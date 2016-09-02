The 2016 Houston Press Arts Guide: Theater Events
|
Broadway at The Hobby Center will present The Book of Mormon.
Photo by Joan Marcus
There's a lot of offerings this year in Houston theater. Here's some of the best.
Ongoing through September 18
Shear Madness
Stages Repertory Theatre
713-527-0123 | stagestheatre.com
Ongoing through September 18
The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On
Stages Repertory Theatre
713-527-0123 | stagestheatre.com
Ongoing through September 10
Dead Rockstar Sing-A-Long Club
Rec Room
713-344-1291 | recroomhtx.com
Upcoming Events
-
Russian Grand Ballet Presents Sleeping Beauty
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 7:00pm
-
Mamma Mia! (Touring)
TicketsThu., Oct. 6, 7:30pm
-
Plastic Cup Boyz
TicketsThu., Nov. 10, 7:00pm
-
Jersey Boys (Touring)
TicketsTue., Nov. 15, 7:30pm
-
The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses - Master Quest
TicketsFri., Nov. 18, 8:00pm
Ongoing through September 4
Romeo and Juliet / The Winters Tale
Pearl Theater
Pearland
832-459-4674 | pearl-theater.com
Ongoing through September 18
A Night with Janis Joplin
Alley Theatre
713-220-5700 | alleytheatre.org
Ongoing through September 18
Hand to God
Alley Theatre
713-220-5700 | alleytheatre.org
Ongoing through September 25
Smoke on the Mountain
A. D. Players
713-526-2721 | adplayers.org
Ongoing through September 18
Molière’s The Learned Ladies
The Texas Repertory Theatre Co.
281-583-7573 | texreptheatre.org
Through September 3
The Cindy Variations by Patterson Dempsey Valdez Starring Cindy Peshek As Herself
Cone Man Running Productions
Obsidian Theater
281-972-5897 | conemanrunning.com
Through September 18
Freud’s Last Session
Stageworks Theatre
281-587-6100 | stageworkshouston.org
Through September 18
The Prisoner of Second Avenue
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse
281-337-7469 | harbourtheater.com
Through September 5
Out of Bounds Festival
Ophelia’s Rope
Multiple venues, Austin
832-356-0483 | opheliasrope.com
September 2-18
Blithe Spirit
Stage Right
Historic Crighton Theatre, Conroe
936-441-7469 | stage-right.org
September 3-October 2
The Revolutionists
Main Street Theater
713-524-6706 | MainStreetTheater.com
September 3-October 22
Made in Texas
The Music Box Theater
713-522-7722 | themusicboxtheater.com
September 8-25
Crimes of the Heart
College of the Mainland
Texas City
888-258-8859, x 8345 | com.edu/theatre
September 8-11
The Odd Couple
Blinn College Theatre
Brenham
979-830-4024 | blinn.edu/vpa
September 8-30
True West
4th Wall Theatre Company
Studio 101, Spring Street Studios
832-786-1849 | 4thwalltheatreco.com
September 9-October 1
Buried Child
The Catastrophic Theatre
The MATCH
713-521-4533 | catastrophictheatre.com
September 9-October 1
Saturn Returns
Theatre Southwest
713-661-9505 | theatresouthwest.org
September 9-18
Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
Baytown Little Theater
Baytown
281-424-7617 | baytownlittletheater.org
September 9-October 1
Whistle Down the Wind
Queensbury Theatre
713-467-4497 | queensburytheatre.org
September 10
Apocalypse Ball: Mad Max Edition
FrenetiCore
Pilot on Navigation
832-649-2096 | freneticore.net
September 10
Esperando Al Italiano
EV Houston Newspaper
The Hobby Center
713-315-2525 | thehobbycenter.org
September 9-24
The Will Rogers Follies
Playhouse 1960
281-587-8243 | ph1960.com
September 12, 19, 26
My So-Called Mondays
Rec Room
713-344-1291 | recroomhtx.com
September 13-25
In The Heights
Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS)
The Hobby Center
713-558-8887 | tuts.com/shows/in-the-heights
September 15-24
Scriptwriter/Houston 26th Annual 10 x 10 Showcase
Pearl Theater
Pearland
832-459-4674 | pearl-theater.com
September 15-October 8
The Mother F**ker with the Hat
Obsidian Theater
832-889-7837 | obsidiantheater.org
September 16-October 15
Big… Bad… Mouse
Theatre Suburbia
713-682-3525 | theatresuburbia.org
