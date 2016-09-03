The 2016 Houston Press Arts Guide: Visual Arts Events
|
Girls in the Band by Paula Haymond
Photo courtesy of the artist and Archway Gallery
Houston is heavily populated with museums, almost everywhere you look. Here's some you should plan on strolling through in the next months.
Continuing
Through September 3
Charlotte Potter, “Glass Armory”
Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
713-529-4848 | crafthouston.org/exhibition/glassarmory
Through September 3
Karen Rips and Paula Chung, “A View Within”
Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
713-529-4848 | crafthouston.org/exhibition/a-view-within
Through September 3
Shannon Duncan, Rachel Rushing and Marilyn Waligore, “Incorporated Waste;” Stephanie Saint Sanchez, “DeLuxe Candle of the Seven Stars;” and AM DeBrincat, “Dreaming in Print”
Box 13 ArtSpace
box13artspace.com
Through September 3
“Summer of Lust”
UNIX Gallery
713-874-1770 | unixgallery.com
Through September 3
Evelyn Bouley, “Ethereal”
Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts
Spring
281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org
Through September 3
The Harmon and Harriet Kelley Collection of African American Art, “Works on Paper”
Houston Museum of African American Culture
713-526-1015 | hmaac.org
Through September 3
Margaret Smithers-Crump, “Vital”
Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts
Spring
281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org
Through September 3
Mark Burns, “The National Parks — Select Images”
Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts
Spring
281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org
Through September 3
Cindy Rasche, “GeoCities,” and Maryam Lavaf, “Functional Pottery”
Galeria Regina
713-523-2524 | galeriaregina.com
Through September 4
34th Annual Juried Exhibition
Houston Center for Photography
713-529-4755 | hcponline.org
Through September 4
“tête-à-tête: Folk Art and Fine Art from the Permanent Collection;” and Teresa Baker, “shape, line, what the eye is doing”
Art Museum of Southeast Texas
Beaumont
409-832-3432 | amset.org
Through September 5
“MythBusters: The Explosive Exhibition”
Space Center Houston
281-244-2100 | spacecenter.org
Through September 5
“The Chronophage Clock”
Houston Museum of Natural Science
713-639-4629 | hmns.org
Through September 5
“La Virgen de Guadalupe: Empress of the Americas”
Houston Museum of Natural Science
713-639-4629 | hmns.org
Through September 8
Billy Hassell, Isaac Smith, “Second Nature”
Arts Brookfield
Total Plaza Lobby Gallery
713-336-2280 | artsbrookfield.com/houston
Through September 10
Hilary Lloyd
Blaffer Art Museum
713-743-9521 | blafferartmuseum.org
Through September 10
“Thirst”
Capsule Gallery
713-807-7065 | capsulegallery.com
Through September 11
“Zoo in You”
The Health Museum
713-521-1515 | thehealthmuseum.org
Through September 11
Samuel Bak, “H-O-P-E”
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-942-8000 | hmh.org
Through September 11
Rachel Maclean, Juan William Cha?vez, Andy Coolquitt, “International Artist-in-Residence Program”
Artpace San Antonio
San Antonio
210-212-4900 | artpace.org/home/exhibits
Through September 11
“Infinite Pause: Photography and Time”
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
713-639-7300 | mfah.org
Through September 12
“Known and Underknown”
Arts Brookfield
1600 Smith Concourse Lobby Gallery
713-336-2280 | artsbrookfield.com/known-and-underknown
Through September 17
“with/in: blurring the line between art and education;” Betsy Huete, “A Collection of Babysitters;” and Michael McFadden, “aesthetic][equity”
Art League Houston
713-523-9530 | artleaguehouston.org
Through September 18
“Kusama: At the End of the Universe”
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
713-639-7300 | mfah.org
Through September 18
Jae Ko, “flow”
Contemporary Arts Museum Houston
713-284-8250 | camh.org
Through September 24
Jennifer Bartlett, “Two Paintings”
Hiram Butler Gallery
713-863-7097 | hirambutler.com
Through September 25
