The 2017 Houston Press St. Patrick's Day Guide

Photo illustration by Matt Griesmeyer

Get ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day as only Houstonians can — with a little something for everyone.

For the traditionalists, how about mass at the Chapel of St. Basil and brunch? For the film buffs? Irish Movie Week at Bellaire City Library. Single science lovers? The Houston Museum of Natural Science’s St. Patty’s Day Mixer. And for the revelers, be prepared to go “Under the Tent” at Kenneally’s, pick up your Pot O’ Gold — VIP ticket, that is — for the Lucky’s Pub St. Patrick’s Day Festival, or walk “The Green Mile” at the Midtown block party.

That’s not to mention the Irish dancers, bagpipers, live music and parades. In short, there’s more than enough happening around the Bayou City to keep you busy this St. Patrick’s Day.

MARCH 10

Lucky’s Pub 10th Annual St. Practice Day

Golf Tournament

Wildcat Golf Club

12000 Almeda

832-526-8764

luckyspub.com

Complimentary drinks will be served all day by Lucky’s Lovelies at the St. Practice Day Golf Tournament. The entry fee ($150 for individuals, $600 for a team and $700 for a corporate entry) includes 18 holes, a golf cart, and lunch before and dinner after the tournament. Tee time is at noon, and prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners.

MARCH 11

58th Annual Houston St. Patrick’s Parade

1800 Texas

713-365-9648

hsppc.org

Everyone is Irish for the day at this year’s “Living Green in Seventeen”-themed parade, which promises more than 100 entries — Irish dancers, bagpipers, marching bands, vintage and art cars, antique fire trucks and beauty queens, to name a few. Grand marshal Ginger Simon leads the two-hour, rain-or-shine community parade, which starts at noon at the Clock Tower at Minute Maid Park on Texas Avenue, and then heads west before ending at Preston and Crawford.

Griff’s Post-Parade Party and 20th Annual Irish Stew Cook-Off

3416 Roseland

713-528-9912

griffshouston.net

Though Irish stew is in the name, competitors also vie for best chicken, chili and open dish. Head over to Griff’s after the parade at noon for live music and to see who will take home the top prizes and trophies for “Best Decorated Booth” and “Most Creative Stew.”

Houston Sports & Social Club

St. Practice Day Pub-Golf Crawl

Washington Avenue Corridor

832-930-4632

houstonssc.com

Don your finest green or golf attire for this golf-themed St. Practice pub crawl. Participants can compete in nine different challenges to score points for prizes as they crawl through the Washington Avenue corridor.

Shamrock Stroll Saint Paddy’s Pub Crawl

Midtown

pubcrawls.com

For $10 you can join this “Luck of the Irish” pub crawl and access all the participating Midtown venues. Pub crawl maps available the day of the crawl only.

St. Practice Day Pub Crawl

Downtown

nightcrawlerspubcrawls.com

If you believe practice makes perfect, join the St. Practice Pub Crawl to hit up 15 bars for $3 shots, beers and cocktails. Participating bars include Christian’s Tailgate, El Big Bad, Molly’s Pub and Conservatory. Pre-sale tickets available for $20, and costumes are welcome.

The Texas Army’s Greening of the Bayou

Downtown

texasarmy.org

For more than 30 years the Texas Army re-enactment group has donned its best 1830s attire, filled muzzle-loaded cannons with green dye and honored the early Irish settlers by “greening” Buffalo Bayou. Join them at 10 a.m. behind the Spaghetti Warehouse at 901 Commerce for all the pomp and circumstance, before heading over to the parade at Minute Maid.

MARCH 12

39th Annual FM 1960 St. Patrick’s Parade

Champion Forest and FM 1960

281-378-0800

1960parade.com

H-E-B’s Scott McClelland grand marshals this year’s 1960 St. Patrick’s Parade, which includes an appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales. Don’t forget to check out the vendor market setting up shop in the Home Depot parking lot at 4159 FM 1960 West at Gladebrook for carnival food, games and face painting. Proceeds benefit the Cypress Creek EMS Scholarship Fund.

Pinot’s Palette Blarney Brushes and Brunch

Omni Houston Hotel at Westside

13210 Katy Freeway

713-975-7867

pinotspalette.com

Pinot’s Palette leaves the studio for a St. Patrick’s-themed painting and brunch at Omni Houston Hotel at Westside. The $50 open studio event includes a 10x10 self-guided painting and a Sunday brunch buffet from Café on the Lake. If that’s not enough, how about bottomless champagne mimosas? Interested parties must register online.

MARCH 13-17

Bellaire City Library’s Irish Movie Week

5111 Jessamine, Bellaire

713-662-8166

bellairetx.gov

The Daughter of Rosie O’Grady kicks off Irish Movie Week at the Bellaire City Library, which includes afternoon screenings of My Wild Irish Rose and Irish Eyes Are Smiling and concludes on St. Patrick’s Day with the 1952 John Ford-John Wayne classic The Quiet Man. All showings are free.