September 17
Arts in the Park presents: Shakespeare in the Park
Woodlands Waterway Square
woodlandsevents.com/waterway/square
September 17
Phare Cambodian Circus: Khmer Village
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
September 15-18
Promises, Promises
Bayou City Concert Musicals
The Heinen Theatre
713-465-6484 | bayoucityconcertmusicals.org
September 21-23
The Princess and The Pea
Houston Grand Opera
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
September 21-25
The Redemption Series, Group A
The Landing Theatre Company
562-502-7469 | landingtheatre.org
September 22-October 9
Blithe Spirit — A Comedy by Noel Coward
Unity Theatre
979-830-8358 | unitybrenham.org
September 22-October 16
Sassy Mamas
The Ensemble Theatre
713-520-0055 | EnsembleHouston.com
September 23-24
57 Chevy, featuring Ric Salinas of Culture Clash
MECA Performing Arts
MECA Auditorium
713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org
September 23-25
Broken Horizon
University of Houston School of Theatre & Dance
Studio 208, 133 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts
713-743-2929 | uh.edu/class/theatre-and-dance
September 24
“Carnival Fanfare” Variety Show
The Mosaic Hub
Hub Studio, The Silos at Sawyer Yards
281-300-9656 | mosaic-hub.com
September 27-October 29
Duck for President
Main Street Theater (3400 Main)
713-524-6706 | MainStreetTheater.com
September 28-October 2
The Redemption Series, Group B
The Landing Theatre Company
562-502-7469 | landingtheatre.org
September 30-October 23
Noises Off
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse
281-337-7469 | harbourtheater.com
September 30-October 30
TBA
The Kaleidoscope Theater
832-817-8656 | tkthouston.com
October/November TBD
Meet the U.S. Presidents
InterActive Theater Company
713-862-7112 | interactivetheater.org
October 1
Koffee House
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-742-2750 | hspvaboxoffice.com
October 3, 10, 17, 24
My So-Called Mondays
Rec Room
713-344-1291 | recroomhtx.com
October 5-23
The Bear and The Proposal, by Anton Chekhov
Classical Theatre Company
713-963-9665 | classicaltheatre.org
|
Mamma Mia! is headed back to Houston
Photo by Joan Marcus
October 6-7, 9
Mamma Mia!
Broadway at the Hobby Center
The Hobby Center
800-982-2787 | BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com
October 6-8, 13-15
Urinetown
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-742-2750 | hspvaboxoffice.com
October 7-22
Becky Shaw
Firecracker Productions
Hub Studio
firecrackerproductions.org
October 7-30
Little Shop of Horrors
Stageworks Theatre
281-587-6100 | stageworkshouston.org
October 7-9, 13-16
Our Town
University of Houston School of Theatre & Dance
Wortham Theatre, 133 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts
713-743-2929 | uh.edu/class/theatre-and-dance
October 7-22
Noises Off
Art Park Players
Deer Park
281-794-2448 | artparkplayers.com
October 7-23
The Musical of Musicals
Theater LaB Houston
The MATCH
713-868-7516 | thelabhou.org
October 8
Chaos Theory — An English Play
Indo-American Association — Houston
Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston
281-648-0422 | iaahouston.com
October 8-9
Oktoberfest
Texas Renaissance Festival
Todd Mission
800-458-3435 | texrenfest.com
October 8-29
Sleepy Hollow
The Company OnStage
St. John’s Presbyterian Church
713-726-1219 | companyonstage.org
October 9
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!
Society for the Performing Arts
Jones Hall
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org?
October 12-November 5
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Alley Theatre
713-220-5700 | alleytheatre.org
October 12-30
De Kus (The Kiss)
Stages Repertory Theatre
713-527-0123 | stagestheatre.com
October 13-16
Jungalbook
Blinn College Theatre
Brenham
979-830-4024 | blinn.edu/vpa
October 13
My BFF, The Dragon
Express Children’s Theatre
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
October 13-November 6
Peter Morgan’s Frost Nixon
The Texas Repertory Theatre Co.