“Statements: African American Art from the Museum’s Collection”
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
713-639-7300 | mfah.org
Through September 25
“Ruby Jubilee,” “Animal Instincts;” and “SAQA: On the Fringe to On the Fringe: Innovative Art Quilts from California and Nevada”
Texas Quilt Museum
La Grange
979-968-3104 | texasquiltmuseum.org
Through September 28
“The National Parks Photography Project”
Houston Museum of Natural Science
713-639-4629 | hmns.org
Through September 29
“Refinement of Line in Fashion and Machine”
Arts Brookfield in collaboration with Houston Community College’s Fashion and Costume Design Program and The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Two Allen Center Lobby Gallery
713-336-2280 | artsbrookfield.com/refinement
Through October 1
Matthew Ronay
Blaffer Art Museum
713-743-9521 | blafferartmuseum.org
Through October 2
“Parallel Kingdom: Contemporary Art From Saudi Arabia”
Station Museum of Contemporary Art
713-529-6900 | stationmuseum.com
Through October 16
“As Essential As Dreams: Self-Taught Art from the Collection of Stephanie and John Smither”
The Menil Collection
713-525-9400 | menil.org
Through October 16
“Out of the Amazon: Life on the River”
Houston Museum of Natural Science
713-639-4629 | hmns.org
Through October 21
Christina Mattison, “Pictures in Scriptures: The Drash Design Project Revisited”
Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston
713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org
Through October 23
“Look to the East: Decorative Arts and Orientalism, 1870–1920”
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
713-639-7300 | mfah.org
Through October 15
“This WAS Contemporary Art: Fine and Decorative Arts in Houston 1945-1965”
The Heritage Society
713-655-1912 | heritagesociety.org
Through October 15
“Evolution of Soviet Posters”
Russian Cultural Center Our Texas
713-395-3301 | ourtx.org
Through October 15
Christie Laday
Houston Museum of African American Culture
713-526-1015 | hmaac.org
Through November 6
“Yalálag — A Mountain Village in México”
Children’s Museum of Houston
713-522-1138 | cmhouston.org
Through November 8
Steve Murphy, “It’s A Conversation!”
Arts Brookfield
Heritage Plaza Lobby Gallery
713-336-2280 | artsbrookfield.com/conversation
Through November 13
Hélène Berr, “A Stolen Life”
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-942-8000 | hmh.org
Through November 27
Amy Blakemore, “People, Cars & Buildings, Sculptures, Flowers, and Junk;” Susie Rosmarin, “Lines and Grids: The Lost Decade and Beyond;” and Thedra Cullar-Ledford, “Lady Part Follies”
Contemporary Arts Museum Houston
713-284-8250 | camh.org
Through November 30
“La Cruz Blanca (The White Cross): Leonor Villegas de Magnón”
The Bryan Museum
Galveston
409-632-7685 | thebryanmuseum.org
Through December 31
“Taking Flight: The Butterfly Project”
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-942-8000 | hmh.org
Through January 8, 2017
“Andy Warhol: Sunset”
The Menil Collection
713-525-9400 | menil.org
Through March 26, 2017
“Amber Secrets: Feathers from the Age of Dinosaurs”
Houston Museum of Natural Science
713-639-4629 | hmns.org
Through March 31, 2017
“The Butterfly Project”
Holocaust Museum Houston
Various locations
713-942-8000 | hmh.org
Through January 28, 2018
“The Fabiola Project”
The Menil Collection
713-525-9400 | menil.org
September
September 1-December 31
“15th Anniversary of 9/11 Memorial Exhibit”
National Museum of Funeral History
281-876-3063 | nmfh.org
September 1-28
Helena Gijsbers van Wijk, “White Clay/Black Magic;” and Misha Penton, “blood & salt”
The Jung Center
713-524-8253 | junghouston.org/art-exhibits
September 2-24
Ibsen Espada, “Abstract Impulse”
William Reaves | Sarah Foltz Fine Art
713-521-7500| reavesart.com
September 2-December 8
“Faith Wilding: Fearful Symmetries”
The University of Clear-Lake Art Gallery
281-283-3311 | uhcl.edu/artgallery
September 2
First Friday Art Walk
Bastrop Downtown Business Alliance
Bastrop
bastropdowntown.com
September 3-29
Paula Haymond, “Elemental Alchemy”
Archway Gallery
713-522-2409 | archwaygallery.com
September 3-28
