The 2016 Houston Press Arts Guide: Visual Arts Events

Girls in the Band by Paula Haymond Photo courtesy of the artist and Archway Gallery

Houston is heavily populated with museums, almost everywhere you look. Here's some you should plan on strolling through in the next months.

Continuing

Through September 3

Charlotte Potter, “Glass Armory”

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

713-529-4848 | crafthouston.org/exhibition/glassarmory

Through September 3

Karen Rips and Paula Chung, “A View Within”

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

713-529-4848 | crafthouston.org/exhibition/a-view-within

Through September 3

Shannon Duncan, Rachel Rushing and Marilyn Waligore, “Incorporated Waste;” Stephanie Saint Sanchez, “DeLuxe Candle of the Seven Stars;” and AM DeBrincat, “Dreaming in Print”

Box 13 ArtSpace

box13artspace.com

Through September 3

“Summer of Lust”

UNIX Gallery

713-874-1770 | unixgallery.com

Through September 3

Evelyn Bouley, “Ethereal”

Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts

Spring

281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org

Through September 3

The Harmon and Harriet Kelley Collection of African American Art, “Works on Paper”

Houston Museum of African American Culture

713-526-1015 | hmaac.org

Through September 3

Margaret Smithers-Crump, “Vital”

Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts

Spring

281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org

Through September 3

Mark Burns, “The National Parks — Select Images”

Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts

Spring

281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org

Through September 3

Cindy Rasche, “GeoCities,” and Maryam Lavaf, “Functional Pottery”

Galeria Regina

713-523-2524 | galeriaregina.com

Through September 4

34th Annual Juried Exhibition

Houston Center for Photography

713-529-4755 | hcponline.org

Through September 4

“tête-à-tête: Folk Art and Fine Art from the Permanent Collection;” and Teresa Baker, “shape, line, what the eye is doing”

Art Museum of Southeast Texas

Beaumont

409-832-3432 | amset.org

Through September 5

“MythBusters: The Explosive Exhibition”

Space Center Houston

281-244-2100 | spacecenter.org

Through September 5

“The Chronophage Clock”

Houston Museum of Natural Science

713-639-4629 | hmns.org

Through September 5

“La Virgen de Guadalupe: Empress of the Americas”

Houston Museum of Natural Science

713-639-4629 | hmns.org

Through September 8

Billy Hassell, Isaac Smith, “Second Nature”

Arts Brookfield

Total Plaza Lobby Gallery

713-336-2280 | artsbrookfield.com/houston

Through September 10

Hilary Lloyd

Blaffer Art Museum

713-743-9521 | blafferartmuseum.org

Through September 10

“Thirst”

Capsule Gallery

713-807-7065 | capsulegallery.com

Through September 11

“Zoo in You”

The Health Museum

713-521-1515 | thehealthmuseum.org

Through September 11

Samuel Bak, “H-O-P-E”

Holocaust Museum Houston

713-942-8000 | hmh.org

Through September 11

Rachel Maclean, Juan William Cha?vez, Andy Coolquitt, “International Artist-in-Residence Program”

Artpace San Antonio

San Antonio

210-212-4900 | artpace.org/home/exhibits

Through September 11

“Infinite Pause: Photography and Time”

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

713-639-7300 | mfah.org

Through September 12

“Known and Underknown”

Arts Brookfield

1600 Smith Concourse Lobby Gallery

713-336-2280 | artsbrookfield.com/known-and-underknown

Through September 17

“with/in: blurring the line between art and education;” Betsy Huete, “A Collection of Babysitters;” and Michael McFadden, “aesthetic][equity”

Art League Houston

713-523-9530 | artleaguehouston.org

Through September 18

“Kusama: At the End of the Universe”

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

713-639-7300 | mfah.org

Through September 18

Jae Ko, “flow”

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

713-284-8250 | camh.org

Through September 24

Jennifer Bartlett, “Two Paintings”

Hiram Butler Gallery

713-863-7097 | hirambutler.com

Through September 25

“Statements: African American Art from the Museum’s Collection”

