn Hayes
First Friday Reading Series
Inprint House
inprinthouston.org

April 12
Steve Berry
Murder by the Book
713-524-8597 | murderbooks.com

April 14
Anything Goes All-Genre Open Mike
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

April 21
Gulf Coast Reading Series
Gulf Coast, A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts
Rudyard’s British Pub
713-743-3223 | gulfcoastmag.org

April 27
Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science
Society for the Performing Arts
Jones Hall
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
Community Write-In
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

May 5
Anis Shivani
First Friday Reading Series
Inprint House
inprinthouston.org

May 6
Library Reading
Public Poetry
The African American Library at the Gregory School
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

May 8
Colm Tóibín, Brooklyn and House of Names
Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series
Alley Theatre
713-521-2026 | inprinthouston.org

May 12-14
Comicpalooza 2017
Comicpalooza
George R. Brown Convention Center
comicpalooza.com

June 2
Lauren Berry
First Friday Reading Series
Inprint House
inprinthouston.org

June 3
Library Reading
Public Poetry
The African American Library at the Gregory School
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

June 27
Public Poetry PM: Poets & Musicians
Public Poetry
Rudyard’s British Pub
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

July 1
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Smith Neighborhood Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

July 8
Neil Gaiman
Society for the Performing Arts
Wortham Theater Center
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

August 5
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Smith Neighborhood Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

August 19
Annual Writers Family Reunion
Writespace
713-516-5679 | writespacehouston.org

September 2
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Smith Neighborhood Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

October 17
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Scenic Woods Regional Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

November 4
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Scenic Woods Regional Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

December 2
Library Reading
Public Poetry
Scenic Woods Regional Library
832-865-9177 | publicpoetry.net

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