Rahul Mitra
Gspot Contemporary Art Space
713-869-4770 | ggalleryhouston.com
September 8
Best of 10th & 11th Grade Review Show
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
September 8-11
Houston Antiques + Art + Design Show
Dolphin Promotions
Silver Street Studios
708-366-2710 | houstonantiquesartdesign.com
September 9-October 29
“ArtFiction: Ten Fictional Modernists from Texas;” “Traded;” Joe Wooten, “Mystic Dumb-Dumb;” and Trey Duvall, “Idiot Machines/Infinity Loops”
Lawndale Art Center
713-528-5858 | lawndaleartcenter.org
September 9-October 30
“Babi Yar: Faces and Fates; 75th Anniversary of the Tragedy”
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-942-8000 | hmh.org
September 9-October 8
Danny Rolph, “Painted on the Sky”
Barbara Davis Gallery
713-520-9200 | barbaradavisgallery.com
September 9-October 8
William Cannings, “Luster Cluster”
Anya Tish Gallery
713-524-2299 | anyatishgallery.com
September 10
“Contemporary Quilt Art in U.S. Museums: Is There a Trend?”
Texas Quilt Museum
La Grange
979-968-3104 | texasquiltmuseum.org
September 10
Be an Upstander! — Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Cadette Workshop
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-942-8000 | hmh.org
September 10-October 29
Dirk Rathke, “Foldings”
Gallery Sonja Roesch
713-659-5424 | gallerysonjaroesch.com
September 10
Fusion of the Arts 2016
Pearland Alliance for Arts & Culture and Pearland Arts League
Reflection Bay Event Center, Pearland
pearlandartsleague.com
pearlandallianceforartsandculture.com
September 10-October 15
John Jenkins
Nicole Longnecker Gallery
346-800-2780 | longneckergallery.com
September 10-October 29
Kyung-Lim Lee
Hiram Butler Gallery
713-863-7097 | hirambutler.com
September 10-November 12
Maria Adair, “What is For Dessert?,” and Michelle Matthews, “Empty Spaces”
Galeria Regina
713-523-2524 | galeriaregina.com
September 10
Museum Family Day
Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts
Spring
281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org
September 10-October 15
Tracye Wear
Moody Gallery
713-526-9911 | moodygallery.com
September 10
Winter Street/Spring Street/Silver Street/Silos Second Saturday Open Studios
Washington Avenue Arts District
281-455-7033 | artsdistricthouston.com
September 13-January 2
“Helen Levitt: In the Street”
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
713-639-7300 | mfah.org
September 13-October 29
“Imagining Backwards: Seven Decades of Picasso Master Prints”
McClain Gallery
713-520-9988 | mcclaingallery.com
September 16
Hearts of Gold Gala
The Health Museum
Hilton Americas-Houston
713-337-8442 | thehealthmuseum.org/heartsofgold
September 16-January 8
“Picasso: The Line”
The Menil Collection
713-525-9400 | menil.org
September 16-30
Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibit
Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery
713-880-2420
September 16-17
Pearland International Festival
City of Pearland
ifestoftexas.org
September 17-November 12
“Now and Forever: The Art of Floyd Newsum” and “Bridges Over Rising Waters: The Art of Post Katrina New Orleans”
Houston Museum of African American Culture
713-526-1015 | hmaac.org
September 17-October 29
Daniel Koontz and Taylor Waldt, “The Origin of Fruit;” Sarita Westrup and Analise Minjarez, “Sky Island, Tierra Firme;” and Bryan Keith Gardner, “Bugs”
Box 13 ArtSpace
box13artspace.com
September 19-November 21
Natasha Bowdoin and Anthony Sonnenberg “Growing Wild”
Arts Brookfield
Total Plaza Lobby Gallery
713-336-2280 | artsbrookfield.com/houston
September 21-January 12
“A Selection of Matrices,” Prints and Plates
Arts Brookfield, in collaboration with Flatbed Press and artists
1600 Smith Concourse Lobby Gallery
713-336-2280 | artsbrookfield.com/houston
September 23-May 2017
“Mummies of the World”
Houston Museum of Natural Science
713-639-4629 | hmns.org
September 23-January 1
“The Society of Animal Artists”
Houston Museum of Natural Science
713-639-4629 | hmns.org
September 23-January 7
Aboriginal Art from the Booker-Lowe Gallery
Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts
Spring