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

713-639-7300 | mfah.org

Through September 25

“Ruby Jubilee,” “Animal Instincts;” and “SAQA: On the Fringe to On the Fringe: Innovative Art Quilts from California and Nevada”

Texas Quilt Museum

La Grange

979-968-3104 | texasquiltmuseum.org

Through September 28

“The National Parks Photography Project”

Houston Museum of Natural Science

713-639-4629 | hmns.org

Through September 29

“Refinement of Line in Fashion and Machine”

Arts Brookfield in collaboration with Houston Community College’s Fashion and Costume Design Program and The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Two Allen Center Lobby Gallery

713-336-2280 | artsbrookfield.com/refinement

Through October 1

Matthew Ronay

Blaffer Art Museum

713-743-9521 | blafferartmuseum.org

Through October 2

“Parallel Kingdom: Contemporary Art From Saudi Arabia”

Station Museum of Contemporary Art

713-529-6900 | stationmuseum.com

Through October 16

“As Essential As Dreams: Self-Taught Art from the Collection of Stephanie and John Smither”

The Menil Collection

713-525-9400 | menil.org

Through October 16

“Out of the Amazon: Life on the River”

Houston Museum of Natural Science

713-639-4629 | hmns.org

Through October 21

Christina Mattison, “Pictures in Scriptures: The Drash Design Project Revisited”

Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston

713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org

Through October 23

“Look to the East: Decorative Arts and Orientalism, 1870–1920”

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

713-639-7300 | mfah.org

Through October 15

“This WAS Contemporary Art: Fine and Decorative Arts in Houston 1945-1965”

The Heritage Society

713-655-1912 | heritagesociety.org

Through October 15

“Evolution of Soviet Posters”

Russian Cultural Center Our Texas

713-395-3301 | ourtx.org

Through October 15

Christie Laday

Houston Museum of African American Culture

713-526-1015 | hmaac.org

Through November 6

“Yalálag — A Mountain Village in México”

Children’s Museum of Houston

713-522-1138 | cmhouston.org

Through November 8

Steve Murphy, “It’s A Conversation!”

Arts Brookfield

Heritage Plaza Lobby Gallery

713-336-2280 | artsbrookfield.com/conversation

Through November 13

Hélène Berr, “A Stolen Life”

Holocaust Museum Houston

713-942-8000 | hmh.org

Through November 27

Amy Blakemore, “People, Cars & Buildings, Sculptures, Flowers, and Junk;” Susie Rosmarin, “Lines and Grids: The Lost Decade and Beyond;” and Thedra Cullar-Ledford, “Lady Part Follies”

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

713-284-8250 | camh.org

Through November 30

“La Cruz Blanca (The White Cross): Leonor Villegas de Magnón”

The Bryan Museum

Galveston

409-632-7685 | thebryanmuseum.org

Through December 31

“Taking Flight: The Butterfly Project”

Holocaust Museum Houston

713-942-8000 | hmh.org

Through January 8, 2017

“Andy Warhol: Sunset”

The Menil Collection

713-525-9400 | menil.org

Through March 26, 2017

“Amber Secrets: Feathers from the Age of Dinosaurs”

Houston Museum of Natural Science

713-639-4629 | hmns.org

Through March 31, 2017

“The Butterfly Project”

Holocaust Museum Houston

Various locations

713-942-8000 | hmh.org

Through January 28, 2018

“The Fabiola Project”

The Menil Collection

713-525-9400 | menil.org

September

September 1-December 31

“15th Anniversary of 9/11 Memorial Exhibit”

National Museum of Funeral History

281-876-3063 | nmfh.org

September 1-28

Helena Gijsbers van Wijk, “White Clay/Black Magic;” and Misha Penton, “blood & salt”

The Jung Center

713-524-8253 | junghouston.org/art-exhibits

September 2-24

Ibsen Espada, “Abstract Impulse”

William Reaves | Sarah Foltz Fine Art

713-521-7500| reavesart.com

September 2-December 8

“Faith Wilding: Fearful Symmetries”