281-583-7573 | texreptheatre.org
October 13-16
The Mousetrap
Blinn College Theatre
Bryan Campus Student Center
979-830-4024 | blinn.edu/vpa
October 14-29
Blithe Spirit
Playhouse 1960
281-587-8243 | ph1960.com
October 15-16
1001 Dreams
Texas Renaissance Festival
Todd Mission
800-458-3435 | texrenfest.com
October 17-29
Dialogues on Grace
14 Pews
281-888-9677 | 14pews.org
October 20-23
Bajo Terapia (In Therapy)
Gente de Teatro
The MATCH
713-826-0445 | gentedeteatro.org
October 20-22, 27-29, 30-31, November 3-5
Dry Land
Mildred’s Umbrella
Studio 101
832-463-0409 | mildredsumbrella.com
October 20-21
Joe’s Pub Series: Mx. Justin Vivian Bond — Love Is Crazy
Lott Entertainment Presents
Alley Theatre
713-269-9691 | lottentertainmentpresents.com
October 21-November 6
Eurydice
Pearl Theater
Pearland
832-459-4674 | pearl-theater.com
October 21-November 6
The Addams Family
Stage Right
Historic Crighton Theatre, Conroe
936-441-7469 | stage-right.org
October 21-30
The Diary of Anne Frank
Baytown Little Theater
Baytown
281-424-7617 | baytownlittletheater.org
October 21-November 5
The Woman in Black
Queensbury Theatre
713-467-4497 | queensburytheatre.org
October 22-23
Pirate Adventure
Texas Renaissance Festival
Todd Mission
800-458-3435 | texrenfest.com
October 22
Rand Paul’s Drag Race: Destination 1600 Avenue
Halloween Magic
Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church Gymnasium
713-256-3880 | Facebook.com/HMagic2016
October 22-23
Uncle Philip’s Coat
Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston
713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org
October 22-December 18
Wolf Hall (Part One)
Main Street Theater
713-524-6706 | MainStreetTheater.com
October 24
Trouble on the Double
Young Audiences of Houston
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
October 25-November 6
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Theatre Under The Stars
The Hobby Center
713-558-8887
tuts.com/shows/how-to-succeed-in-business-without-really-trying
October 27-November 6
Freud’s Last Session
Unity Theatre
979-830-8358 | unitybrenham.org
October 27-28
Wells Fargo Presents The Aluminum Show
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
October 28
B-Underwater Bubble Show
Society for the Performing Arts
Wortham Theater Center
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org
October 28-November 19
Bright Ideas
Theatre Southwest
713-661-9505 | theatresouthwest.org
October 28-November 12
The Wild Party
Pitch Me This Productions
Hub Studio
713-521-4533 | pitchmethis.com
October 28-November 20
Wait Until Dark
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse
281-337-7469 | harbourtheater.com
October 29-30
All Hallows Eve
Texas Renaissance Festival
Todd Mission
800-458-3435 | texrenfest.com
October 29-November 26
Mixed Tape Diaries
The Music Box Theater
713-522-7722 | themusicboxtheater.com
October 29-December 18
Wolf Hall (Part Two)
Main Street Theater
713-524-6706 | MainStreetTheater.com
October 30-November 17
This is Modern Art
The Landing Theatre Company
562-502-7469 | landingtheatre.org
November 3-20
C.O.M. Wasn’t Built in a Day
College of the Mainland
Texas City
888-258-8859, x 8345 | com.edu/theatre
November 4-12
Five by Tenn
Dirt Dogs Theatre Co.
The MATCH
713-561-5113 | dirtdogstheatre.org
November 4-December 3
Seasonal Allergies
Theatre Suburbia
713-682-3525 | theatresuburbia.org
November 5
6th Annual Halo House Gala
Halo House Foundation
Bayou City Event Center
713-665-8852 | wedoauctions.net/halohouse
November 5-6
Roman Bacchanal
Texas Renaissance Festival
Todd Mission
800-458-3435 | texrenfest.com
November 6, December 25-29
Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins
Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston
713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org
November 7-December 23
Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas
Main Street Theater
The MATCH
713-524-6706 | MainStreetTheater.com
November 7, 14, 21
My So-Called Mondays
Rec Room
713-344-1291 | recroomhtx.com
November 8
Bradley Fields’ MatheMagic
The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College
Lake Jackson
979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu
November 8-20
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Theater Under The Stars
The Hobby Center
713-558-8886 | tuts.com
November 9-December 31
The Honky Tonk Angels Holiday Spectacular
Stages Repertory Theatre
713-527-0123 | stagestheatre.com
November 10-12
Three Sisters
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-742-2750 | hspvaboxoffice.com
November 10-13
25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Stageworks’ Acting Academy
Stageworks Theatre