281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org
September 23-November 27
Ann Wood, “Curtain Call”
Art Museum of Southeast Texas
Beaumont
409-832-3432 | amset.org
September 23-January 8
CraftTexas 2016
Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
713-529-4848 | crafthouston.org
September 23-January 7
Gulf Coast Woodturners Association, “Turning Points”
Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts
Spring
281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org
September 23-25
The Conroe Peddler Show
Lone Star Expo Center, Conroe
peddlershow.com/events/conroe
September 24-March 11
Analia Saban
Blaffer Art Museum
713-743-9521 | blafferartmuseum.org
September 24
CraftTexas Roundup
Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
713-529-4848 | crafthouston.org
September 24
The Fashion Experience Benefiting Buffalo Soldiers Association West Point
Woodlands Waterway Square
buffalosoldiersofwestpoint.org
September 24
White Linen Night in Burton
Burton Area Chamber of Commerce
Burton
burtontexas.org
September 29
Third Coast Show
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
September 29-December 18
“New York Beauties,” “Marvelous Medallions from the 500 Traditional Quilts Book;” and “Infinite Imagination: The Quilted Art of Terrie Hancock Mangat”
Texas Quilt Museum
La Grange
979-968-3104 | texasquiltmuseum.org
September 29-October 2
Houston Art Fair
Urban Expositions
Silver Street Event Space
800-563-7632 | houstonartfair.com
September 29-November 18
Remote Houston
Alley Theatre
Evergreen Cemetery
713-220-5700 | alleytheatre.org
September 29-October 2
Texas Contemporary Art Fair
Art Market Productions
George R. Brown Convention Center
txcontemporary.com
September 30-October 29
“Stone Collection”
William Reaves | Sarah Foltz Fine Art
713-521-7500| reavesart.com
September 30
“Just Ink VI”
East End Studio Gallery
eestudiogallery.com
September 30-December 31
“GENOCIDE: Man’s Inhumanity to Humankind”
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-942-8000 | hmh.org
October
October 1-November 2
5th Annual Halloween Haunted House
National Museum of Funeral History
281-876-3063 | nmfh.org
October 1
Bites & Brews
Fort Bend Museum
Richmond
281-343-0218 | fortbendmuseum.org
October 1
CreekFest 2016
Cypress Creek Cultural District
Spring
281-440-4160 | creekfesthouston.com
Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts
281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org
October 1, 8, 15, 22
Día de los Muertos — Day of the Dead class; and “Traditions and Personal Altars”
Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery
713-880-2420
October 1-November 26
Edwin Schlossberg
Hiram Butler Gallery
713-863-7097 | hirambutler.com
October 1
First Saturday Arts Market in The Heights
First Saturday Arts Market
713-802-1213 | firstsaturdayartsmarket.com
October 1-November 3
Harold Joiner, “A Walk in the Woods”
Archway Gallery
713-522-2409 | archwaygallery.com
October 1-November 2
Notbert Guthier, “Co-Works II”
Gspot Contemporary Art Space
713-869-4770 | ggalleryhouston.com
October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
Bonhoeffer Tours
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-527-1602 | hmh.org
October 1-2
Pearland Art & Crafts on the Pavilion
City of Pearland
Pearland Town Center Event Pavilion, Pearland
visitpearland.com
October 1-30
Rusty Arena
The Jung Center
713-524-8253 | junghouston.org/art-exhibits
October 2-January 2
“Julian Onderdonk and the Texan Landscape”
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
713-639-7300 | mfah.org
October 6
2016 Mitchell Artist Lecture featuring Tania Bruguera
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts
Moores Opera House
713-743-7008 | mitchellcenterforarts.org
October 6-December 4
Jonathan Schipper, “Cubicle”
Rice University Art Gallery
713-348-6069 | ricegallery.org
October 7, 22
“Crazy Reality Tim Burton Tribute Show”
East End Studio Gallery
eestudiogallery.com
October 7
First Friday Art Walk
Bastrop Downtown Business Alliance
Bastrop
bastropdowntown.com
October 8-9
Bayou City Art Festival Downtown
Art Colony Association, Inc.