The University of Clear-Lake Art Gallery

281-283-3311 | uhcl.edu/artgallery

September 2

First Friday Art Walk

Bastrop Downtown Business Alliance

Bastrop

bastropdowntown.com

September 3-29

Paula Haymond, “Elemental Alchemy”

Archway Gallery

713-522-2409 | archwaygallery.com

September 3-28

Rahul Mitra

Gspot Contemporary Art Space

713-869-4770 | ggalleryhouston.com

September 8

Best of 10th & 11th Grade Review Show

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

September 8-11

Houston Antiques + Art + Design Show

Dolphin Promotions

Silver Street Studios

708-366-2710 | houstonantiquesartdesign.com

September 9-October 29

“ArtFiction: Ten Fictional Modernists from Texas;” “Traded;” Joe Wooten, “Mystic Dumb-Dumb;” and Trey Duvall, “Idiot Machines/Infinity Loops”

Lawndale Art Center

713-528-5858 | lawndaleartcenter.org

September 9-October 30

“Babi Yar: Faces and Fates; 75th Anniversary of the Tragedy”

Holocaust Museum Houston

713-942-8000 | hmh.org

September 9-October 8

Danny Rolph, “Painted on the Sky”

Barbara Davis Gallery

713-520-9200 | barbaradavisgallery.com

September 9-October 8

William Cannings, “Luster Cluster”

Anya Tish Gallery

713-524-2299 | anyatishgallery.com

September 10

“Contemporary Quilt Art in U.S. Museums: Is There a Trend?”

Texas Quilt Museum

La Grange

979-968-3104 | texasquiltmuseum.org

September 10

Be an Upstander! — Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Cadette Workshop

Holocaust Museum Houston

713-942-8000 | hmh.org

September 10-October 29

Dirk Rathke, “Foldings”

Gallery Sonja Roesch

713-659-5424 | gallerysonjaroesch.com

September 10

Fusion of the Arts 2016

Pearland Alliance for Arts & Culture and Pearland Arts League

Reflection Bay Event Center, Pearland

pearlandartsleague.com

pearlandallianceforartsandculture.com

September 10-October 15

John Jenkins

Nicole Longnecker Gallery

346-800-2780 | longneckergallery.com

September 10-October 29

Kyung-Lim Lee

Hiram Butler Gallery

713-863-7097 | hirambutler.com

September 10-November 12

Maria Adair, “What is For Dessert?,” and Michelle Matthews, “Empty Spaces”

Galeria Regina

713-523-2524 | galeriaregina.com

September 10

Museum Family Day

Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts

Spring

281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org

September 10-October 15

Tracye Wear

Moody Gallery

713-526-9911 | moodygallery.com

September 10

Winter Street/Spring Street/Silver Street/Silos Second Saturday Open Studios

Washington Avenue Arts District

281-455-7033 | artsdistricthouston.com

September 13-January 2

“Helen Levitt: In the Street”

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

713-639-7300 | mfah.org

September 13-October 29

“Imagining Backwards: Seven Decades of Picasso Master Prints”

McClain Gallery

713-520-9988 | mcclaingallery.com

September 16

Hearts of Gold Gala

The Health Museum

Hilton Americas-Houston

713-337-8442 | thehealthmuseum.org/heartsofgold

September 16-January 8

“Picasso: The Line”

The Menil Collection

713-525-9400 | menil.org

September 16-30

Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibit

Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery

713-880-2420

September 16-17

Pearland International Festival

City of Pearland

ifestoftexas.org

September 17-November 12

“Now and Forever: The Art of Floyd Newsum” and “Bridges Over Rising Waters: The Art of Post Katrina New Orleans”

Houston Museum of African American Culture

713-526-1015 | hmaac.org

September 17-October 29

Daniel Koontz and Taylor Waldt, “The Origin of Fruit;” Sarita Westrup and Analise Minjarez, “Sky Island, Tierra Firme;” and Bryan Keith Gardner, “Bugs”

Box 13 ArtSpace

box13artspace.com

September 19-November 21

Natasha Bowdoin and Anthony Sonnenberg “Growing Wild”

