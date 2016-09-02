The 2016 Houston Press Arts Guide: Theater Events

EXPAND Broadway at The Hobby Center will present The Book of Mormon. Photo by Joan Marcus

There's a lot of offerings this year in Houston theater. Here's some of the best.

Ongoing through September 18

Shear Madness

Stages Repertory Theatre

713-527-0123 | stagestheatre.com

Ongoing through September 18

The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On

Stages Repertory Theatre

713-527-0123 | stagestheatre.com

Ongoing through September 10

Dead Rockstar Sing-A-Long Club

Rec Room

713-344-1291 | recroomhtx.com

Ongoing through September 4

Romeo and Juliet / The Winters Tale

Pearl Theater

Pearland

832-459-4674 | pearl-theater.com

Ongoing through September 18

A Night with Janis Joplin

Alley Theatre

713-220-5700 | alleytheatre.org

Ongoing through September 18

Hand to God

Alley Theatre

713-220-5700 | alleytheatre.org

Ongoing through September 25

Smoke on the Mountain

A. D. Players

713-526-2721 | adplayers.org

Ongoing through September 18

Molière’s The Learned Ladies

The Texas Repertory Theatre Co.

281-583-7573 | texreptheatre.org

Through September 3

The Cindy Variations by Patterson Dempsey Valdez Starring Cindy Peshek As Herself

Cone Man Running Productions

Obsidian Theater

281-972-5897 | conemanrunning.com

Through September 18

Freud’s Last Session

Stageworks Theatre

281-587-6100 | stageworkshouston.org

Through September 18

The Prisoner of Second Avenue

Bay Area Harbour Playhouse

281-337-7469 | harbourtheater.com

Through September 5

Out of Bounds Festival

Ophelia’s Rope

Multiple venues, Austin

832-356-0483 | opheliasrope.com

September 2-18

Blithe Spirit

Stage Right

Historic Crighton Theatre, Conroe

936-441-7469 | stage-right.org

September 3-October 2

The Revolutionists

Main Street Theater

713-524-6706 | MainStreetTheater.com

September 3-October 22

Made in Texas

The Music Box Theater

713-522-7722 | themusicboxtheater.com

September 8-25

Crimes of the Heart

College of the Mainland

Texas City

888-258-8859, x 8345 | com.edu/theatre

September 8-11

The Odd Couple

Blinn College Theatre

Brenham

979-830-4024 | blinn.edu/vpa

September 8-30

True West

4th Wall Theatre Company

Studio 101, Spring Street Studios

832-786-1849 | 4thwalltheatreco.com

September 9-October 1

Buried Child

The Catastrophic Theatre

The MATCH

713-521-4533 | catastrophictheatre.com

September 9-October 1

Saturn Returns

Theatre Southwest

713-661-9505 | theatresouthwest.org

September 9-18

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Baytown Little Theater

Baytown

281-424-7617 | baytownlittletheater.org

September 9-October 1

Whistle Down the Wind

Queensbury Theatre

713-467-4497 | queensburytheatre.org

September 10

Apocalypse Ball: Mad Max Edition

FrenetiCore

Pilot on Navigation

832-649-2096 | freneticore.net

September 10

Esperando Al Italiano

EV Houston Newspaper

The Hobby Center

713-315-2525 | thehobbycenter.org

September 9-24

The Will Rogers Follies

Playhouse 1960

281-587-8243 | ph1960.com

September 12, 19, 26

My So-Called Mondays

Rec Room

713-344-1291 | recroomhtx.com

September 13-25

In The Heights

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS)