Downtown
713-521-0133 | artcolonyassociation.org
October 8
Galveston Art Walk
Galveston Arts Center
409-763-2403 | contemporaryartgalveston.org
October 8-January 15
Kay Rosen and Matt Keegan, “A Traveling Show”
Contemporary Arts Museum Houston
713-284-8250 | camh.org
October 8
Museum Family Day
Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts
Spring
281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org
October 8
Winter Street/Spring Street/Silver Street/Silos Second Saturday Open Studios
Washington Avenue Arts District
281-455-7033 | artsdistricthouston.com
October 9-November 4
“47th Annual Members Exhibit”
Watercolor Art Society-Houston
713-942-9966 | watercolorhouston.org
October 10
Chalk It Up
Artpace San Antonio
San Antonio
210-212-4900 | artpace.org/home/education/community-programs
October 14-November 18
MECA Día de los Muertos Ofrenda
Multicultural Education and Counseling through the Arts
MECA Lobby Gallery
713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org
October 14-15
Barkitecture Houston
GreenStreet
832-320-1201 | greenstreetdowntown.com/happenings
October 14-November 12
Shayne Murphy, “Fluorescent Gray”
Anya Tish Gallery
713-524-2299 | anyatishgallery.com
October 15-16
19th Annual ARToberFEST
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Historic Downtown Galveston
409-770-5066 | artoberfest.com
October 15-November 19
Becky Newsom, Ann Stautberg, Frances Bagley, “Three rooms, three artists, three women, three friends.”
Studio 1821
713-522-2336 | studio1821.com
October 15
It’s Your World — Change It! — Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Older Girl Workshop
Holocaust Museum Houston
713-942-8000 | hmh.org
October 15-November 19
Sculpture Month Houston
Rudolph Blume Fine Art and ArtScan Gallery, sponsored by Fresh Arts
Multiple venues
713-807-1836 | sculpturemonthhouston.com
October 16-January 8
“Degas: A New Vision”
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
713-639-7300 | mfah.org
October 18-November 12
Día de los Muertos Altar and Ofrenda Exhibits
Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery
713-880-2420
October 21-23
LEGO® KidsFest
BuzzEngine
NRG Center
877-528-4757 | LEGOkidsfest.com
October 22
14th Annual Houston Book Fair
The Printing Museum
713-522-4652 | printingmuseum.org
October 22
“Jumperversary”
Jumper Maybach Fine Art
832-523-4249 | jumpermaybach.com
October 22
9th Annual Halloween Classic Car Show
National Museum of Funeral History
281-876-3063 | nmfh.org
October 22-March 11
Blake Rayne
Blaffer Art Museum
713-743-9521 | blafferartmuseum.org
October 22
Día de los Muertos Sugar Skull Workshop
Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery
713-880-2420
October 22-November 23
Ed Wilson
Moody Gallery
713-526-9911 | moodygallery.com
October 22
Family Day
Contemporary Arts Museum Houston
713-284-8250 | camh.org
October 22-November 23
Sculpture Month Houston; Meredith Jack, Devon Moore; and “Harumi Shimazu”
Nicole Longnecker Gallery
346-800-2780 | longneckergallery.com
October 22
Texian Market Days: A Festival of Living History
Fort Bend Museum
George Ranch Historical Park, Richmond
281-342-6478 | texianmarketdays.com
October 23-January 22
“Emperors’ Treasures: Chinese Art from the National Palace Museum, Taipei”
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
713-639-7300 | mfah.org
October 26-January 7
“You Are Here: Maps of Texas”
The Heritage Society
713-655-1912 | heritagesociety.org
October 28-30
The Rosenberg Peddler Show
Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, Rosenberg
peddlershow.com/events/rosenberg-3
October 29-December 30
Debra Band, “Kabbalat Shabbat: The Grand Unification — New Illuminated Paintings”
Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston
713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org
October 29
Día de los Muertos Celebration and Procession
Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery
713-880-2420
October 29-December 17
Lee Carrier
Houston Museum of African American Culture
713-526-1015 | hmaac.org
October 19-30
Third Annual Islamic Arts Festival
Islamic Arts Society of Houston
Masjid Al-Salam
islamicartssociety.com
November
November 1-2
Día de los Muertos Candle Lighting of Altars
Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery
713-880-2420
November 2-28
Lindsay Peyton, “Unconscious Conscious;” and Houston Metal Arts Guild, “Spirit and Matter”
The Jung Center
713-524-8253 | junghouston.org/art-exhibits
November 3
7th Annual Afternoon Tea Benefiting the Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts
Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts
Shirley Acres
281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org
November 3
Drawing & Painting Show
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
November 3-6
International Quilt Festival
Quilts, Inc.