Arts Brookfield

Total Plaza Lobby Gallery

713-336-2280 | artsbrookfield.com/houston

September 21-January 12

“A Selection of Matrices,” Prints and Plates

Arts Brookfield, in collaboration with Flatbed Press and artists

1600 Smith Concourse Lobby Gallery

713-336-2280 | artsbrookfield.com/houston

September 23-May 2017

“Mummies of the World”

Houston Museum of Natural Science

713-639-4629 | hmns.org

September 23-January 1

“The Society of Animal Artists”

Houston Museum of Natural Science

713-639-4629 | hmns.org

September 23-January 7

Aboriginal Art from the Booker-Lowe Gallery

Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts

Spring

281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org

September 23-November 27

Ann Wood, “Curtain Call”

Art Museum of Southeast Texas

Beaumont

409-832-3432 | amset.org

September 23-January 8

CraftTexas 2016

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

713-529-4848 | crafthouston.org

September 23-January 7

Gulf Coast Woodturners Association, “Turning Points”

Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts

Spring

281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org

September 23-25

The Conroe Peddler Show

Lone Star Expo Center, Conroe

peddlershow.com/events/conroe

September 24-March 11

Analia Saban

Blaffer Art Museum

713-743-9521 | blafferartmuseum.org

September 24

CraftTexas Roundup

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

713-529-4848 | crafthouston.org

September 24

The Fashion Experience Benefiting Buffalo Soldiers Association West Point

Woodlands Waterway Square

buffalosoldiersofwestpoint.org

September 24

White Linen Night in Burton

Burton Area Chamber of Commerce

Burton

burtontexas.org

September 29

Third Coast Show

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

September 29-December 18

“New York Beauties,” “Marvelous Medallions from the 500 Traditional Quilts Book;” and “Infinite Imagination: The Quilted Art of Terrie Hancock Mangat”

Texas Quilt Museum

La Grange

979-968-3104 | texasquiltmuseum.org

September 29-October 2

Houston Art Fair

Urban Expositions

Silver Street Event Space

800-563-7632 | houstonartfair.com

September 29-November 18

Remote Houston

Alley Theatre

Evergreen Cemetery

713-220-5700 | alleytheatre.org

September 29-October 2

Texas Contemporary Art Fair

Art Market Productions

George R. Brown Convention Center

txcontemporary.com

September 30-October 29

“Stone Collection”

William Reaves | Sarah Foltz Fine Art

713-521-7500| reavesart.com

September 30

“Just Ink VI”

East End Studio Gallery

eestudiogallery.com

September 30-December 31

“GENOCIDE: Man’s Inhumanity to Humankind”

Holocaust Museum Houston

713-942-8000 | hmh.org

October

October 1-November 2

5th Annual Halloween Haunted House

National Museum of Funeral History

281-876-3063 | nmfh.org

October 1

Bites & Brews

Fort Bend Museum

Richmond

281-343-0218 | fortbendmuseum.org

October 1

CreekFest 2016

Cypress Creek Cultural District

Spring

281-440-4160 | creekfesthouston.com

Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts

281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org

October 1, 8, 15, 22

Día de los Muertos — Day of the Dead class; and “Traditions and Personal Altars”

Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery

713-880-2420

October 1-November 26

Edwin Schlossberg

Hiram Butler Gallery

713-863-7097 | hirambutler.com

October 1

First Saturday Arts Market in The Heights

First Saturday Arts Market

713-802-1213 | firstsaturdayartsmarket.com

October 1-November 3

Harold Joiner, “A Walk in the Woods”

Archway Gallery

713-522-2409 | archwaygallery.com

October 1-November 2

Notbert Guthier, “Co-Works II”

Gspot Contemporary Art Space

713-869-4770 | ggalleryhouston.com

October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Bonhoeffer Tours

Holocaust Museum Houston

713-527-1602 | hmh.org

October 1-2

Pearland Art & Crafts on the Pavilion

City of Pearland

Pearland Town Center Event Pavilion, Pearland

visitpearland.com

October 1-30

Rusty Arena

The Jung Center

713-524-8253 | junghouston.org/art-exhibits

October 2-January 2

“Julian Onderdonk and the Texan Landscape”