281-587-6100 | stageworkshouston.org
November 10
Broken Glass
Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston
713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org
November 10-12
Theater Fall Show
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-742-2750 | hspvaboxoffice.com
November 10-19
The Five Minute Mile
Cone Man Running Productions
Obsidian Theater
281-972-5897 | conemanrunning.com
November 11-13, 17-19
Dancing at Lughnasa
University of Houston School of Theatre & Dance
Quintero Theatre, 133 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts
713-743-2929 | uh.edu/class/theatre-and-dance
November 11-December 3
Song About Himself
The Catastrophic Theatre
The MATCH
713-521-4533 | catastrophictheatre.com
November 11
The Australian Bee Gees Show
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
November 12-13
Barbarian Invasion
Texas Renaissance Festival
Todd Mission
800-458-3435 | texrenfest.com
November 12
iLuminate
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
November 13
Elf, The Broadway Musical
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
November 15-20
Jersey Boys
Broadway at the Hobby Center
The Hobby Center
800-982-2787 | BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com
November 17-December 30
The First Noel
The Ensemble Theatre
713-520-0055 | EnsembleHouston.com
November 18-20
Cirque Dreams HOLIDAZE
Society for the Performing Arts
Jones Hall
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org
November 18-December 18
TBA musical
The Kaleidoscope Theater
832-817-8656 | tkthouston.com
November 18-20
Thicker Than Honey
University of Houston School of Theatre & Dance
Studio 208, 133 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts
713-743-2929 | uh.edu/class/theatre-and-dance
November 19
“Harvest Hootenanny” Variety Show
The Mosaic Hub
Hub Studio, The Silos at Sawyer Yards
281-300-9656 | mosaic-hub.com
November 19-20
Glitter and Gold! 50 Years of Theatre at Blinn College
Blinn College Theatre
Brenham
979-830-4024 | blinn.edu/vpa
November 19-20
Highland Fling
Texas Renaissance Festival
Todd Mission
800-458-3435 | texrenfest.com
November 19
Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, The Musical
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
November 20-December 29
A Christmas Carol — A Ghost of Christmas
Alley Theatre
713-220-5700 | alleytheatre.org
November 20
Reader’s Theatre
Theatre Southwest
713-661-9505 | theatresouthwest.org
November 25-27
Celtic Christmas
Texas Renaissance Festival
Todd Mission
281-356-2178 | texrenfest.com
November 25-December 18
Oliver!
Stageworks Theatre
281-587-6100 | stageworkshouston.org
November 29-December 23
Landing Holiday Concerts
The Landing Theatre Company
562-502-7469 | landingtheatre.org
November 30-December 2
Red Studio Series
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-742-2750 | hspvaboxoffice.com
November 30-December 23
O Little Town of Bagels, Teacakes, and Hamburger Buns
A. D. Players
713-526-2721 | adplayers.org
December 1-31
Panto Wonderful Wizard, An Outrageous Family Musical
Stages Repertory Theatre
713-527-0123 | stagestheatre.com
December TBD
All of the Other Reindeer
InterActive Theater Company
713-862-7112 | interactivetheater.org
December 1, 3-4, 7
Disney’s The Lion King, Jr. Experience
Stageworks’ Acting Academy
Stageworks Theatre
281-587-6100 | stageworkshouston.org
December 1-18
Little Women — the Broadway Musical
Unity Theatre
979-830-8358 | unitybrenham.org
December 1-24
Much Ado About Nothing
4th Wall Theatre Company
Studio 101, Spring street Studios
832-786-1849 | 4thwalltheatreco.com
December 1-18
Nutcracker, The Musical
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse
281-337-7469 | harbourtheater.com
December 1-23
That Fun Gospel Christmas Show!
Obsidian Theater
832-889-7837 | obsidiantheater.org
December 1-23
The Nunsense Nuncrackers, a Christmas musical
The Texas Repertory Theatre Co.
281-583-7573 | texreptheatre.org
December 2
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
December 2-18
Christmas Belles
Pearl Theater
Pearland
832-459-4674 | pearl-theater.com
December 2-18
Miracle on 34th Street
Stage Right
Historic Crighton Theatre, Conroe
936-441-7469 | stage-right.org
December 2-18
Queensbury Theatre Christmas Celebration
Queensbury Theatre
713-467-4497 | queensburytheatre.org
December 2-30
The White Christmas Album … A Beatles Holiday
The Music Box Theater
713-522-7722 | themusicboxtheater.com
December 2-11
White Christmas
Baytown Little Theater
Baytown
281-424-7617 | baytownlittletheater.org
December 3
“Candyland Craze” Variety Show
The Mosaic Hub
Hub Studio, The Silos at Sawyer Yards
281-300-9656 | mosaic-hub.com