George R. Brown Convention Center
713-781-6864 | quilts.com
November 4
Eric Dyer, “An Interactive Zoetrope Installation”
Aurora Picture Show
713-868-2101 | aurorapictureshow.org
November 4
First Friday Art Walk
Bastrop Downtown Business Alliance
Bastrop
bastropdowntown.com
November 4-26
David Caton
William Reaves | Sarah Foltz Fine Art
713-521-7500| reavesart.com
November 5-30
“**curated by bmoodyart”
Gspot Contemporary Art Space
713-869-4770 | ggalleryhouston.com
November 5
11thAnnual International Festival
Sugar Land Town Square
Sugar Land
sugarlandtownsquare.com
November 5-6
Art @ Discovery Green
Discovery Green
713-400-7336 | discoverygreen.com
November 5-30
Day of the Dead / Día De Los Muertos Celebration
National Museum of Funeral History
281-876-3063 | nmfh.org
November 5
First Saturday Arts Market in The Heights
First Saturday Arts Market
713-802-1213 | firstsaturdayartsmarket.com
November 5-13
Free Admission for Veterans
National Museum of Funeral History
281-876-3063 | nmfh.org
November 5-December 1
Liz Conces Spencer and Gene Hester, “UBIQUITOUS”
Archway Gallery
713-522-2409 | archwaygallery.com
November 5-January 7
Will Henry
Hiram Butler Gallery
713-863-7097 | hirambutler.com
November 6-February 5
“Ancient Luxury and the Roman Silver Treasure from Berthouville”
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
713-639-7300 | mfah.org
November 9-January 15
“For the Love of Paper”
Katy Contemporary Arts Museum
Katy
832-857-1340 | katycam.com
November 10-13
The 2016 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, “The Twelve Days of Christmas”
Houston Ballet
NRG Center
713-535-3231 | NutcrackerMarket.com
November 11-December 30
“Lawndale Artist Studio Program 10 Year Anniversary Exhibition;” and Maurice Duhon, Phillip Pyle II, Jawwaad Taylor and Steven Wilson, “Lawndale Live”
Lawndale Art Center
713-528-5858 | lawndaleartcenter.org
November 11-13
64th Annual Theta Charity Antiques Show
Houston Alumnae of Kappa Alpha Theta
Bayou City Eents Center
281-501-6720 | thetacharityantiquesshow.org
November 12-January 8
15th Annual Festival of Lights
Moody Gardens
800-582-4673 | moodygardens.com
November 12-January 8
2016 ICE LAND: Ice Sculptures Caribbean Christmas
Moody Gardens
800-582-4673 | moodygardens.com
November 12
Museum Family Day
Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts
Spring
281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org
November 12-January 7
Soledad Arias, Ariane Roesch, Regine Schumann, Myke Venable, “Luminescence”
Gallery Sonja Roesch
713-659-5424 | gallerysonjaroesch.com
November 12
Winter Street/Spring Street/Silver Street/Silos Second Saturday Open Studios
Washington Avenue Arts District
281-455-7033 | artsdistricthouston.com
November 2016-January 2017
Magical Winter Lights
Gulf Greyhound Park
magicalwinterlights.com
November 17
Sculpture & Mixed Media
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
November 18-March 12
“Holy Barbarians: Beat Culture on the West Coast”
The Menil Collection
713-525-9400 | menil.org
November 18-20
Winter Holiday Art Market 2016
Fresh Arts
Winter Street Studios