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

713-639-7300 | mfah.org

October 6

2016 Mitchell Artist Lecture featuring Tania Bruguera

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts

Moores Opera House

713-743-7008 | mitchellcenterforarts.org

October 6-December 4

Jonathan Schipper, “Cubicle”

Rice University Art Gallery

713-348-6069 | ricegallery.org

October 7, 22

“Crazy Reality Tim Burton Tribute Show”

East End Studio Gallery

eestudiogallery.com

October 7

First Friday Art Walk

Bastrop Downtown Business Alliance

Bastrop

bastropdowntown.com

October 8-9

Bayou City Art Festival Downtown

Art Colony Association, Inc.

Downtown

713-521-0133 | artcolonyassociation.org

October 8

Galveston Art Walk

Galveston Arts Center

409-763-2403 | contemporaryartgalveston.org

October 8-January 15

Kay Rosen and Matt Keegan, “A Traveling Show”

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

713-284-8250 | camh.org

October 8

Museum Family Day

Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts

Spring

281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org

October 8

Winter Street/Spring Street/Silver Street/Silos Second Saturday Open Studios

Washington Avenue Arts District

281-455-7033 | artsdistricthouston.com

October 9-November 4

“47th Annual Members Exhibit”

Watercolor Art Society-Houston

713-942-9966 | watercolorhouston.org

October 10

Chalk It Up

Artpace San Antonio

San Antonio

210-212-4900 | artpace.org/home/education/community-programs

October 14-November 18

MECA Día de los Muertos Ofrenda

Multicultural Education and Counseling through the Arts

MECA Lobby Gallery

713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org

October 14-15

Barkitecture Houston

GreenStreet

832-320-1201 | greenstreetdowntown.com/happenings

October 14-November 12

Shayne Murphy, “Fluorescent Gray”

Anya Tish Gallery

713-524-2299 | anyatishgallery.com

October 15-16

19th Annual ARToberFEST

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Historic Downtown Galveston

409-770-5066 | artoberfest.com

October 15-November 19

Becky Newsom, Ann Stautberg, Frances Bagley, “Three rooms, three artists, three women, three friends.”

Studio 1821

713-522-2336 | studio1821.com

October 15

It’s Your World — Change It! — Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Older Girl Workshop

Holocaust Museum Houston

713-942-8000 | hmh.org

October 15-November 19

Sculpture Month Houston

Rudolph Blume Fine Art and ArtScan Gallery, sponsored by Fresh Arts

Multiple venues

713-807-1836 | sculpturemonthhouston.com

October 16-January 8

“Degas: A New Vision”

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

713-639-7300 | mfah.org

October 18-November 12

Día de los Muertos Altar and Ofrenda Exhibits

Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery

713-880-2420

October 21-23

LEGO® KidsFest

BuzzEngine

NRG Center

877-528-4757 | LEGOkidsfest.com

October 22

14th Annual Houston Book Fair

The Printing Museum

713-522-4652 | printingmuseum.org

October 22

“Jumperversary”

Jumper Maybach Fine Art

832-523-4249 | jumpermaybach.com

October 22

9th Annual Halloween Classic Car Show

National Museum of Funeral History

281-876-3063 | nmfh.org

October 22-March 11

Blake Rayne

Blaffer Art Museum

713-743-9521 | blafferartmuseum.org

October 22

Día de los Muertos Sugar Skull Workshop

Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery

713-880-2420

October 22-November 23

Ed Wilson

Moody Gallery

713-526-9911 | moodygallery.com

October 22

Family Day

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

713-284-8250 | camh.org

October 22-November 23

Sculpture Month Houston; Meredith Jack, Devon Moore; and “Harumi Shimazu”

Nicole Longnecker Gallery

346-800-2780 | longneckergallery.com

October 22

Texian Market Days: A Festival of Living History

Fort Bend Museum

George Ranch Historical Park, Richmond

281-342-6478 | texianmarketdays.com

October 23-January 22

“Emperors’ Treasures: Chinese Art from the National Palace Museum, Taipei”