The Hobby Center

713-558-8887 | tuts.com/shows/in-the-heights

September 15-24

Scriptwriter/Houston 26th Annual 10 x 10 Showcase

Pearl Theater

Pearland

832-459-4674 | pearl-theater.com

September 15-October 8

The Mother F**ker with the Hat

Obsidian Theater

832-889-7837 | obsidiantheater.org

September 16-October 15

Big… Bad… Mouse

Theatre Suburbia

713-682-3525 | theatresuburbia.org

September 17

Arts in the Park presents: Shakespeare in the Park

Woodlands Waterway Square

woodlandsevents.com/waterway/square

September 17

Phare Cambodian Circus: Khmer Village

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

September 15-18

Promises, Promises

Bayou City Concert Musicals

The Heinen Theatre

713-465-6484 | bayoucityconcertmusicals.org

September 21-23

The Princess and The Pea

Houston Grand Opera

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

September 21-25

The Redemption Series, Group A

The Landing Theatre Company

562-502-7469 | landingtheatre.org

September 22-October 9

Blithe Spirit — A Comedy by Noel Coward

Unity Theatre

979-830-8358 | unitybrenham.org

September 22-October 16

Sassy Mamas

The Ensemble Theatre

713-520-0055 | EnsembleHouston.com

September 23-24

57 Chevy, featuring Ric Salinas of Culture Clash

MECA Performing Arts

MECA Auditorium

713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org

September 23-25

Broken Horizon

University of Houston School of Theatre & Dance

Studio 208, 133 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts

713-743-2929 | uh.edu/class/theatre-and-dance

September 24

“Carnival Fanfare” Variety Show

The Mosaic Hub

Hub Studio, The Silos at Sawyer Yards

281-300-9656 | mosaic-hub.com

September 27-October 29

Duck for President

Main Street Theater (3400 Main)

713-524-6706 | MainStreetTheater.com

September 28-October 2

The Redemption Series, Group B

The Landing Theatre Company

562-502-7469 | landingtheatre.org

September 30-October 23

Noises Off

Bay Area Harbour Playhouse

281-337-7469 | harbourtheater.com

September 30-October 30

TBA

The Kaleidoscope Theater

832-817-8656 | tkthouston.com

October/November TBD

Meet the U.S. Presidents

InterActive Theater Company

713-862-7112 | interactivetheater.org

October 1

Koffee House

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-742-2750 | hspvaboxoffice.com

October 3, 10, 17, 24

My So-Called Mondays

Rec Room

713-344-1291 | recroomhtx.com

October 5-23

The Bear and The Proposal, by Anton Chekhov

Classical Theatre Company

713-963-9665 | classicaltheatre.org

Mamma Mia! is headed back to Houston Photo by Joan Marcus

October 6-7, 9

Mamma Mia!

Broadway at the Hobby Center

The Hobby Center

800-982-2787 | BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com

October 6-8, 13-15

Urinetown

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-742-2750 | hspvaboxoffice.com

October 7-22

Becky Shaw

Firecracker Productions

Hub Studio

firecrackerproductions.org

October 7-30

Little Shop of Horrors

Stageworks Theatre

281-587-6100 | stageworkshouston.org

October 7-9, 13-16

Our Town

University of Houston School of Theatre & Dance

Wortham Theatre, 133 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts

713-743-2929 | uh.edu/class/theatre-and-dance

October 7-22

Noises Off

Art Park Players

Deer Park

281-794-2448 | artparkplayers.com

October 7-23

The Musical of Musicals

Theater LaB Houston

The MATCH

713-868-7516 | thelabhou.org

October 8

Chaos Theory — An English Play

Indo-American Association — Houston

Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston

281-648-0422 | iaahouston.com

October 8-9

Oktoberfest

Texas Renaissance Festival

Todd Mission

800-458-3435 | texrenfest.com

October 8-29

Sleepy Hollow

The Company OnStage

St. John’s Presbyterian Church

713-726-1219 | companyonstage.org

October 9

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!

Society for the Performing Arts

Jones Hall

713-227-4772 | spahouston.org?

October 12-November 5

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Alley Theatre

713-220-5700 | alleytheatre.org

October 12-30

De Kus (The Kiss)

Stages Repertory Theatre

713-527-0123 | stagestheatre.com

October 13-16

Jungalbook

Blinn College Theatre

Brenham

979-830-4024 | blinn.edu/vpa

October 13

My BFF, The Dragon

Express Children’s Theatre

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

October 13-November 6

Peter Morgan’s Frost Nixon

The Texas Repertory Theatre Co.

281-583-7573 | texreptheatre.org

October 13-16

The Mousetrap

Blinn College Theatre

Bryan Campus Student Center

979-830-4024 | blinn.edu/vpa

October 14-29

Blithe Spirit

Playhouse 1960

281-587-8243 | ph1960.com

October 15-16

1001 Dreams

Texas Renaissance Festival

Todd Mission

800-458-3435 | texrenfest.com

October 17-29

Dialogues on Grace

14 Pews

281-888-9677 | 14pews.org

October 20-23

Bajo Terapia (In Therapy)