713-868-1839 | fresharts.org/wham
November 19-20
Houston Via Colori Street Painting Festival
Houston Via Colori
Hermann Park at City Hall
713-523-3633 | houstonviacolori.com
November 19
Lighting of the Doves and International Winter on the Waterway
Woodlands Waterway Square
woodlandsevents.com
November 19-January 7
Linda Treija, “Reflection,” and Mona Lisa Brocchini, “Déjà vu”
Galeria Regina
713-523-2524 | galeriaregina.com
November 26
Galveston Art Walk
Galveston Arts Center
409-763-2403 | contemporaryartgalveston.org
November 26
Small Business Saturday
Jumper Maybach Fine Art
832-523-4249 | jumpermaybach.com
December
December 1
14th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Event
Sugar Land Town Square
Sugar Land
sugarlandtownsquare.com
December 1
9th Grade Show
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
December 1-31
Community Memorial Tree
National Museum of Funeral History
281-876-3063 | nmfh.org
December 1-20
Kelyne Reis, “DIGITAL EMBRACING (Modification & Fragmentation Towards A New Wholeness);” and Sherry Tseng Hill, “Changing Faces”
The Jung Center
713-524-8253 | junghouston.org/art-exhibits
December 2-23
“Contemporary Texas Regionalists” Holiday Show
William Reaves | Sarah Foltz Fine Art
713-521-7500| reavesart.com
December 2-February 4
“BADASS ART MAN: A Conversation Between the Art of Danny Simmons and His Collection”
Houston Museum of African American Culture
713-526-1015 | hmaac.org
December 2
First Friday Art Walk
Bastrop Downtown Business Alliance
Bastrop
bastropdowntown.com
December 3-January 5
Andy and Virginia Bally, “3 Dimensional Stretch”
Archway Gallery
713-522-2409 | archwaygallery.com
December 3
First Saturday Arts Market in The Heights
First Saturday Arts Market
713-802-1213 | firstsaturdayartsmarket.com
December 3
“Jumper’s Holiday Kickoff”
Jumper Maybach Fine Art
832-523-4249 | jumpermaybach.com
December 3-January 7
Julian Lorber, Nelda Gilliam
Nicole Longnecker Gallery
346-800-2780 | longneckergallery.com
December 3-31
Margaret Withers
Gspot Contemporary Art Space
713-869-4770 | ggalleryhouston.com
December 3
Pablo Gimenez Zapiola, “Hidentities”
Aurora Picture Show
713-868-2101 | aurorapictureshow.org
December 3-January 7
Pat Colville
Moody Gallery
713-526-9911 | moodygallery.com
December 9-11
The Pasadena Peddler Show
Pasadena Convention Center, Pasadena
peddlershow.com/events/pasadena
December 10-January 6
“La Virgen de Guadalupe” Exhibit and Display”
Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery
713-880-2420
December 10-March 26
Angel Otero, “Everything and Nothing”
Contemporary Arts Museum Houston
713-284-8250 | camh.org
December 10-11
Candlelight Tour
The Heritage Society
713-655-1912 | heritagesociety.org
December 10-January 1
Christmas Village at Bayou Bend
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens
713-639-7750 | mfah.org/ChristmasVillage
December 10
Museum Family Day
Pearl Fincher Museum of Arts
Spring
281-376-6322 | pearlmfa.org
December 10
Winter Street/Spring Street/Silver Street/Silos Second Saturday Open Studios
Washington Avenue Arts District
281-455-7033 | artsdistricthouston.com