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

713-639-7300 | mfah.org

October 26-January 7

“You Are Here: Maps of Texas”

The Heritage Society

713-655-1912 | heritagesociety.org

October 28-30

The Rosenberg Peddler Show

Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, Rosenberg

peddlershow.com/events/rosenberg-3

October 29-December 30

Debra Band, “Kabbalat Shabbat: The Grand Unification — New Illuminated Paintings”

Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston

713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org

October 29

Día de los Muertos Celebration and Procession

Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery

713-880-2420

October 29-December 17

Lee Carrier

Houston Museum of African American Culture

713-526-1015 | hmaac.org

October 19-30

Third Annual Islamic Arts Festival

Islamic Arts Society of Houston

Masjid Al-Salam

islamicartssociety.com

November

November 1-2

Día de los Muertos Candle Lighting of Altars

Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery

713-880-2420

November 2-28

Lindsay Peyton, “Unconscious Conscious;” and Houston Metal Arts Guild, “Spirit and Matter”

The Jung Center

713-524-8253 | junghouston.org/art-exhibits

November 3

7th Annual Afternoon Tea Benefiting the Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts

Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts

Shirley Acres

281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org

November 3

Drawing & Painting Show

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

November 3-6

International Quilt Festival

Quilts, Inc.

George R. Brown Convention Center

713-781-6864 | quilts.com

November 4

Eric Dyer, “An Interactive Zoetrope Installation”

Aurora Picture Show

713-868-2101 | aurorapictureshow.org

November 4

First Friday Art Walk

Bastrop Downtown Business Alliance

Bastrop

bastropdowntown.com

November 4-26

David Caton

William Reaves | Sarah Foltz Fine Art

713-521-7500| reavesart.com

November 5-30

“**curated by bmoodyart”

Gspot Contemporary Art Space

713-869-4770 | ggalleryhouston.com

November 5

11thAnnual International Festival

Sugar Land Town Square

Sugar Land

sugarlandtownsquare.com

November 5-6

Art @ Discovery Green

Discovery Green

713-400-7336 | discoverygreen.com

November 5-30

Day of the Dead / Día De Los Muertos Celebration

National Museum of Funeral History

281-876-3063 | nmfh.org

November 5

First Saturday Arts Market in The Heights

First Saturday Arts Market

713-802-1213 | firstsaturdayartsmarket.com

November 5-13

Free Admission for Veterans

National Museum of Funeral History

281-876-3063 | nmfh.org

November 5-December 1

Liz Conces Spencer and Gene Hester, “UBIQUITOUS”

Archway Gallery

713-522-2409 | archwaygallery.com

November 5-January 7

Will Henry

Hiram Butler Gallery

713-863-7097 | hirambutler.com

November 6-February 5

“Ancient Luxury and the Roman Silver Treasure from Berthouville”

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

713-639-7300 | mfah.org

November 9-January 15

“For the Love of Paper”

Katy Contemporary Arts Museum

Katy

832-857-1340 | katycam.com

November 10-13

The 2016 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, “The Twelve Days of Christmas”

Houston Ballet

NRG Center

713-535-3231 | NutcrackerMarket.com

November 11-December 30

“Lawndale Artist Studio Program 10 Year Anniversary Exhibition;” and Maurice Duhon, Phillip Pyle II, Jawwaad Taylor and Steven Wilson, “Lawndale Live”

Lawndale Art Center

713-528-5858 | lawndaleartcenter.org

November 11-13

64th Annual Theta Charity Antiques Show

Houston Alumnae of Kappa Alpha Theta

Bayou City Eents Center

281-501-6720 | thetacharityantiquesshow.org

November 12-January 8

15th Annual Festival of Lights

Moody Gardens

800-582-4673 | moodygardens.com

November 12-January 8

2016 ICE LAND: Ice Sculptures Caribbean Christmas

Moody Gardens

800-582-4673 | moodygardens.com

November 12

Museum Family Day

Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts

Spring

281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org

November 12-January 7

Soledad Arias, Ariane Roesch, Regine Schumann, Myke Venable, “Luminescence”