Gente de Teatro

The MATCH

713-826-0445 | gentedeteatro.org

October 20-22, 27-29, 30-31, November 3-5

Dry Land

Mildred’s Umbrella

Studio 101

832-463-0409 | mildredsumbrella.com

October 20-21

Joe’s Pub Series: Mx. Justin Vivian Bond — Love Is Crazy

Lott Entertainment Presents

Alley Theatre

713-269-9691 | lottentertainmentpresents.com

October 21-November 6

Eurydice

Pearl Theater

Pearland

832-459-4674 | pearl-theater.com

October 21-November 6

The Addams Family

Stage Right

Historic Crighton Theatre, Conroe

936-441-7469 | stage-right.org

October 21-30

The Diary of Anne Frank

Baytown Little Theater

Baytown

281-424-7617 | baytownlittletheater.org

October 21-November 5

The Woman in Black

Queensbury Theatre

713-467-4497 | queensburytheatre.org

October 22-23

Pirate Adventure

Texas Renaissance Festival

Todd Mission

800-458-3435 | texrenfest.com

October 22

Rand Paul’s Drag Race: Destination 1600 Avenue

Halloween Magic

Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church Gymnasium

713-256-3880 | Facebook.com/HMagic2016

October 22-23

Uncle Philip’s Coat

Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston

713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org

October 22-December 18

Wolf Hall (Part One)

Main Street Theater

713-524-6706 | MainStreetTheater.com

October 24

Trouble on the Double

Young Audiences of Houston

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

October 25-November 6

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Theatre Under The Stars

The Hobby Center

713-558-8887

tuts.com/shows/how-to-succeed-in-business-without-really-trying

October 27-November 6

Freud’s Last Session

Unity Theatre

979-830-8358 | unitybrenham.org

October 27-28

Wells Fargo Presents The Aluminum Show

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

October 28

B-Underwater Bubble Show

Society for the Performing Arts

Wortham Theater Center

713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

October 28-November 19

Bright Ideas

Theatre Southwest

713-661-9505 | theatresouthwest.org

October 28-November 12

The Wild Party

Pitch Me This Productions

Hub Studio

713-521-4533 | pitchmethis.com

October 28-November 20

Wait Until Dark

Bay Area Harbour Playhouse

281-337-7469 | harbourtheater.com

October 29-30

All Hallows Eve

Texas Renaissance Festival

Todd Mission

800-458-3435 | texrenfest.com

October 29-November 26

Mixed Tape Diaries

The Music Box Theater

713-522-7722 | themusicboxtheater.com

October 29-December 18

Wolf Hall (Part Two)

Main Street Theater

713-524-6706 | MainStreetTheater.com

October 30-November 17

This is Modern Art

The Landing Theatre Company

562-502-7469 | landingtheatre.org

November 3-20

C.O.M. Wasn’t Built in a Day

College of the Mainland

Texas City

888-258-8859, x 8345 | com.edu/theatre

November 4-12

Five by Tenn

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co.

The MATCH

713-561-5113 | dirtdogstheatre.org

November 4-December 3

Seasonal Allergies

Theatre Suburbia

713-682-3525 | theatresuburbia.org

November 5

6th Annual Halo House Gala

Halo House Foundation

Bayou City Event Center

713-665-8852 | wedoauctions.net/halohouse

November 5-6

Roman Bacchanal

Texas Renaissance Festival

Todd Mission

800-458-3435 | texrenfest.com

November 6, December 25-29

Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins

Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston

713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org

November 7-December 23

Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas

Main Street Theater

The MATCH

713-524-6706 | MainStreetTheater.com

November 7, 14, 21

My So-Called Mondays

Rec Room

713-344-1291 | recroomhtx.com

November 8

Bradley Fields’ MatheMagic

The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College

Lake Jackson

979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu

November 8-20

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Theater Under The Stars

The Hobby Center

713-558-8886 | tuts.com

November 9-December 31

The Honky Tonk Angels Holiday Spectacular

Stages Repertory Theatre

713-527-0123 | stagestheatre.com

November 10-12

Three Sisters

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-742-2750 | hspvaboxoffice.com

November 10-13

25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Stageworks’ Acting Academy

Stageworks Theatre

281-587-6100 | stageworkshouston.org

November 10

Broken Glass

Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston

713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org

November 10-12

Theater Fall Show

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-742-2750 | hspvaboxoffice.com