Gallery Sonja Roesch

713-659-5424 | gallerysonjaroesch.com

November 12

Winter Street/Spring Street/Silver Street/Silos Second Saturday Open Studios

Washington Avenue Arts District

281-455-7033 | artsdistricthouston.com

November 2016-January 2017

Magical Winter Lights

Gulf Greyhound Park

magicalwinterlights.com

November 17

Sculpture & Mixed Media

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

November 18-March 12

“Holy Barbarians: Beat Culture on the West Coast”

The Menil Collection

713-525-9400 | menil.org

November 18-20

Winter Holiday Art Market 2016

Fresh Arts

Winter Street Studios

713-868-1839 | fresharts.org/wham

November 19-20

Houston Via Colori Street Painting Festival

Houston Via Colori

Hermann Park at City Hall

713-523-3633 | houstonviacolori.com

November 19

Lighting of the Doves and International Winter on the Waterway

Woodlands Waterway Square

woodlandsevents.com

November 19-January 7

Linda Treija, “Reflection,” and Mona Lisa Brocchini, “Déjà vu”

Galeria Regina

713-523-2524 | galeriaregina.com

November 26

Galveston Art Walk

Galveston Arts Center

409-763-2403 | contemporaryartgalveston.org

November 26

Small Business Saturday

Jumper Maybach Fine Art

832-523-4249 | jumpermaybach.com

December

December 1

14th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Event

Sugar Land Town Square

Sugar Land

sugarlandtownsquare.com

December 1

9th Grade Show

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

December 1-31

Community Memorial Tree

National Museum of Funeral History

281-876-3063 | nmfh.org

December 1-20

Kelyne Reis, “DIGITAL EMBRACING (Modification & Fragmentation Towards A New Wholeness);” and Sherry Tseng Hill, “Changing Faces”

The Jung Center

713-524-8253 | junghouston.org/art-exhibits

December 2-23

“Contemporary Texas Regionalists” Holiday Show

William Reaves | Sarah Foltz Fine Art

713-521-7500| reavesart.com

December 2-February 4

“BADASS ART MAN: A Conversation Between the Art of Danny Simmons and His Collection”

Houston Museum of African American Culture

713-526-1015 | hmaac.org

December 2

First Friday Art Walk

Bastrop Downtown Business Alliance

Bastrop

bastropdowntown.com

December 3-January 5

Andy and Virginia Bally, “3 Dimensional Stretch”

Archway Gallery

713-522-2409 | archwaygallery.com

December 3

First Saturday Arts Market in The Heights

First Saturday Arts Market

713-802-1213 | firstsaturdayartsmarket.com

December 3

“Jumper’s Holiday Kickoff”

Jumper Maybach Fine Art

832-523-4249 | jumpermaybach.com

December 3-January 7

Julian Lorber, Nelda Gilliam

Nicole Longnecker Gallery

346-800-2780 | longneckergallery.com

December 3-31

Margaret Withers

Gspot Contemporary Art Space

713-869-4770 | ggalleryhouston.com

December 3

Pablo Gimenez Zapiola, “Hidentities”

Aurora Picture Show

713-868-2101 | aurorapictureshow.org

December 3-January 7

Pat Colville

Moody Gallery

713-526-9911 | moodygallery.com

December 9-11

The Pasadena Peddler Show

Pasadena Convention Center, Pasadena

peddlershow.com/events/pasadena

December 10-January 6

“La Virgen de Guadalupe” Exhibit and Display”

Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery

713-880-2420

December 10-March 26

Angel Otero, “Everything and Nothing”

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

713-284-8250 | camh.org

December 10-11

Candlelight Tour

The Heritage Society

713-655-1912 | heritagesociety.org

December 10-January 1

Christmas Village at Bayou Bend

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens

713-639-7750 | mfah.org/ChristmasVillage

December 10

Museum Family Day

Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts

Spring

281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org

December 10

Winter Street/Spring Street/Silver Street/Silos Second Saturday Open Studios

Washington Avenue Arts District

281-455-7033 | artsdistricthouston.com