November 10-19

The Five Minute Mile

Cone Man Running Productions

Obsidian Theater

281-972-5897 | conemanrunning.com

November 11-13, 17-19

Dancing at Lughnasa

University of Houston School of Theatre & Dance

Quintero Theatre, 133 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts

713-743-2929 | uh.edu/class/theatre-and-dance

November 11-December 3

Song About Himself

The Catastrophic Theatre

The MATCH

713-521-4533 | catastrophictheatre.com

November 11

The Australian Bee Gees Show

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

November 12-13

Barbarian Invasion

Texas Renaissance Festival

Todd Mission

800-458-3435 | texrenfest.com

November 12

iLuminate

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

November 13

Elf, The Broadway Musical

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

November 15-20

Jersey Boys

Broadway at the Hobby Center

The Hobby Center

800-982-2787 | BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com

November 17-December 30

The First Noel

The Ensemble Theatre

713-520-0055 | EnsembleHouston.com

November 18-20

Cirque Dreams HOLIDAZE

Society for the Performing Arts

Jones Hall

713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

November 18-December 18

TBA musical

The Kaleidoscope Theater

832-817-8656 | tkthouston.com

November 18-20

Thicker Than Honey

University of Houston School of Theatre & Dance

Studio 208, 133 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts

713-743-2929 | uh.edu/class/theatre-and-dance

November 19

“Harvest Hootenanny” Variety Show

The Mosaic Hub

Hub Studio, The Silos at Sawyer Yards

281-300-9656 | mosaic-hub.com

November 19-20

Glitter and Gold! 50 Years of Theatre at Blinn College

Blinn College Theatre

Brenham

979-830-4024 | blinn.edu/vpa

November 19-20

Highland Fling

Texas Renaissance Festival

Todd Mission

800-458-3435 | texrenfest.com

November 19

Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, The Musical

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

November 20-December 29

A Christmas Carol — A Ghost of Christmas

Alley Theatre

713-220-5700 | alleytheatre.org

November 20

Reader’s Theatre

Theatre Southwest

713-661-9505 | theatresouthwest.org

November 25-27

Celtic Christmas

Texas Renaissance Festival

Todd Mission

281-356-2178 | texrenfest.com

November 25-December 18

Oliver!

Stageworks Theatre

281-587-6100 | stageworkshouston.org

November 29-December 23

Landing Holiday Concerts

The Landing Theatre Company

562-502-7469 | landingtheatre.org

November 30-December 2

Red Studio Series

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-742-2750 | hspvaboxoffice.com

November 30-December 23

O Little Town of Bagels, Teacakes, and Hamburger Buns

A. D. Players

713-526-2721 | adplayers.org

December 1-31

Panto Wonderful Wizard, An Outrageous Family Musical

Stages Repertory Theatre

713-527-0123 | stagestheatre.com

December TBD

All of the Other Reindeer

InterActive Theater Company

713-862-7112 | interactivetheater.org

December 1, 3-4, 7

Disney’s The Lion King, Jr. Experience

Stageworks’ Acting Academy

Stageworks Theatre

281-587-6100 | stageworkshouston.org

December 1-18

Little Women — the Broadway Musical

Unity Theatre

979-830-8358 | unitybrenham.org

December 1-24

Much Ado About Nothing

4th Wall Theatre Company

Studio 101, Spring street Studios

832-786-1849 | 4thwalltheatreco.com

December 1-18

Nutcracker, The Musical

Bay Area Harbour Playhouse

281-337-7469 | harbourtheater.com

December 1-23

That Fun Gospel Christmas Show!

Obsidian Theater

832-889-7837 | obsidiantheater.org

December 1-23

The Nunsense Nuncrackers, a Christmas musical

The Texas Repertory Theatre Co.

281-583-7573 | texreptheatre.org

December 2

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

December 2-18

Christmas Belles

Pearl Theater

Pearland

832-459-4674 | pearl-theater.com

December 2-18

Miracle on 34th Street

Stage Right

Historic Crighton Theatre, Conroe

936-441-7469 | stage-right.org

December 2-18

Queensbury Theatre Christmas Celebration

Queensbury Theatre

713-467-4497 | queensburytheatre.org

December 2-30

The White Christmas Album … A Beatles Holiday

The Music Box Theater

713-522-7722 | themusicboxtheater.com

December 2-11

White Christmas

Baytown Little Theater

Baytown

281-424-7617 | baytownlittletheater.org

December 3

“Candyland Craze” Variety Show

The Mosaic Hub

Hub Studio, The Silos at Sawyer Yards

281-300-9656 | mosaic-hub.com